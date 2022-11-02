Callon Petroleum Company Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

Delivered 8% sequential growth in daily oil production volumes and 7% sequential growth in total daily production volumes (66.4 MBbls/d and 107.3 MBoe/d, respectively)

Achieved Midland Basin well productivity gains in 2022 of over 25% compared to the 2019 - 2021 average

Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $475.3 million and adjusted free cash flow of $148.4 million for the third quarter

For the first nine months of the year, generated net cash provided by operating activities of $1.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $457.3 million

For the third quarter, Callon reported net income of $549.6 million ( $8.88 per diluted share), adjusted EBITDA of $458.5 million , and adjusted income of $249.8 million , ( $4.04 per diluted share)

For the first nine months of the year, Callon reported net income of $937.3 million ( $15.14 per diluted share), adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 billion , and adjusted income of $690.3 million ( $11.15 per diluted share)

During the quarter, reduced total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio to under 1.5x and total debt by approximately $150 million

Extended the maturity of the revolving credit facility to October 2027 with a borrowing base of $2.0 billion and an elected commitment of $1.5 billion

Issued the Company's third annual sustainability report which provides a comprehensive overview of the continued progress on sustainability initiatives

"Callon's strong production growth this quarter was the product of increased well productivity and completion efficiencies that improved cycle times of larger scale projects," said Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Top line growth combined with a reduction in per unit lease operating expenses and capital cost controls drove a sequential 28% increase in net cash provided by operating activities and 18% increase in free cash flow despite lower oil and NGL benchmark pricing. We have generated over $450 million in free cash flow in the first nine months of the year and expect the fourth quarter to be the best quarter of the year for this important measure. Looking forward, we have been proactive in securing key oilfield services for 2023 to ensure repeatable execution of our operational model of scaled co-development that drives more consistent well productivity over time."

Callon Operations Update

At September 30, 2022, Callon had 1,420 gross (1,264.1 net) wells producing from established flow units in the Permian and Eagle Ford. Net daily production for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was 107.3 MBoe/d (62% oil and 82% liquids).

Operated drilling and completion activity for the three months ended September 30, 2022 are summarized in the table below:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Drilled

Completed

Placed on Production Region

Gross

Net

Gross

Net

Gross

Net Delaware Basin

10

8.7

12

10.0

10

7.1 Midland Basin

14

13.4

23

20.9

22

19.9 Eagle Ford

3

3.0

11

10.4

11

10.4 Total

27

25.1

46

41.3

43

37.4

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Callon drilled 27 gross (25.1 net) wells and placed a combined 43 gross (37.4 net) wells on production. Completions operations for the quarter included 12 gross (10.0 net) wells in the Delaware Basin, 23 gross (20.9 net) wells in the Midland Basin, and 11 gross (10.4 net) wells in the Eagle Ford. Callon placed 10 gross (7.1 net) wells on production in the Delaware Basin, 22 gross (19.9 net) wells in the Midland Basin, and 11 gross (10.4 net) wells in the Eagle Ford. The average lateral length for all wells completed during the third quarter was 7,791 feet. Operated completions during the third quarter consisted of 3 Upper Wolfcamp A wells, 3 Lower Wolfcamp A wells, 2 Wolfcamp A wells, and 4 Wolfcamp B wells in the Delaware Basin; 10 Lower Spraberry wells, 1 Middle Spraberry well, 8 Wolfcamp A wells and 4 Wolfcamp B wells in the Midland Basin; and 10 Lower Eagle Ford Shale wells and 1 Austin Chalk well.

Financial Update

As of September 30, 2022, the drawn balance on the Credit Facility was $636.0 million and cash balances were $4.4 million. On October 19, 2022, Callon and its lenders amended and restated the senior secured revolving credit facility (the "Credit Facility") which extends the maturity to October 19, 2027. The Credit Facility has a borrowing base of $2.0 billion with an elected commitment of $1.5 billion. The Company intends to continue its application of organic free cash flow towards repayment of debt balances related to the Credit Facility and other debt instruments.

