Michelle Obama, Chris Paul, Liza Koshy and More Remind Voters of Their Power Ahead of Midterm Elections

When We All Vote released a video featuring celebrity talent on Vote Early Day ahead of more than 100 events taking place as a part of the Party at the Polls program

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on Vote Early Day, When We All Vote released a video message from Co-Chairs Michelle Obama, Chris Paul, Liza Koshy and Bretman Rock and Ambassadors Lynn Whitfield and Jeannie Mai emphasizing the importance of this year's midterm elections and the power of voting. In the video, they remind viewers that their votes will directly impact the future of healthcare, education, public safety and more.

To increase voter turnout, When We All Vote's Party at the Polls program is hosting more than 100 events at or near polling locations across the country to bring communities together to celebrate voting with music, food and fun activities.

"We know that voter turnout in the midterms has historically been lower than the general election, and our Party at the Polls program is a proven way to help change that," said Stephanie L. Young, Executive Director of When We All Vote. "With only 10 days until Election Day, we've already broken records for voter turnout, and When We All Vote will continue our efforts to bring the party to the polls and make sure more voters cast their ballots."

Parties at the polls are posted at whenweallvote.org/partyatthepolls . Events include:

HBCU Voting Squad Events: As a part of When We All Vote's VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge, launched by Michelle Obama and Chris Paul earlier this year, HBCU students at 20 schools will host parties at the polls.

Quince to the Polls in San Antonio, TX tomorrow: When We All Vote will join Harness, Jolt Initiative, America Ferrera, Rosie Castro, Terri Castillo, 15 future Latina leaders and more for a celebration of Latino voter engagement featuring traditional Quinceañera dress and transportation, speeches from San Antonio leaders, musical performances, carnival games, food and voter information.

Philly Votes in Philadelphia, PA today: When We All Vote will join PA Youth Vote, Just Act, the Philadelphia City Commissioners, Committee of Seventy, first-time student voters and more for a march from Love Park to City Hall to celebrate voting early with free food, music, circus performers, brass bands, DJs and more.

Votelanta Music Festival with The People's Uprising in Atlanta, GA today: Headlined by Gucci Mane and Omeretta, and hosted by Hot 107.9's Manni Supreme and Spelman alumna Princess Tatyanna, Votelanta will include celebrity and influencer appearances, student performances, free food and snacks in an innovative voter engagement event to encourage young adults ages 18-25 to vote early and attend with their "I Voted" sticker.

MTV's Vote Early Gameday in Detroit, MI today: This family fun rally with the Detroit Pistons ahead of today's game against the Atlanta Hawks will get the community ready to vote and will feature Pistons Dancers, the Extreme Team, Pistons mascot Hooper and other local dignitaries, in addition, to live music and food and beverage vendors.

In celebration of Vote Early Day, When We All Vote is calling on people to follow these steps to make a plan to vote early in their state:

First, head over to whenweallvote.org/voterhub to check their voter registration status, find their polling place or dropbox location and learn what's on their ballot.

Then, build their voting squad by texting three friends and asking them to make their plan to vote.

Finally, share their early voting photos with their squad on social media using #VotingSquad.

Watch When We All Vote's full video message here. A full transcript of the video is included below.

FULL TRANSCRIPT

Mrs, Obama: Hey, everyone! We need to talk about what's on the ballot in this year's midterm elections.

Bretman Rock: We're talking about decisions about our healthcare, our schools,

Chris Paul: our safety

Liza Koshy: our future.

Mrs. Obama: This fall, when we head to the polls, we get to choose who represents us.

Liza Koshy: That includes all 435 members of the House of Representatives, 35 out of 100 Senators, and many, many of the elected officials in your local and state governments.

Bretman Rock: And no matter which candidates we support, no matter which issues speak to us,

Mrs. Obama: the most important thing to remember

Chris Paul: is that our vote

Lynn Whitfield: is our voice

Jeannie Mai: and our power.

Mrs. Obama: It allows us to build the communities we can thrive in.

Liza Koshy: That starts though by going to WhenWeAllVote.org

Lynn Whitfield: and make a plan to make your voice heard

Jeannie Mai: in the midterm elections.

Chris Paul: Because if we want to have our voices heard, we've got to show up.

Mrs. Obama: Thanks, everybody.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote, an initiative of Civic Nation, is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

When We All Vote is a key initiative within Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). These organizations are homes for changemakers who inspire, educate, and activate people around the issues that will define this generation.

ABOUT Civic Nation:

Civic Nation is a nonprofit ecosystem for high-impact organizing and education initiatives working to build a more inclusive and equitable America. Civic Nation shifts culture, systems and policy by bringing together individuals, grassroots organizers, industry leaders and influencers to tackle some of our nation's most pressing social challenges. Six initiatives are a part of the Civic Nation family: When We All Vote, United State of Women, ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge, End Rape On Campus, It's On Us and We The Action. Learn more here .

