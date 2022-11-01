Lytix Biopharma will host Capital Markets Day - November 22, 2022

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytix Biopharma ("Lytix"), is pleased to announce that it will host a Capital Markets Day for investors, analysts and media on Wednesday, November 22, 2022.

The event will be open for physical attendance in Oslo, Norway, as well as a live webcast. It is scheduled to start at 14.30 CET, and is expected to last approximately two hours, including Q&A.

Speakers will be:

Øystein Rekdal, CEO of Lytix:

What makes Lytix' immuno-oncology technology platform stand out as unique?





Niels Junker , Chief Physician at Herlev Hospital and investigator at the ATLAS-IT-04 proof-of-concept study:

Investigating the safety and efficacy of LTX-315 and adoptive T-cell therapy in patients with advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma – a pilot study.





Aurélien Marabelle, Professor of Clinical Immunology, Université Paris Saclay and an internationally recognized expert on intratumoral cancer treatment:

Liver cancer: Current treatment modalities and how oncolytic molecules could play an integral role in future liver cancer treatment.





Stephen Worsley , CBO of Lytix:

The commercial versatility of oncolytic molecules: What can LTX-315/401 bring to the immuno-oncology table/offer to the pharmaceutical industry.

Registration, for physical or virtual attendance: Before November 21, 2022, at 14.30 CET: https://www.lytixbiopharma.com/news/events/register-for-event.html