In addition, Callon has entered into agreements for the divestiture of approximately $25 million of non-core properties that are anticipated to close during the fourth quarter with proceeds to be used to repay borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Fourth Quarter Activity Outlook and Guidance

Callon entered the fourth quarter running five drilling rigs, with four rigs in the Delaware Basin and one rig in the Midland Basin. A sixth drilling rig was contracted in early October and is anticipated to commence drilling in the fourth quarter. The sixth rig was added earlier than scheduled to secure high-quality drilling services in support of operational plans for early 2023. These plans were recently modified to include numerous larger scale Permian projects that will employ simultaneous operations to benefit overall cycle times and efficiencies. Callon intends to utilize one completion crew in the fourth quarter, supporting new production in the Midland and Delaware Basins, before adding a second dedicated crew for simultaneous completion operations in early 2023.

For the fourth quarter, the Company expects to produce 105 - 108 MBoe/d (63% oil), including the impact of pending divestitures. Wells placed on-line are expected to be 20 - 24 gross wells (19 - 23 net), all of which are located in the Permian Basin. In addition, Callon projects operational capital expenditures of $180 - $195 million on an accrual basis, including the fourth quarter operating activity increases described above. Fourth quarter and full year 2022 guidance is available in the accompanying presentation.

Capital Expenditures

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, Callon incurred $254.7 million in operational capital expenditures on an accrual basis. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022



Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital



Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures



(In thousands) Cash basis (b)

$308,832

$20,401

$11,053

$340,286 Timing adjustments (c)

(42,247)

5,563

—

(36,684) Non-cash items

(11,923)

1,497

1,642

(8,784) Accrual basis

$254,662

$27,461

$12,695

$294,818





(a) Includes drilling, completions, facilities and equipment, but excludes land, seismic and asset retirement costs. (b) Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count. (c) Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

As of October 28, 2022, Callon had the following outstanding oil and natural gas derivative contracts:



For the Remainder

For the Full Year

For the Full Year Oil Contracts (WTI) 2022

2023

2024 Swap Contracts









Total volume (Bbls) 1,748,000

1,541,500

— Weighted average price per Bbl $65.89

$79.87

$— Collar Contracts (Three-Way Collars)









Total volume (Bbls) —

1,825,000

— Weighted average price per Bbl









Ceiling (short call) $—

$90.00

$— Floor (long put) $—

$70.00

$— Floor (short put) $—

$50.00

$— Collar Contracts (Two-Way Collars)









Total volume (Bbls) 1,104,000

2,365,000

— Weighted average price per Bbl









Ceiling (short call) $70.16

$88.26

$— Floor (long put) $60.00

$72.22

$— Short Call Swaption Contracts (a)









Total volume (Bbls) —

—

1,830,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $—

$—

$80.30











Oil Contracts (Midland Basis Differential)









Swap Contracts









Total volume (Bbls) 598,000

—

— Weighted average price per Bbl $0.50

$—

$—









(a) The 2024 short call swaption contracts have exercise expiration dates of December 29, 2023.







For the Remainder

For the Full Year Natural Gas Contracts (Henry Hub) 2022

2023 Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 1,550,000

— Weighted average price per MMBtu $3.62

$— Collar Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 3,670,000

6,640,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu





Ceiling (short call) $6.91

$6.60 Floor (long put) $4.67

$4.48







Natural Gas Contracts (Waha Basis Differential)





Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 1,220,000

6,080,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu ($0.75)

($0.75)

Operating and Financial Results

The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Total production











Oil (MBbls)











Permian

4,567

4,290

3,428 Eagle Ford

1,545

1,299

2,447 Total oil

6,112

5,589

5,875













Natural gas (MMcf)











Permian

9,041

8,875

7,153 Eagle Ford

1,616

1,437

2,242 Total natural gas

10,657

10,312

9,395













NGLs (MBbls)











Permian

1,702

1,622

1,315 Eagle Ford

283

232

417 Total NGLs

1,985

1,854

1,732













Total production (MBoe)











Permian

7,776

7,391

5,936 Eagle Ford

2,097

1,771

3,237 Total barrels of oil equivalent

9,873

9,162

9,173













Total daily production (Boe/d)











Permian

84,517

81,216

64,517 Eagle Ford

22,799

19,469

35,186 Total barrels of oil equivalent

107,316

100,685

99,703 Oil as % of total daily production

62 %

61 %

64 %













Average realized sales price (excluding impact of settled derivatives)







Oil (per Bbl)











Permian

$94.19

$110.71

$69.60 Eagle Ford

94.31

111.53

69.76 Total oil

$94.22

$110.90

$69.67













Natural gas (per Mcf)











