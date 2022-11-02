bitewell, a Rising Star in FoodHealth, Pioneers Healthy Food Benefits for Employers

In addition to launching their B2B 'Food As Medicine' marketplace, cofounder and bitewell COO, Samantha Citro Alexander, transitions to CEO and founder Chris Fanucchi becomes bitewell's Chief Growth Officer

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- bitewell unveils its B2B 'food as medicine' marketplace, allowing employers to provide healthy food as a benefit for employees. Given the impact of The Great Resignation employers are tapping into unique benefits to attract and retain talent. Employees are increasingly looking for 'total wellness' benefits, which is evident with the rise of fitness, wellness & mental health benefit offerings. Foodhealth is the next massive category and bitewell has emerged as a corporate benefit pioneer by providing companies and their employees with healthy food that can be all or partially subsidized by insurance.

As bitewell continues to lead innovation in the emerging foodhealth space, CEO and co-founder, Samantha Citro Alexander says, "bitewell is revolutionizing the way we think about food. Ten years ago, mental health benefits were practically unheard of. Today, they're universal. Ten years from now we'll be saying the same thing about foodhealth benefits." By using bitewell, "companies can reallocate traditionally unhealthy food spending to health-focused food options." Citro Alexander says.

The process is simple. Employees download the bitewell app and can order food from a selection of over 1.2 million meals and products that fit their health needs. Employers can upload a food stipend into their team's account to incentivize healthier food decisions. Team members can utilize this foodhealth benefit no matter where they work, whether remote, hybrid, or in-office.

In addition to the launch of bitewell's B2B "Food As Medicine" marketplace, bitewell's executive leadership team announced that co-founder and COO, Samantha Citro Alexander (ex-Bridgewater, ex-Estee Lauder Companies), will now assume the role of CEO. Founder and current CEO, Chris Fanucchi, will now be the brand's Chief Growth Officer.

When announcing the transition, Fanucchi said, "In every company I've been involved in, the common thread to success has been having the right people in the right seats — especially people who are equally as passionate about (and capable of realizing) your vision for the future." A future which will be very bright. The company is continuing to scale - attracting the attention of large insurance partners and corporate partners. bitewell is laying a strong foundation not only for their organization but for the future of foodhealth benefits by making medical, dental and vision synonymous with food.

About bitewell

Founded in 2020, bitewell believes in the power of improving health through food. Purpose-built by food lovers, nutrition experts and technologists to be the smartest place to shop for food, bitewell is a healthy food marketplace that works directly with employers to provide food health benefits, reducing insurance premiums and improving health for users. The platform utilizes food experts to make healthy eating simpler and smarter by applying a customized FoodHealth Score – think credit score, but for food – to the foods users are eating. The Denver-based company developed a simpler way to personalize food delivery options by implementing a customized nutritional guide, creating an intentional food shopping experience without sacrificing or limiting options.

