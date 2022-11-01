SPAR Group, Inc. Announces Timing of Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results and Conference Call with Q&A

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) ("SPAR", "SPAR Group" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announces that it will release its fiscal 2022 third quarter financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022, before the market opens. In conjunction with the release, a teleconference will be hosted by Mike Matacunas, Chief Executive Officer; and Fay DeVriese, Chief Financial Officer, and includes a Q&A session following the prepared remarks starting at 10:00am Eastern.

By Phone: Dial 1-833-630-1542, or 1-412-317-1821 if calling from an International number, at least 10 minutes before the call and ask to be joined into the SPAR Group call. A replay will be available through November 21st by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and using the conference ID: 3284027#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of SPAR Group's Investor Relations website at https://investors.sparinc.com/events-and-presentations. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About SPAR Group, Inc.

SPAR Group is a global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors around the world. With more than 50 years of experience, 25,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average of 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world's leading manufacturers and retail businesses. For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Three Part Advisors, LLC

Sandy Martin or Phillip Kupper

smartin@threepa.com or pkupper@threepa.com

214-616-2207 or 817-778-8339