Permian

$7.53

$6.14

$3.78 Eagle Ford

8.01

7.27

4.22 Total natural gas

$7.60

$6.29

$3.89













NGLs (per Bbl)











Permian

$34.12

$41.06

$34.41 Eagle Ford

33.49

38.53

30.81 Total NGLs

$34.03

$40.74

$33.54













Average realized sales price (per Boe)











Permian

$71.54

$80.64

$52.37 Eagle Ford

80.18

92.75

59.63 Total average realized sales price

$73.37

$82.98

$54.93













Average realized sales price (including impact of settled derivatives)







Oil (per Bbl)

$81.82

$82.27

$54.00 Natural gas (per Mcf)

4.86

3.91

2.21 NGLs (per Bbl)

34.03

40.74

31.71 Total average realized sales price (per Boe)

$62.74

$62.84

$42.84

















Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Revenues (in thousands) (a)











Oil











Permian

$430,145

$474,936

$238,582 Eagle Ford

145,707

144,876

170,711 Total oil

$575,852

$619,812

$409,293













Natural gas











Permian

$68,075

$54,469

$27,065 Eagle Ford

12,943

10,444

9,454 Total natural gas

$81,018

$64,913

$36,519













NGLs











Permian

$58,069

$66,592

$45,249 Eagle Ford

9,479

8,938

12,848 Total NGLs

$67,548

$75,530

$58,097













Total revenues











Permian

$556,289

$595,997

$310,896 Eagle Ford

168,129

164,258

193,013 Total revenues

$724,418

$760,255

$503,909













Additional per Boe data











Sales price (b)











Permian

$71.54

$80.64

$52.37 Eagle Ford

80.18

92.75

59.63 Total sales price

$73.37

$82.98

$54.93













Lease operating expense











Permian

$7.55

$7.33

$4.19 Eagle Ford

8.31

10.59

5.51 Total lease operating expense

$7.71

$7.96

$4.66













Production and ad valorem taxes











Permian

$4.27

$4.66

$2.80 Eagle Ford

4.79

5.89

2.89 Total production and ad valorem taxes

$4.38

$4.90

$2.84













Gathering, transportation and processing











Permian

$3.06

$2.69

$2.70 Eagle Ford

1.80

1.93

1.49 Total gathering, transportation and processing

$2.79

$2.54

$2.28













Operating margin











Permian

$56.66

$65.96

$42.68 Eagle Ford

65.28

74.34

49.74 Total operating margin

$58.49

$67.58

$45.16













Depreciation, depletion and amortization

$12.44

$11.94

$9.80 General and administrative

$1.42

$1.19

$1.04 Adjusted G&A











Cash component (c)

$1.41

$1.54

$1.13 Non-cash component

$0.17

$0.20

$0.17





(a) Excludes sales of oil and gas purchased from third parties. (b) Excludes the impact of settled derivatives. (c) Excludes the change in fair value and amortization of share-based incentive awards.

Revenue. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Callon reported revenue of $724.4 million, which excluded revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third party of $111.5 million. Revenues including the loss from the settlement of derivative contracts ("Adjusted Total Revenue") were $619.4 million, reflecting the impact of a $105.0 million loss from the settlement of derivative contracts. Average daily production and average realized prices, including and excluding the effects of hedging, are detailed above.

Commodity Derivatives. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the net gain on commodity derivative contracts includes the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Gain on oil derivatives ($157,731) Loss on natural gas derivatives 22,881 Gain on commodity derivative contracts ($134,850)

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the cash paid for commodity derivative settlements includes the following (in thousands):



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Cash paid on oil derivatives, net ($117,024) Cash paid on natural gas derivatives, net (28,572) Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net ($145,596)

Lease Operating Expenses, including workover ("LOE"). LOE for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $76.1 million, or $7.71 per Boe, compared to LOE of $72.9 million, or $7.96 per Boe, in the second quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in LOE was primarily due to increases in certain operating costs such as fuel, power and repairs and maintenance. The decrease in LOE per Boe was primarily due to the distribution of fixed costs spread over higher production volumes.

Production and Ad Valorem Taxes. Production and ad valorem taxes for the three months ended September 30, 2022 were approximately 6.0% of total revenue excluding revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third-party and before the impact of derivative settlements, or $4.38 per Boe.

