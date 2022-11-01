Agree Realty Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Increases Lower End of 2022 Acquisition Guidance to $1.6 Billion;
Fortifies Balance Sheet with Over $800 Million of Capital Raised
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) (the "Company") today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. All per share amounts included herein are on a diluted per common share basis unless otherwise stated.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights:
- Invested approximately $372 million in 121 retail net lease properties
- Net Income per share attributable to common stockholders decreased 11.1% to $0.46
- Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") per share increased 5.6% to $0.97
- Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") per share increased 7.8% to $0.96
- Declared an October monthly dividend of $0.240 per common share, a 5.7% year-over-year increase
- Completed a public bond offering of $300 million of 4.80% senior unsecured notes due 2032 with an effective all-in rate of 3.76% inclusive of prior hedging activity
- Sold 1,688,390 shares of common stock via the forward component of the Company's at-the-market equity ("ATM") program for anticipated net proceeds of approximately $127 million
- Commenced a forward equity offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, raising anticipated net proceeds of approximately $382 million
- Settled 8,739,752 shares of outstanding forward equity for net proceeds of approximately $601 million
- Balance sheet positioned for growth at 3.1 times proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA; 4.0 times excluding unsettled forward equity
Financial Results
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 3.3% to $37.6 million, compared to $36.4 million for the comparable period in 2021. Net Income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 decreased 11.1% to $0.46, compared to $0.52 per share for the comparable period in 2021.
Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 19.3% to $105.9 million, compared to $88.8 million for the comparable period in 2021. Net Income per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 3.9% to $1.39, compared to $1.34 per share for the comparable period in 2021.
Core FFO
Core FFO for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 22.2% to $78.2 million, compared to Core FFO of $64.0 million for the comparable period in 2021. Core FFO per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 5.6% to $0.97, compared to Core FFO per share of $0.92 for the comparable period in 2021.
Core FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 26.4% to $222.4 million, compared to Core FFO of $175.9 million for the comparable period in 2021. Core FFO per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 9.9% to $2.92, compared to Core FFO per share of $2.65 for the comparable period in 2021.
AFFO
AFFO for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 24.8% to $77.6 million, compared to AFFO of $62.1 million for the comparable period in 2021. AFFO per share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 increased 7.8% to $0.96, compared to AFFO per share of $0.89 for the comparable period in 2021.
AFFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 28.0% to $220.5 million, compared to AFFO of $172.3 million for the comparable period in 2021. AFFO per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased 11.3% to $2.89, compared to AFFO per share of $2.60 for the comparable period in 2021.
Dividend
In the third quarter, the Company declared monthly cash dividends of $0.234 per common share for each of July, August and September 2022. The monthly dividends reflected an annualized dividend amount of $2.808 per common share, representing a 7.8% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.604 per common share from the third quarter of 2021. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 73% of both Core FFO per share and AFFO per share.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company declared monthly cash dividends totaling $2.085 per common share, an 8.4% increase over the dividends of $1.923 per common share declared for the comparable period in 2021. The dividends represent payout ratios of approximately 71% of Core FFO per share and 72% of AFFO per share.
Subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared an increased monthly cash dividend of $0.240 per common share for October 2022. The monthly dividend reflects an annualized dividend amount of $2.880 per common share, representing a 5.7% increase over the annualized dividend amount of $2.724 per common share from the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend is payable November 14, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2022.
Additionally, subsequent to quarter end, the Company declared a monthly cash dividend on its 4.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.08854 per depositary share, which is equivalent to $1.0625 per annum. The dividend is payable November 1, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2022.
CEO Comments
"Our record year-to-date investment volume was underpinned by several strategic capital markets transactions during the quarter, bolstering our fortress balance sheet and providing us with significant liquidity in a dynamic macro environment," said Joey Agree, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our industry-leading portfolio and balance sheet are well positioned to not only withstand the current environment, but to capitalize on opportunities across all three of our origination platforms."
Portfolio Update
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio consisted of 1,707 properties located in 48 states and contained approximately 35.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.
At quarter-end, the portfolio was 99.7% leased and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 8.9 years. Investment grade retailers represented 67.5% of annualized base rents.
Ground Lease Portfolio
During the quarter, the Company acquired eight ground leases for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27.6 million, representing 7.5% of annualized base rents acquired.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's ground lease portfolio consisted of 201 leases located in 32 states and totaled approximately 5.3 million square feet of gross leasable area. Properties ground leased to tenants represented approximately 12.7% of annualized base rents.
