SDI Presence Honored with NMSDC Corporate Plus Designation

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SDI Presence LLC, a national IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP), has been designated a Corporate Plus® member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). The NMSDC is the nation's oldest and leading minority business development and supplier diversity organization. The organization and its 23 affiliate councils serve thousands of corporations and Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) firms nationwide. SDI will be formally inducted into the Corporate Plus program at NMSDC's 50th Anniversary Conference & Exchange in New Orleans.

SDI Presence has been designated a Corporate Plus® member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).

Corporate Plus® is a membership program for NMSDC-certified minority businesses of the highest caliber. The program was created to address corporate member requests for minority suppliers with the capacity to fulfill national contracts. Corporate Plus® members embody the highest standards of client focus, efficient execution, and innovative problem-solving. The NMSDC's corporate partners rely heavily on the Corporate Plus group to fulfill procurement requirements while also reaching their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals.

"SDI Presence is deeply honored to add NMSDC's Corporate Plus status to our growing list of recent accomplishments," stated David A. Gupta, SDI Presence Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "This designation demonstrates that SDI is among a group of elite firms that are uniquely qualified to deliver high-quality IT products and services to customers throughout the country."

WEC Energy Group (WEC) sponsored SDI's membership in the Corporate Plus program. WEC is one of the nation's largest electric generation and distribution and natural gas delivery holding companies. WEC's Vice President of Supplier Diversity Danielle Bly said that WEC sponsored SDI "due to the company's excellent delivery capabilities and unique co-prime contracting approach that allowed us to obtain exceptional service and meaningfully impact diversity."

Michael Fassnacht, President and CEO of World Business Chicago and Chief Marketing Officer, City of Chicago echoed WEC's praises when he offered his congratulations earlier this week. "This NMSDC-certified minority business membership program is of the highest caliber and SDI's inclusion is certain to position the firm as an industry leader, creating jobs, nurturing diverse IT talent and benefitting a great variety of vendors."

For over 25 years, SDI has actively incorporated diversity throughout its operations, including minority workforce internship and apprentice programs. SDI manages its own MBE partner network, with which SDI spent over $21M in 2021. The firm has committed to a minimum of $100M cumulative spend with its diverse partner firms by 2026—a nearly 500% increase. To maximize the impact of existing supplier diversity programs, SDI offers several partnership structures eligible for Tier One MBE Credit and the Billion Dollar Roundtable to both clients and Tier One partners.

About SDI (SDI Presence LLC):

SDI Presence LLC is an IT consultancy and managed services provider (MSP) that leverages its strong team presence to advance our clients to a secure digital enterprise. With a 25-year corporate resume, SDI delivers strategic managed services, IT consulting, and hybrid multicloud infrastructure solutions to optimize our clients' technology environments. SDI has a portfolio of clients that includes some of the nation's largest airports, utilities, commercial real estate portfolios, and government agencies. SDI is backed by Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm that currently manages over $5 billion of capital across its active funds and has more than 30 years of experience in the technology market. Visit us at sdipresence.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About NMSDC:

Founded in 1972, the National Minority Supplier Development Council Inc.® (NMSDC®) is the longest-operating business growth engine for the broadest group of systematically excluded communities of color (Asian-Indian, Asian-Pacific, Black, Hispanic, and Native American). NMSDC champions upward mobility for America's emerging majority and works to ensure an equal shot at participating in the American experiment of free-market capitalism and entrepreneurship. Learn more about NMSDC at: www.nmsdc.org.

About WEC:

Fortune 500 Company WEC Energy Group is one of the nation's largest electric generation and distribution and natural gas delivery holding companies, with the operational expertise and financial resources to serve the Midwest's energy needs safely, reliably, and responsibly. Its subsidiaries provide energy services to more than 4.6 million customers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Minnesota. WEC's combined assets allow operating efficiencies across 71,000 miles of electric distribution lines, 51,400 miles of natural gas distribution and transmission lines, and 7,700 megawatts of reliable power capacity. The WEC family of companies is committed to delivering world-class reliability and the very best customer care anywhere.

