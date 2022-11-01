Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit Filed Against Collin County District Attorney

Employees report pattern of intimidation, control, manipulation and retaliation by county's top prosecutors

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Six current and former employees of the Collin County District Attorney's office have filed a discrimination and retaliation lawsuit against District Attorney Greg Willis and First Assistant Bill Wirskye, alleging a pattern of ongoing sexual harassment.

Also named in the lawsuit, filed today in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas by Jeffrey Simon of Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C. and Susan Hutchison of Hutchison & Foreman, PLLC, are Collin County Judge Chris Hill, and Commissioners Darrell Hale, Susan Fletcher, Duncan Webb and Cheryl Williams.

In her role as chief investigator, plaintiff Kim Pickrell works directly with Mr. Willis and, according to the filed complaint, he has touched her in an inappropriate manner on numerous occasions. Other plaintiffs make similar allegations against Mr. Willis.

The plaintiffs contend that when alerted to Mr. Willis' and Mr. Wirskye's behavior and the toxic environment it was creating, commissioners told the plaintiffs to talk with the Human Resources department but failed to take action to address the ongoing problem or help the affected staff members. According to the complaint, when several plaintiffs reported Mr. Willis' conduct to Human Resources, department heads advised the plaintiffs that they deemed Mr. Willis to be "untouchable" and that they therefore could take no remedial action.

The lawsuit is Kim Pickrell, Keith Henslee, Fallon LaFleur, Vykim Le, Jane Doe 1, and Jane Doe 2 v. Collin County, Greg Willis, Bill Wirskye, Darrell Hale, Susan Fletcher, Chris Hill, Cheryl Williams, and Duncan Webb, (Case No. 3:22-cv-02425-D, in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas.)

About Simon Greenstone Panatier

With offices in Dallas, Houston, Long Beach, California, and New York City, Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C., is a nationally recognized trial law firm with a reputation for exemplary and zealous representation of clients in a wide variety of litigation areas, including toxic torts, product liability, and catastrophic personal injury matters nationwide.

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:

SOURCE Simon Greenstone Panatier, P.C.