Bierman Autism Centers Hosts Open House for Eatontown, NJ Center

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) is excited to announce that they will host an Open House for their Eatontown, New Jersey center on November 5, 2022. This event will provide parents, guardians, and caregivers of children diagnosed with autism an opportunity to tour their facilities while the Bierman team provides sensory-friendly activities for the kids and watches them as they play in Bierman's gym.

This event will be on Saturday, November 5, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EST. The Bierman Eatontown Center is located at 40 Christopher Way, Eatontown, NJ 07724.

"This is a great opportunity to open our doors to the Eatontown and New Jersey community to come to tour our facilities. It will allow families the opportunity to explore. At the same time, their kids get a chance to experience all the joy and fun of our center!" said Amanda Jacquart, Bierman's Regional Manager of Operations in New Jersey.

The open concept of the facility allows kids the opportunity to learn and play in a safe and engaging environment. Bierman opened the doors at the Eatontown center in September 2022, which joined their other centers in Berkeley Heights and Princeton.

Anyone interested in the center but cannot attend the Open House is welcome to schedule a tour of the facility by calling 800-931-8113.

Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With almost 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit www.biermanautism.com or contact Alexis Ducharme at marketing@biermanautism.com.