Gathering, Transportation and Processing. Gathering, transportation and processing expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $27.6 million, or $2.79 per Boe, as compared to $23.3 million, or $2.54 per Boe, in the second quarter of 2022. This increase in gathering, transportation and processing expense was primarily due to the 7% increase in production volumes between the two periods as well as inflationary costs increases, including tariff increases linked to the Consumer Price Index.

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization ("DD&A"). DD&A for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $12.44 per Boe compared to $11.94 per Boe in the second quarter of 2022. The increase in DD&A per Boe was primarily attributable to higher capital expenditures during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

General and Administrative Expense ("G&A"). G&A for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 was $14.0 million and $10.9 million, respectively. G&A, excluding non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments, ("Adjusted G&A") was $15.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $16.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The cash component of Adjusted G&A decreased to $13.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2022.

The following table reconciles G&A to Adjusted G&A - cash component and full cash G&A (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 G&A $14,022

$10,909

$9,503 Change in the fair value of liability share-based awards (non-cash) 1,618

5,071

2,492 Adjusted G&A – total 15,640

15,980

11,995 Equity-settled, share-based compensation (non-cash) (1,717)

(1,861)

(1,589) Adjusted G&A – cash component $13,923

$14,119

$10,406











Capitalized cash G&A 11,053

11,432

9,034 Full cash G&A $24,976

$25,551

$19,440

Income Tax. Callon provides for income taxes at the statutory rate of 21% adjusted for permanent differences expected to be realized. We recorded income tax expense of $3.5 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022, respectively. Since the second quarter of 2020, we have concluded that it is more likely than not that the net deferred tax assets will not be realized and have recorded a full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets. As long as we continue to conclude that the valuation allowance is necessary, we will not have significant deferred tax expense or benefit.

Adjusted Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Unhedged Adjusted EBITDA. The following tables reconcile the Company's net income to adjusted income, adjusted EBITDA and unhedged adjusted EBITDA:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

(In thousands, except per share data) Net income $549,603

$348,009

$171,902

$937,349 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (134,850)

81,648

107,169

305,098 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net (105,006)

(184,558)

(110,960)

(423,040) Non-cash (benefit) expense related to share-based awards 99

(3,210)

(903)

1,055 Merger, integration, transaction and other 2,861

1,051

7,323

3,899 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

42,417

(2,420)

42,417 Tax effect on adjustments above (a) 49,748

13,157

(44)

14,820 Change in valuation allowance (112,640)

(70,704)

(34,190)

(191,307) Adjusted income $249,815

$227,810

$137,877

$690,291















Net income per diluted share $8.88

$5.62

$3.65

$15.14 Adjusted income per diluted share $4.04

$3.68

$2.93

$11.15















Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 61,703

61,679

46,290

61,624 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding (GAAP) 61,870

61,909

47,096

61,927





(a) Calculated using the federal statutory rate of 21%.







Three Months Ended

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

(In thousands) Net income $549,603

$348,009

$171,902

$937,349 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (134,850)

81,648

107,169

305,098 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net (105,006)

(184,558)

(110,960)

(423,040) Non-cash (benefit) expense related to share-based awards 99

(3,210)

(903)

1,055 Merger, integration, transaction and other 2,861

1,051

7,323

3,899 Income tax (benefit) expense 3,515

3,009

2,416

7,008 Interest expense, net 19,468

20,691

27,736

61,717 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 122,833

109,409

89,890

335,221 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

42,417

(2,420)

42,417 Adjusted EBITDA $458,523

$418,466

$292,153

$1,270,724 Add: Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net 105,006

184,558

110,960

423,040 Unhedged adjusted EBITDA $563,529

$603,024

$403,113

$1,693,764

Adjusted Free Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities to unhedged adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow:



Three Months Ended

Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $475,275

$372,325

$294,565

$1,128,870 Changes in working capital and other (75,748)

25,096

(30,355)

73,153 Changes in accrued hedge settlements 40,590

1,839

(153)

