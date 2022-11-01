Text Request Honored on Inc.'s Inaugural Power Partner List

The Power Partner Awards highlight B2B partners that support startups across all business functions and empower growth.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Text Request , the industry-leading business messaging platform, has been named to Inc.'s inaugural Power Partner Awards. According to Inc., the awards honor "B2B organizations across the globe that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow." Globally, only 252 companies made the list.

Text Request Logo (PRNewsfoto/Text Request) (PRNewswire)

Inc.'s methodology included client surveys, social listening, and reviewing publicly available information, among numerous additional metrics that Inc. data scientists believe separate the best from the rest.

"Being named a Power Partner by Inc. is a testament to our team's commitment to personally helping each of our clients and partners thrive through messaging," said Text Request CEO, Brian Elrod. "I've long said that to be successful in business, you've got to offer a 'must-have' product, not a 'nice-to-have.' It's a joy to know that both our texting platform and our people are relied on by thousands of businesses to reach their goals."

This is the fourth distinction that Text Request has earned from Inc. in the past two years. In both 2021 and 2022, Text Request secured placement on the annual Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private businesses in the U.S. Also in 2021, Text Request was honored by Inc. as a "Best in Business" recipient for the organization's commitment to civic initiatives.

"Trusted B2B partners provide guidance and expertise that founders rely on at various steps of

their organization's journey. Partners that possess a demonstrated ability to deliver quality support are at the core of entrepreneurship and help bring big ideas to life," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2022

For more information, visit textrequest.com .

About Text Request

Text Request is the business texting platform built to ignite customer engagement. We've crafted plug-and-play messaging solutions to your everyday communication problems, so you can cut through the noise and connect with customers anytime, anywhere. See how we help at textrequest.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Text Request