At quarter end, the ground lease portfolio was fully occupied and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 11.4 years. Investment grade retailers represented 88.4% of annualized base rents.
Acquisitions
Acquisition volume for the third quarter totaled $360.2 million and included 98 properties net leased to leading retailers operating in sectors including dollar stores, auto parts, farm and rural supply, grocery store, home improvement, and consumer electronics. The acquired properties are located in 29 states and leased to tenants operating in 21 sectors.
The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.2% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of 11.1 years. Approximately 72.7% of annualized base rents acquired were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, total acquisition volume was $1.19 billion. The 303 acquired properties are located in 42 states and leased to tenants who operate in 27 retail sectors. The properties were acquired at a weighted-average capitalization rate of 6.1% and had a weighted-average remaining lease term of approximately 10.1 years. Approximately 68.1% of annualized base rents were generated from investment grade retail tenants.
The Company is increasing the lower end of its outlook for acquisition volume for the full-year 2022 to $1.6 billion and is maintaining the upper end of the range at $1.7 billion of high-quality retail net lease properties. This compares with a previous range of $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.
Dispositions
During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold one property for gross proceeds of approximately $20.0 million. The disposition was completed at a capitalization rate of 7.2%. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company sold six properties for total gross proceeds of $44.8 million. The weighted-average capitalization rate of the dispositions was 6.5%.
The Company is increasing the lower end of its total disposition guidance range for 2022 from $25 million to $45 million and is maintaining the upper end of the range at $75 million.
Development and PCS
During the quarter, the Company commenced two development and PCS projects, with total anticipated costs of approximately $7.7 million. The projects include a Gerber Collision in Murrieta, California and a Sunbelt Rentals in Wentzville, Missouri.
The Company completed two Gerber Collision development projects, as well as the Burlington in Turnersville, New Jersey. The Company continued construction on the two Sunbelt Rentals projects; one Old Navy; and 15 geographically diverse Gerber Collision projects.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company had a record 25 development or PCS projects completed or under construction. Anticipated total costs are approximately $81.5 million, including $51.0 million of costs incurred to date. For the full-year 2022, the Company anticipates commencing between $85 million and $125 million of development and PCS projects, compared to the previous range of $75 million to $125 million.
The following table presents the Company's 25 development or PCS projects as of September 30, 2022:
Tenant
Location
Lease
Lease
Actual or
Status
7-Eleven
Saginaw, MI
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2022
Complete
Gerber Collision
Pooler, GA
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q2 2022
Complete
Burlington
Turnersville, NJ
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q3 2022
Complete
Gerber Collision
Janesville, WI
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q3 2022
Complete
Gerber Collision
New Port Richey, FL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q3 2022
Complete
Gerber Collision
Lake Park, FL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q4 2022
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Ocala, FL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q4 2022
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Venice, FL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q4 2022
Under Construction
Sunbelt Rentals
Roxana, IL
Build-to-Suit
10 years
Q4 2022
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Fort Wayne, IN
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Johnson City, NY
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Joplin, MO
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Kimberly, WI
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Lake Charles, LA
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
McDonough, GA
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Murrieta, CA
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Springfield, MO
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Toledo, OH
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Winterville, NC
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Woodstock, IL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Yorkville, IL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Old Navy
Searcy, AR
Build-to-Suit
7 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Sunbelt Rentals
St. Louis, MO
Build-to-Suit
7 years
Q1 2023
Under Construction
Gerber Collision
Huntley, IL
Build-to-Suit
15 years
Q2 2023
Under Construction
Sunbelt Rentals
Wentzville, MO
Build-to-Suit
12 years
Q2 2023
Under Construction
Leasing Activity and Expirations
During the third quarter, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 192,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company executed new leases, extensions or options on approximately 652,000 square feet of gross leasable area throughout the existing portfolio.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's 2022 lease maturities represented 0.2% of annualized base rents. The following table presents contractual lease expirations, assuming no tenants exercise their renewal options, within the Company's portfolio as of September 30, 2022:
Year
Leases
Annualized
% of
Gross
% of
2022
6
874
0.2 %
56
0.2 %
2023
38
6,774
1.5 %
810
2.3 %
2024
45
13,651
3.1 %
1,586
4.4 %
2025
69
16,617
3.7 %
1,618
4.5 %
2026
113
25,854
5.8 %
2,679
7.5 %
2027
125
28,662
6.5 %
2,811
7.8 %
2028
133
33,889
7.6 %
2,991
8.3 %
2029
154
42,926
9.7 %
4,230
11.8 %
2030
247
51,222
11.5 %
3,893
10.9 %
2031
160
38,073
8.6 %
2,785
7.8 %
Thereafter
762
185,310
41.8 %
12,289
34.5 %
Total Portfolio
1,852
$443,852
100.0 %
35,748
100.0 %
The contractual lease expirations presented above exclude the effect of replacement tenant leases that had been executed as of September 30, 2022 but that had not yet commenced. Annualized Base Rent and gross leasable area (square feet) are in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Annualized Base Rent ("ABR") represents the annualized amount of contractual minimum rent required by tenant lease agreements as of September 30, 2022, computed on a straight-line basis. Annualized Base Rent is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes annualized contractual minimum rent is useful to management, investors, and other interested parties in analyzing concentrations and leasing activity.