10,478 Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net 105,006

184,558

110,960

423,040 Cash interest expense, net 18,406

19,206

25,078

57,454 Merger, integration and transaction —

—

3,018

769 Unhedged adjusted EBITDA $563,529

$603,024

$403,113

$1,693,764 Less: Loss on commodity derivative settlements, net 105,006

184,558

110,960

423,040 Adjusted EBITDA $458,523

$418,466

$292,153

$1,270,724 Less: Operational capital expenditures (accrual) 254,662

237,812

114,964

649,852 Less: Capitalized cash interest 25,964

24,416

23,590

73,886 Less: Cash interest expense, net 18,406

19,206

25,078

57,454 Less: Capitalized cash G&A 11,053

11,432

9,034

32,188 Adjusted free cash flow $148,438

$125,600

$119,487

$457,344

Adjusted Discretionary Cash Flow. The following table reconciles the Company's net cash provided by operating activities to adjusted discretionary cash flow:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $475,275

$372,325

$294,565 Changes in working capital (76,994)

23,342

(30,581) Merger, integration and transaction —

—

3,018 Adjusted discretionary cash flow $398,281

$395,667

$267,002

Adjusted Total Revenue. Adjusted total revenue is reconciled to total operating revenues, which excludes revenue from sales of commodities purchased from a third party, in the following table:



Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(In thousands) Operating revenues









Oil $575,852

$619,812

$409,293 Natural gas 81,018

64,913

36,519 NGLs 67,548

75,530

58,097 Total operating revenues $724,418

$760,255

$503,909 Impact of settled derivatives (105,006)

(184,558)

(110,960) Adjusted total revenue $619,412

$575,697

$392,949

Net Debt. The following table reconciles the Company's total debt to net debt:



September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

March 31,

2022

December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

(In thousands) Total debt $2,373,358

$2,516,337

$2,623,282

$2,694,115

$2,809,610 Unamortized premiums, discount, and

deferred loan costs, net 20,663

20,684

26,639

28,806

48,311 Adjusted total debt $2,394,021

$2,537,021

$2,649,921

$2,722,921

$2,857,921 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 4,350

6,100

4,150

9,882

3,699 Net debt $2,389,671

$2,530,921

$2,645,771

$2,713,039

$2,854,222

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except par and share amounts) (Unaudited)





September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$4,350

$9,882 Accounts receivable, net

285,591

232,436 Fair value of derivatives

14,744

22,381 Other current assets

46,243

30,745 Total current assets

350,928

295,444 Oil and natural gas properties, full cost accounting method:







Evaluated properties, net

3,789,530

3,352,821 Unevaluated properties

1,847,912

1,812,827 Total oil and natural gas properties, net

5,637,442

5,165,648 Other property and equipment, net

26,071

28,128 Deferred financing costs

13,504

18,125 Other assets, net

71,994

40,158 Total assets

$6,099,939

$5,547,503 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$594,279

$569,991 Fair value of derivatives

48,697

185,977 Other current liabilities

151,021

116,523 Total current liabilities

793,997

872,491 Long-term debt

2,373,358

2,694,115 Asset retirement obligations

59,583

54,458 Fair value of derivatives

9,604

11,409 Other long-term liabilities

54,395

49,262 Total liabilities

3,290,937

3,681,735 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, $0.01 par value, 130,000,000 and 78,750,000 shares authorized;

61,607,450 and 61,370,684 shares outstanding, respectively

616

614 Capital in excess of par value

4,018,241

4,012,358 Accumulated deficit

(1,209,855)

(2,147,204) Total stockholders' equity

2,809,002

1,865,768 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$6,099,939

$5,547,503

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Revenues:













Oil $575,852

$409,293

$1,748,913

$1,009,780 Natural gas 81,018

36,519

189,907

84,819 Natural gas liquids 67,548

58,097

210,696

124,079 Sales of purchased oil and gas 111,459

48,653

377,199

134,164 Total operating revenues 835,877

552,562

2,526,715

1,352,842















Operating Expenses:













Lease operating 76,121

42,706

216,389

129,619 Production and ad valorem taxes 43,290

26,070

125,841

66,467 Gathering, transportation and processing 27,575

20,875

71,617

58,887 Cost of purchased oil and gas 111,439

49,392

378,107

139,558 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 122,833

89,890

335,221

244,005 General and administrative 14,022

9,503

42,052

37,367 Merger, integration and transaction —

3,018

769

3,018 Total operating expenses 395,280

241,454

1,169,996

678,921 Income From Operations 440,597

311,108

1,356,719

673,921















Other (Income) Expenses:













Interest expense, net of capitalized amounts 19,468

27,736

61,717

76,786 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (134,850)

107,169

305,098

512,155 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

(2,420)

