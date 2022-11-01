VisitorsCoverage Provides Answer to Growing Travel Insurance Demand with Launch of Treppy™, an Embedded SaaS Solution

Treppy™ Poised to Be "Game-Changer" for Insurance Agents and Travel Retailers

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurtech pioneer VisitorsCoverage announced today the launch of Treppy™, an innovative Software-as-a-Service solution designed to reduce the time and effort required for insurance agents and other travel experts to set up digital storefronts and offer best-in-class travel insurance products to their customers.

Treppy™ simplifies and streamlines the nuances of selling travel insurance into one flexible and intuitive interface.

Treppy™ transforms its predecessor, TMQuotes®, into a more dynamic platform with versatility to serve both established travel insurance agents and those new to the industry. The no-code integration functionality empowers agents who specialize in sales but do not have a dedicated development team to quickly launch a marketplace under their branding. Alternatively, API integration allows agents with a dedicated development team to customize their marketplaces seamlessly. With Treppy's embedded travel insurance capability, OTAs and travel sites can offer travel insurance products directly through their apps to enhance the buying experience. Ultimately, Treppy™ simplifies and streamlines the nuances of selling travel insurance into one flexible and intuitive interface.

Treppy™ is designed to aid the distribution system to meet increased demand in the travel insurance industry. The industry has seen immense growth in recent years as travelers have become increasingly aware of the risks associated with travel, and the market is expected to surpass $35 billion in the next five years.

"The travel insurance sector has lagged behind other industries when it comes to technology. Consequently, meeting increased demand can be challenging. Treppy™ was designed to help solve this issue. For the first time, anyone who wants to sell travel insurance can do it in just a few clicks. It is truly a game-changer for agents and customers alike," states VisitorsCoverage CEO Rajeev Shrivastava.

Rebranded and relaunched in 2022, Treppy™ was born from the desire to reduce the time and effort it took for an agent or travel site to offer travel insurance solutions to their customers. Powered by VisitorsCoverage, this SaaS solution enables insurance agents and agencies with little to no technical experience to embed travel insurance solutions and integrate robust digital storefronts directly to their websites.

Founded in 2006, VisitorsCoverage has helped millions of customers in over 175 countries find the travel insurance they need to feel safe, secured and well prepared for their journeys. Our award-winning and innovative marketplace of top-rated travel medical and trip insurance plans helps travelers research, compare and buy affordable travel insurance online in minutes. Find insurance for the way you travel at VisitorsCoverage.com