Top Tenants
The Company added Gerber Collision to its top tenants during the third quarter of 2022. The following table presents annualized base rents for all tenants that represent 1.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2022:
Tenant
Annualized
% of
Walmart
$30,801
6.9 %
Tractor Supply(2)
20,044
4.5 %
Dollar General
19,320
4.4 %
Best Buy
18,377
4.1 %
TJX Companies
13,251
3.0 %
O'Reilly Auto Parts
13,133
3.0 %
Kroger
12,825
2.9 %
CVS
11,928
2.7 %
Hobby Lobby
11,904
2.7 %
Lowe's
11,634
2.6 %
Dollar Tree
11,613
2.6 %
Burlington
11,160
2.5 %
Sherwin-Williams
10,849
2.4 %
Wawa
9,667
2.2 %
Sunbelt Rentals
9,620
2.2 %
Home Depot
8,880
2.0 %
TBC Corporation
8,412
1.9 %
Goodyear
7,577
1.7 %
AutoZone
7,269
1.6 %
Gerber Collision
6,721
1.5 %
Other(3)
188,867
42.6 %
Total Portfolio
$443,852
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
Bolded and italicized tenants represent additions for the three months ended September 30, 2022.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Reflects Tractor Supply's previously announced acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home, which received approval from the Federal Trade Commission on October 11, 2022.
(3) Includes tenants generating less than 1.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Retail Sectors
The following table presents annualized base rents for all of the Company's retail sectors as of September 30, 2022:
Sector
Annualized
% of
Grocery Stores
$41,557
9.4 %
Home Improvement
40,615
9.2 %
Tire and Auto Service
40,289
9.1 %
Convenience Stores
33,075
7.5 %
Dollar Stores
29,468
6.6 %
General Merchandise
29,352
6.6 %
Off-Price Retail
26,814
6.0 %
Auto Parts
25,805
5.8 %
Farm and Rural Supply
21,307
4.8 %
Consumer Electronics
20,179
4.5 %
Pharmacy
18,634
4.2 %
Crafts and Novelties
14,141
3.2 %
Equipment Rental
9,946
2.2 %
Discount Stores
9,536
2.1 %
Warehouse Clubs
9,411
2.1 %
Health Services
8,981
2.0 %
Health and Fitness
8,075
1.8 %
Restaurants - Quick Service
7,931
1.8 %
Dealerships
6,506
1.5 %
Specialty Retail
6,367
1.4 %
Restaurants - Casual Dining
4,944
1.1 %
Home Furnishings
4,892
1.1 %
Sporting Goods
4,833
1.1 %
Financial Services
4,538
1.0 %
Theaters
3,848
0.9 %
Pet Supplies
2,860
0.7 %
Entertainment Retail
2,323
0.5 %
Beauty and Cosmetics
2,208
0.5 %
Shoes
2,006
0.5 %
Apparel
1,405
0.3 %
Miscellaneous
1,153
0.3 %
Office Supplies
853
0.2 %
Total Portfolio
$443,852
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
Geographic Diversification
The following table presents annualized base rents for all states that represent 2.5% or greater of the Company's total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2022:
State
Annualized
% of ABR
Texas
$33,091
7.5 %
Florida
24,907
5.6 %
North Carolina
24,749
5.6 %
Illinois
24,302
5.5 %
Ohio
24,249
5.5 %
Michigan
23,339
5.3 %
New Jersey
21,575
4.9 %
Pennsylvania
20,999
4.7 %
California
18,637
4.2 %
New York
17,478
3.9 %
Georgia
15,859
3.6 %
Virginia
13,771
3.1 %
Connecticut
12,618
2.8 %
Wisconsin
11,542
2.6 %
Other(2)
156,736
35.2 %
Total Portfolio
$443,852
100.0 %
Annualized Base Rent is in thousands; any differences are the result of rounding.
(1) Refer to footnote 1 on page 5 for the Company's definition of Annualized Base Rent.
(2) Includes states generating less than 2.5% of Annualized Base Rent.
Capital Markets and Balance Sheet
Capital Markets
In August 2022, the Company completed a $300 million public bond offering of 4.80% senior unsecured notes due 2032 (the "2032 Notes"). In connection with the offering, the Company terminated related swap agreements of $300 million, receiving $28.4 million upon termination. Considering the effect of the terminated swap agreements, the effective all-in rate to the Company for the 2032 Notes is 3.76%.
During the third quarter, the Company entered into forward sale agreements in connection with its ATM program to sell an aggregate of 1,688,390 shares of common stock for anticipated net proceeds of $127.2 million.
In September 2022, the Company commenced a follow-on public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, in connection with forward sale agreements. Upon settlement, the offering is anticipated to raise net proceeds of $381.7 million after deducting fees and making certain other adjustments as provided in the equity distribution agreements. To date, the Company has not received any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers.
In conjunction with the forward equity offering in September, the Company settled 8,739,752 shares under existing forward sale agreements and received net proceeds of $601.4 million. At quarter end, the Company had 5,750,000 shares remaining to be settled under existing forward sale agreements, which are anticipated to raise net proceeds of $381.7 million upon settlement.
The following table presents the Company's outstanding forward equity offerings as of September 30, 2022:
Forward Equity
Shares
Shares
Shares
Net
Anticipated
September 2022 Forward Offering(1)
5,750,000
-
5,750,000
-
$381,708,000
Total Forward Equity Offerings
5,750,000
-
5,750,000
-
$381,708,000
(1) On September 28, 2022, the Company commenced a follow-on public offering of 5,750,000 shares of common stock, including the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering closed on October 3, 2022.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's net debt to recurring EBITDA was 4.0 times. The Company's proforma net debt to recurring EBITDA was 3.1 times when deducting the $381.7 million of anticipated net proceeds from the outstanding forward equity offerings from the Company's net debt of $1.6 billion at quarter end. The Company's fixed charge coverage ratio was 5.0 times as of the quarter end.
The Company's total debt to enterprise value was 24.1% as of September 30, 2022. Enterprise value is calculated as the sum of net debt, the liquidation value of the Company's preferred stock, and the market value of the Company's outstanding shares of common stock, assuming conversion of Agree Limited Partnership (the "Operating Partnership" or "OP") common units into common stock of the Company.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares outstanding were 80.6 million and 75.9 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 79.7 million and 75.4 million, respectively.
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company's fully diluted weighted-average shares and units outstanding were 80.9 million and 76.2 million, respectively. The basic weighted-average shares and units outstanding for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 were 80.0 million and 75.7 million, respectively.
The Company's assets are held by, and its operations are conducted through, the Operating Partnership, of which the Company is the sole general partner. As of September 30, 2022, there were 347,619 Operating Partnership common units outstanding and the Company held a 99.6% common interest in the Operating Partnership.
About Agree Realty Corporation
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of September 30, 2022, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,707 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 35.8 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC". For additional information on the Company and RETHINKING RETAIL, please visit www.agreerealty.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about projected financial and operating results, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and includes this statement for purposes of complying with these safe harbor provisions. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "intend," "expect," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," "forecast," "continue," "assume," "plan," "outlook" or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and can include future expectations, future plans and strategies, financial and operating projections or other forward-looking information. Although these forward-looking statements are based on good faith beliefs, reasonable assumptions and the Company's best judgment reflecting current information, you should not rely on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could materially affect the Company's results of operations, financial condition, cash flows, performance or future achievements or events. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of ongoing worldwide economic uncertainties, the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, increased inflation and interest rates on the financial condition, results of operations, cash flows and performance of the Company and its tenants, the real estate market and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which these conditions will impact the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified in the risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the risks set forth below, as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the macroeconomic environment and COVID-19. Additional important factors, among others, that may cause the Company's actual results to vary include the general deterioration in national economic conditions, weakening of real estate markets, decreases in the availability of credit, increases in interest rates, adverse changes in the retail industry, the Company's continuing ability to qualify as a REIT and other factors discussed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or assumptions or otherwise.