42,417

(2,420) Other (income) expense 2,861

4,305

3,130

6,583 Total other (income) expense (112,521)

136,790

412,362

593,104















Income Before Income Taxes 553,118

174,318

944,357

80,817 Income tax expense (3,515)

(2,416)

(7,008)

(1,017) Net Income $549,603

$171,902

$937,349

$79,800















Net Income Per Common Share:













Basic $8.91

$3.71

$15.21

$1.77 Diluted $8.88

$3.65

$15.14

$1.69















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:













Basic 61,703

46,290

61,624

45,063 Diluted 61,870

47,096

61,927

47,119

Callon Petroleum Company Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $549,603

$171,902

$937,349

$79,800 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:













Depreciation, depletion and amortization 122,833

89,890

335,221

244,005 Amortization of non-cash debt related items, net 1,062

2,658

4,263

7,166 Deferred income tax expense 1,626

—

1,626

— (Gain) loss on derivative contracts (134,850)

107,169

305,098

512,155 Cash paid for commodity derivative settlements, net (145,596)

(110,807)

(433,518)

(238,378) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt —

(2,420)

42,417

(2,420) Non-cash (benefit) expense related to share-based awards 99

(903)

1,055

11,984 Other, net 3,504

6,495

8,704

11,006 Changes in current assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable 71,479

(15,870)

(58,915)

(83,227) Other current assets (4,732)

(1,278)

(12,229)

(8,701) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,247

47,729

(8,693)

74,443 Cash received for settlements of contingent consideration arrangements, net —

—

6,492

— Net cash provided by operating activities 475,275

294,565

1,128,870

607,833 Cash flows from investing activities:













Capital expenditures (340,286)

(176,549)

(754,225)

(427,552) Acquisition of oil and gas properties (2,169)

(65,021)

(18,114)

(67,236) Proceeds from sales of assets 4,723

3,804

9,313

35,415 Cash paid for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement —

—

(19,171)

— Other, net 4,788

(14)

13,497

4,206 Net cash used in investing activities (332,944)

(237,780)

(768,700)

(455,167) Cash flows from financing activities:













Borrowings on Prior Credit Facility 811,000

500,000

2,535,000

1,236,500 Payments on Prior Credit Facility (954,000)

(652,000)

(2,684,000)

(1,498,500) Issuance of 7.50% Senior Notes due 2030 —

—

600,000

— Redemption of 6.125% Senior Notes due 2024 —

—

(467,287)

— Redemption of 9.00% Second Lien Senior Secured Notes due 2025 —

—

(339,507)

— Redemption of 6.25% Senior Notes —

(542,755)

—

(542,755) Issuance of 8.00% Senior Notes due 2028 —

650,000

—

650,000 Cash received for settlement of contingent consideration arrangement —

—

8,512

— Payment of deferred financing costs (1,081)

(12,131)

(11,623)

(12,168) Other, net —

—

(6,797)

(2,280) Net cash used in financing activities (144,081)

(56,886)

(365,702)

(169,203) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (1,750)

(101)

(5,532)

(16,537) Balance, beginning of period 6,100

3,800

9,882

20,236 Balance, end of period $4,350

$3,699

$4,350

$3,699

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release refers to non-GAAP financial measures such as "adjusted free cash flow," "adjusted EBITDA," "unhedged adjusted EBITDA," "adjusted income," "adjusted income per diluted share," "adjusted discretionary cash flow," "adjusted total revenue," "adjusted G&A," "full cash G&A," and "net debt." These measures, detailed below, are provided in addition to, and not as an alternative for, and should be read in conjunction with, the information contained in our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP (including the notes), included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and posted on our website.

