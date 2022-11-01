OGGI Equity's Portfolio company Valentis is awarded Blanket Purchase Agreement with FEMA

MILAN and MIAMI, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OGGI Equity is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, Valentis Group has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to support its recovery efforts in the State of Florida in wake of Hurricane Ian. The twelve-month agreement with FEMA is designed to provide armed security services at various disaster recovery centers and branch offices for FEMA throughout Florida.

The BPA is the largest award, to date, from the federal government to Valentis. The government identified Valentis had good past performance, fully understood the needs of the project and could deliver the required needs to FEMA on a larger and more complex scale.

Marnie Sutch, speaking for Valentis, comments " We are honored to have been chosen for this contract, albeit under terrible humanitarian circumstances, and believe it showcases the high standard we hold ourselves to and our ability, in today's Global turbulent environment, to service any level of need which might arise in both the Public and Private sectors."

OGGI Comments: "We are delighted and congratulate the Valentis team on this significant contract. This is a tremendous milestone in their government contracting & revenue growth plans and paves the way for more substantial future contacts in both the private and government sectors."