For further information about the Company's business and financial results, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.agreerealty.com.
The Company defines the "weighted-average capitalization rate" for acquisitions and dispositions as the sum of contractual fixed annual rents computed on a straight-line basis over the primary lease terms and anticipated annual net tenant recoveries, divided by the purchase and sale prices for occupied properties.
References to "Core FFO" and "AFFO" in this press release are representative of Core FFO attributable to OP common unitholders and AFFO attributable to OP common unitholders. Detailed calculations for these measures are shown in the Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO table as "Core Funds From Operations – OP Common Unitholders" and "Adjusted Funds from Operations – OP Common Unitholders".
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets:
Real Estate Investments:
Land
$ 1,841,259
$ 1,559,434
Buildings
3,795,181
3,034,391
Accumulated depreciation
(296,304)
(233,862)
Property under development
50,685
7,148
Net real estate investments
5,390,821
4,367,111
Real estate held for sale, net
-
5,676
Cash and cash equivalents
250,487
43,252
Cash held in escrows
1,027
1,998
Accounts receivable - tenants, net
68,697
53,442
Lease Intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $240,244 and $180,532 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
763,458
672,020
Other assets, net
81,611
83,407
Total Assets
$ 6,556,101
$ 5,226,906
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$ 71,721
$ 32,429
Senior unsecured notes, net
1,791,492
1,495,200
Unsecured revolving credit facility
-
160,000
Dividends and distributions payable
21,427
16,881
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
85,637
70,005
Lease intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $34,356 and $29,726 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
37,117
33,075
Total Liabilities
$ 2,007,394
$ 1,807,590
Equity:
Preferred Stock, $.0001 par value per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, 7,000 shares Series A outstanding, at stated liquidation value of $25,000 per share, at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
175,000
175,000
Common stock, $.0001 par value, 180,000,000 shares authorized, 88,573,248 and 71,285,311 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
9
7
Additional paid-in capital
4,551,081
3,395,549
Dividends in excess of net income
(203,040)
(147,366)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
24,124
(5,503)
Total Equity - Agree Realty Corporation
$ 4,547,174
$ 3,417,687
Non-controlling interest
1,533
1,629
Total Equity
$ 4,548,707
$ 3,419,316
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 6,556,101
$ 5,226,906
Agree Realty Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Rental Income
$ 110,031
$ 87,469
$ 313,136
$ 247,722
Other
34
68
147
189
Total Revenues
$ 110,065
$ 87,537
$ 313,283
$ 247,911
Operating Expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 8,526
$ 6,957
$ 24,117
$ 18,812
Property operating expenses
4,557
3,189
13,575
9,944
Land lease expense
404
400
1,213
1,135
General and administrative
6,992
5,687
22,265
18,806
Depreciation and amortization
35,157
24,488
95,666
69,164
Provision for impairment
-
-
1,015
-
Total Operating Expenses
$ 55,636
$ 40,721
$ 157,851
$ 117,861
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
3,000
3,470
5,326
13,182
Gain (loss) on involuntary conversion, net
(115)
-
(165)
103
Income from Operations
$ 57,314
$ 50,286
$ 160,593
$ 143,335
Other (Expense) Income
Interest expense, net
$ (17,149)
$ (13,066)
$ (46,592)
$ (37,267)
Income tax (expense) benefit
(720)
(390)
(2,137)
(1,884)
Loss on early extinguishment of term loans and settlement of related interest rate swaps
-
-
-
(14,614)
Other (expense) income
132
-
132
-
Net Income
$ 39,577
$ 36,830
$ 111,996
$ 89,570
Less net income attributable to non-controlling interest
152
167
485
447
Net Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 39,425
$ 36,663
$ 111,511
$ 89,123
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
1,859
289
5,578
289
Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders
$ 37,566
$ 36,374
$ 105,933
$ 88,834
Net Income Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders
Basic
$ 0.47
$ 0.52
$ 1.40
$ 1.35
Diluted
$ 0.46
$ 0.52
$ 1.39
$ 1.34
Other Comprehensive Income
Net Income
$ 39,577
$ 36,830
$ 111,996
$ 89,570
Amortization of interest rate swaps
(273)
82
(109)
869
Change in fair value and settlement of interest rate swaps
(7,181)
3,300
29,881
30,676
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
32,123
40,212
141,768
121,115
Less comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest
