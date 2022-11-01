CLAVE AND CREDIX PARTNER TO MODERNIZE DEBT MARKETS IN LATIN AMERICA, PAIRING DIGITAL LOAN ORIGINATION WITH DEFI AND BLOCKCHAIN FUNCTIONALITY

ANTWERP, Belgium and GREENWICH, Conn. and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina and BOGOTA, Colombia, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clave, a leading consumer fintech and digital loan origination platform in Latin America, and Credix, the decentralized credit ecosystem that gives borrowers in emerging countries access to previously untapped capital, announce a partnership to originate, issue and tokenize $150,000,000 USD of debt in 2023.

Clave originates loans via B2B partners and consumers through its digital lending platform, Clave DLP and its ClaveApp. Clave operates in Colombia and Argentina today, with near term expansion plans for Mexico and an intention to originate at least $500,000,000 USD in credit in 2023, across various strategies, including government payroll lending, factoring and consumer finance. Earlier this year, Clave raised over $7 million in a seed round. Clave is led by a seasoned executive team, with decades of collective experience in finance and technology.

Founded in 2021, Credix enables fintech companies and other non-bank lenders to convert their receivables and real assets into investment capital. All financing happens on-chain using USDC and smart contracts, creating instant efficiencies, settlement and more transparency. Credix recently raised $11.25 million in a Series A led by Motive Partners & ParaFi Capital, with participation by Valor Capital, MGG Bayhawk Fund, Victory Park Capital, Circle Ventures, Fuse Capital, and Abra.

"Within the next decade, debt capital markets will be on-chain and democratized", said Thomas Bohner, Co-Founder and CEO of Credix. "Credix leads the way. Our partnership with Clave will further Credix's mission to connect institutional investors globally with attractive, risk-adjusted credit opportunities."

Clave Co-Founder and CEO Pablo Pizzimbono adds, "Clave believes a new financial ecosystem will bridge traditional finance with emerging products built on digital technologies. Thanks to our talent, our business partners and our investors, Clave plays a central role in these developments in Latin America. Our partnership allows Credix and Clave to bring the innovation of tomorrow, today."

The partnership also advances a shared commitment to financial inclusion and social responsibility. The expansive reach of Clave's digital origination infrastructure and its broad user base, together with Credix's decentralized distribution platform, will provide capital to the scores of businesses and individuals previously ignored by financial markets. Credix and Clave welcome these new participants to a new credit experience in Latin America; we look forward to helping you grow and thank you in advance for your partnership.

About Credix

Credix reimagines how global debt capital markets work by merging the sophistication of traditional capital markets with the benefits of decentralization and blockchain technology. Credix improves the landscape for both asset originators and investors, driving the growth of decentralized finance. The marketplace provides credit lines to high-quality borrowers with an attractive yield for investors globally. For additional information please visit credix.finance

About Clave

Clave digitizes loan origination in Latin America, unleashing the power of new technologies to expand access to capital for businesses and consumers, while re-defining financial inclusion. The Clave ecosystem includes Clave DLP (digital lending platform) and ClaveApp, a digital wallet that provides simple and secure solutions for traditional financial services, including credit, payments, transfers and blockchain based products. For additional information please visit www.clave.com

For Press Inquiries, contact:

