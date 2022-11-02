AMERISERV BANK LAUNCHES SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN, SERVING UP 30 DAYS OF KINDNESS

JOHNSTOWN, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: ASRV) – It costs nothing to be kind. That is the message AmeriServ Bank is sharing as it kicks off the social media campaign, "Serving Up 30 Days of Kindness." The campaign, which runs throughout November on the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms, encourages followers to share a short story or photograph depicting a random act of kindness.

For every random act of kindness shared, participants are entered into a drawing for the chance to donate $1,000 to one of the following military service charities – the Wounded Warrior Project, Toys for Tots, and K9s for Warriors – and to win a $250 gift card to a local grocery store of their choosing. The charities not chosen will receive separate donations from AmeriServ Bank.

"It takes nothing to share an act of kindness and that is what we want to people to be thinking about in the weeks leading up to the holiday season. We never really know what is going on in peoples' lives, but if we can put a smile on someone's face, make them feel appreciated or even just acknowledged, we are paying forward good things that make a difference," Susan Tomera Angeletti, AmeriServ senior vice president – marketing and alternative delivery, explained.

She added, "We launched this campaign now because the timing is right. It helps people focus on what is truly important while also helping to recognize the organizations that assist our military service members and provide items to help make children's holidays brighter."

To participate in AmeriServ Serving Up 30 Days of Kindness, users are encouraged to visit the AmeriServ Facebook page or post to their personal Instagram page using the hashtag #AmeriServUpKindness.

ABOUT THE WOUNDED WARRIOR PROJECT –

Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) began in 2003 as a small, grassroots effort providing simple care and comfort items to the hospital bedsides of the first wounded service members returning home from the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. As their post-service needs evolved, so have our programs and services. Today, through our direct programs in mental health, career counseling, and long-term rehabilitative care, along with our advocacy efforts, we improve the lives of millions of warriors and their families.

For more information about the Wounded Warrior Project or to make a monetary donation, visit the website, www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

ABOUT TOYS FOR TOTS –

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Marine Toys for Tots. The Foundation provides the leadership, funding, and support needed for successful annual toy collection and distribution campaigns.

Local campaigns are conducted annually in over 800 communities covering all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Local toy collection campaigns begin in October and last until mid to late December. Toy distribution also takes place mid to late December. Members of the community drop new, unwrapped toys in collection boxes positioned in local businesses. Coordinators pick up these toys and store them in central warehouses where the toys are sorted by age and gender. At Christmas, Coordinators, with the assistance of local social welfare agencies, church groups, and other local community agencies, distribute the toys to the less fortunate children of the community.

For more information about Toys for Tots, to make a monetary donation or locate a collection box, visit the website, www.toysfortots.org.



ABOUT K9S FOR WARRIORS –

Determined to end veteran suicide, K9s for Warriors provides highly trained Service Dogs to military veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, and-or military sexual assault. With most dogs coming from high-kill rescue shelters, this innovative program allows the K9/Warrior team to build an unwavering bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery.

For more information about the K9s for Warriors or to make a monetary donation, visit the website, www.k9sforwarriors.org.uicide, K9s For Warriors



ABOUT AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. –

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is the parent of AmeriServ Financial Bank and AmeriServ Trust and Financial Services Company in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The Company's subsidiaries provide full-service banking and wealth management services through 17 community offices in southwestern Pennsylvania and Hagerstown, Maryland. The Company also operates loan production offices in Altoona and Monroeville, Pennsylvania. On September 30, 2022, AmeriServ had total assets of $1.4 billion and a book value of $5.94 per common share. For more information, visit www.ameriserv.com.