121
185
630
465
Comprehensive Income Attributable to Agree Realty Corporation
$ 32,002
$ 40,027
$ 141,138
$ 120,650
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Basic
79,701,136
69,102,500
75,361,583
65,623,720
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted
80,589,446
69,591,848
75,890,692
65,952,113
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted FFO
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net Income
$ 39,577
$ 36,830
$ 111,996
$ 89,570
Less Series A Preferred Stock Dividends
1,859
289
5,578
289
Net Income attributable to OP Common Unitholders
37,718
36,541
106,418
89,281
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
23,073
17,019
63,842
48,439
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
11,836
7,310
31,307
20,263
Provision for impairment
-
-
1,015
-
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
(2,885)
(3,470)
(5,161)
(13,285)
Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
$ 69,742
$ 57,400
$ 197,421
$ 144,698
Loss on extinguishment of debt and settlement of related hedges
-
-
-
14,614
Amortization of above (below) market lease
8,458
6,615
25,007
16,630
Core Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
$ 78,200
$ 64,015
$ 222,428
$ 175,942
Straight-line accrued rent
(3,189)
(3,215)
(9,419)
(8,779)
Stock based compensation expense
1,514
986
4,892
3,967
Amortization of financing costs
791
203
2,070
692
Non-real estate depreciation
248
159
517
462
Adjusted Funds from Operations - OP Common Unitholders
$ 77,564
$ 62,148
$ 220,488
$ 172,284
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 0.87
$ 0.83
$ 2.61
$ 2.19
Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
$ 0.86
$ 0.82
$ 2.59
$ 2.18
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 0.98
$ 0.92
$ 2.94
$ 2.67
Core Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
$ 0.97
$ 0.92
$ 2.92
$ 2.65
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic
$ 0.97
$ 0.89
$ 2.91
$ 2.61
Adjusted Funds from Operations Per Common Share and OP Unit - Diluted
$ 0.96
$ 0.89
$ 2.89
$ 2.60
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Basic
80,048,755
69,450,119
75,709,202
65,971,339
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding - Diluted
80,937,065
69,939,467
76,238,311
66,299,732
Additional supplemental disclosure
Scheduled principal repayments
$ 214
$ 201
$ 633
$ 594
Capitalized interest
554
36
816
200
Capitalized building improvements
3,135
1,921
6,977
4,376
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO")
Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")
Agree Realty Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
($ in thousands, except share and per-share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
2022
Net Income
$ 39,577
Interest expense, net
17,149
Income tax expense
720
Depreciation of rental real estate assets
23,073
Amortization of lease intangibles - in-place leases and leasing costs
11,836
Non-real estate depreciation
248
(Gain) loss on sale or involuntary conversion of assets, net
(2,885)
EBITDAre
$ 89,718
Run-Rate Impact of Investment, Disposition and Leasing Activity
$ 4,217
Amortization of above (below) market lease intangibles, net
8,374
Recurring EBITDA
$ 102,309
Annualized Recurring EBITDA
$ 409,236
Total Debt
$ 1,884,253
Cash, cash equivalents and cash held in escrows
(251,514)
Net Debt
$ 1,632,739
Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
4.0x
Net Debt
$ 1,632,739
Anticipated Net Proceeds from September 2022 Forward Offering
(381,708)
Proforma Net Debt
$ 1,251,031
Proforma Net Debt to Recurring EBITDA
3.1x
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Agree Realty Corporation
Rental Income
($ in thousands, except share and per share-data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Rental Income Source(1)
Minimum rents(2)
$ 103,208
$ 81,334
$ 292,890
$ 228,494
Percentage rents(2)
-
102
723
593
Operating cost reimbursement(2)
12,008
9,433
34,967
26,486
Straight-line rental adjustments(3)
3,189
3,215
9,419
8,779
Amortization of (above) below market lease intangibles(4)
(8,374)
(6,615)
(24,863)
(16,630)
Total Rental Income
$ 110,031
$ 87,469
$ 313,136
$ 247,722
(1) The Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification ("FASB ASC") 842 "Leases" using the modified retrospective approach as of January 1, 2019. The Company adopted the practical expedient in FASB ASC 842 that alleviates the requirement to separately present lease and non-lease components of lease contracts. As a result, all income earned pursuant to tenant leases is reflected as one line, "Rental Income," in the consolidated statement of operations. The purpose of this table is to provide additional supplementary detail of Rental Income.