Adjusted free cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as adjusted EBITDA less operational capital expenditures (accrual), capitalized cash interest, capitalized cash G&A (which excludes capitalized expense related to share-based awards), and cash interest expense, net. We believe adjusted free cash flow provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted free cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Callon calculates adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation, depletion and amortization, (gains) losses on derivative instruments excluding net settled derivative instruments, impairment of evaluated oil and gas properties, non-cash share-based compensation expense, merger, integration and transaction expense, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, and certain other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance or ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Because adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Callon calculates unhedged adjusted EBITDA as adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, excluding the impact of net settled derivative instruments. Unhedged adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flow provided by operating activities or other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that unhedged adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it provides additional information with respect to our performance without the impact of our settled derivative instruments. Because unhedged adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the unhedged adjusted EBITDA presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are supplemental non-GAAP measures that Callon believes are useful to investors because they provide readers with a meaningful measure of our profitability before recording certain items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably determined. These measures exclude the net of tax effects of these items and non-cash valuation adjustments, which are detailed in the reconciliation provided. Adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share are not measures of financial performance under GAAP. Accordingly, neither should be considered as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), or other income data prepared in accordance with GAAP. However, the Company believes that adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share provide additional information with respect to our performance. Because adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and may vary among companies, the adjusted income and adjusted income per diluted share presented above may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted discretionary cash flow is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that Callon believes provides useful information to investors because it is a comparable metric against other companies in the industry and is a widely accepted financial indicator of an oil and natural gas company's ability to generate cash for the use of internally funding their capital development program and to service or incur debt. Adjusted discretionary cash flow is defined by Callon as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in working capital and merger, integration and transaction expenses. Callon has included this information because changes in operating assets and liabilities relate to the timing of cash receipts and disbursements, which the Company may not control, and the cash flow effect may not be reflected the period in which the operating activities occurred. Adjusted discretionary cash flow is not a measure of a company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net cash provided by operating activities, or as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to net income (loss).

Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted total revenue (which is revenue including the gain or loss from the settlement of derivative contracts) is useful to investors because it provides readers with a revenue value more comparable to other companies who engage in price risk management activities through the use of commodity derivative instruments and reflects the results of derivative settlements with expected cash flow impacts within total revenues.

Adjusted G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash incentive share-based compensation valuation adjustments and adjusted G&A - cash component further excludes equity-settled, share-based compensation expenses. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of adjusted G&A and adjusted G&A - cash component are useful to investors because they provide for greater comparability period-over-period. In addition, adjusted G&A - cash component provides a meaningful measure of our recurring G&A expense.

Full cash G&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that Callon defines as adjusted G&A – cash component plus capitalized G&A excluding capitalized expense related to share-based awards. Callon believes that the non-GAAP measure of full cash G&A is useful to investors because it provides a meaningful measure of our total recurring cash G&A costs, whether expensed or capitalized, and provides for greater comparability on a period-over-period basis.

Net debt is a supplemental non-GAAP measure that is defined by the Company as total debt excluding unamortized premiums, discount, and deferred loan costs, less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Company's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. We believe this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Company's leverage position since the Company has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt. This metric is sometimes presented as a ratio with Adjusted EBITDA in order to provide investors with another means of evaluating the Company's ability to service its existing debt obligations as well as any future increase in the amount of such obligations. This ratio is referred to by the Company as its leverage ratio.

Earnings Call Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, to discuss third quarter 2022 financial and operating results, outlook and guidance for the remainder of 2022, and current corporate strategy and initiatives.

Please join Callon Petroleum Company via the Internet for a webcast of the conference call:

Date/Time: Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Webcast: Select "News and Events" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website: www.callon.com.

An archive of the conference call webcast will also be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

About Callon Petroleum Company

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements regarding wells anticipated to be drilled and placed on production; future levels of development activity and associated production, capital expenditures and cash flow expectations; the Company's production and expenditure guidance; estimated reserve quantities and the present value thereof; future debt levels and leverage; and the implementation of the Company's business plans and strategy, as well as statements including the words "believe," "expect," "plans," "may," "will," "should," "could," and words of similar meaning. These statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance based on management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. No assurances can be given, however, that these events will occur or that these projections will be achieved, and actual results could differ materially from those projected as a result of certain factors. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Some of the factors which could affect our future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include the volatility of oil and natural gas prices; changes in the supply of and demand for oil and natural gas, including as a result of actions by, or disputes among members of OPEC and other oil and natural gas producing countries with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil; general economic conditions or the COVID-19 pandemic and various governmental actions taken to mitigate its impact; our ability to drill and complete wells; operational, regulatory and environment risks; the cost and availability of equipment and labor; our ability to finance our development activities at expected costs or at expected times or at all; rising interest rates and inflation; our inability to realize the benefits of recent transactions; currently unknown risks and liabilities relating to the newly acquired assets and operations; adverse actions by third parties involved with the transactions; risks that are not yet known or material to us; and other risks more fully discussed in our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, available on our website or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

