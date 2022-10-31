Specialdocs Reports Significantly Increased Demand for Subspecialty Concierge Medicine Practices

A wide range of specialists report exceptional professional and personal satisfaction after transition to Specialdocs concierge medicine model

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The benefits of delivering remarkably personalized patient care in a concierge, or membership, medicine practice are in high demand among physicians in prominent subspecialties, according to Specialdocs Consultants CEO Terry Bauer.

"Our practice model, conceived by the need to preserve the physician-patient relationship in primary care, has proven to be an inspired alternative for an ever-expanding variety of specialties, including endocrinology, cardiology, neurology, rheumatology, pulmonology, OB-GYN, pediatrics and integrative medicine," says Bauer. "While initially rooted in family and internal medicine, the tenets of a concierge practice are compelling for any physician seeking to establish a powerful connection with their patients and provide individualized, longitudinal care."

Most recently, Bauer and the experienced team of concierge practice transition and management experts at Specialdocs successfully launched the model with multiple specialists, including:

Kristin Andruska , MD, PhD,"I started a concierge practice to create an environment where patients feel listened to and truly cared for. Movement disorders – Parkinson disease, atypical parkinsonian syndromes, tremor, dystonia - are complex and it is essential to take time to thoughtfully answer patients' questions, provide education about current research, discuss treatment options, and support their goals."

physician: "I take time to incorporate each patient's mental, emotional and spiritual framework along with the physical aspects of their ailments. The ability to focus on prevention and lifestyle changes that promote patients' ultimate wellness makes me feel like I'm serving my life's mission."

"The concierge medicine model creates the perfect platform to provide the best care for my patients who need to be seen frequently for conditions that include diabetes, growth hormone deficiency and adrenal disorders. We have time to thoroughly evaluate each child's growth, nutrition and fitness needs and emphasize healthy living. I love practicing in this model that allows for empathy and personal, interpersonal and familial connection…it's brought real joy back to my work."

"My goal is to prevent pulmonary disease from worsening with a blend of comprehensive patient education, early intervention and frequent follow up. These strategies, proven to make a profound difference in long-term health and quality of life, require time and continuous commitment from doctor and patient…the cornerstones of my concierge practice."

Irene Kazmers, MD, concierge rheumatologist: "It has become more challenging than ever to thrive as a 'cognitive specialty' clinician. Thankfully, I chose to look into concierge medicine, a model that has proven to be a tremendous fit at this point in my career. It has restored my practice, rejuvenated my staff and allowed for an enhanced level of dedicated care for each patient."

