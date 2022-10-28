DoControl Named Finalist in Baby Black Unicorn Awards for 2022

DoControl is a Finalist for the Baby Black Unicorn in the Most Prestigious Awards for Cybersecurity Companies Who Have the Potential of Being Valued at $1B

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DoControl , the automated Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) security company, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022.

DoControl competed against many of the industry's leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term "Black Unicorn" signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment in 1-3 years, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

As SaaS utilization (file-sharing, file storage, messaging, etc.) accelerates, enterprises need a scalable solution for securing the critical data moving across these platforms and outside of the corporate security perimeter. Traditional approaches to this problem put a strain on security teams that were already stretched thin, making it nearly impossible to mitigate these vulnerabilities in a way that is beneficial to the business.

Breaches of these applications and data can result in brand damage, regulatory fines, potential loss of revenue, and other negative financial outcomes. DoControl provides security and IT teams with SaaS asset management, continuous monitoring, and automated security workflows to prevent data breaches across the most popular corporate SaaS applications in use today. As a result, DoControl was named as a finalist for its ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions for tackling the SaaS data security problem, which has grown tremendously as enterprises continue to increase their use of SaaS applications across all business functions.

"We are honored to be named a finalist for the 2022 Baby Black Unicorn Awards amongst the industry's leading providers," said Adam Gavish , CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl. "DoControl has been focused on providing foundational SaaS controls to secure modern environments, and this recognition is a testament to DoControl's success thus far."

"We're pleased to name DoControl as a finalist among a small, elite group of cybersecurity industry leaders in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr., Dino Boukouris, and Gary Miliefsky.

DoControl, which recently announced a $30 million Series B funding round, an accelerated channel program and Open Authorization (OAuth) applications governance and remediation capabilities, mitigates the risk of costly data breaches created by unmanageable data across business-critical SaaS applications. Its mission-critical SaaS data access control solution effectively eliminates the enterprise threats created by departing employees, third-party vendors, cross-team collaboration, and more.

About DoControl

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York, DoControl is an automated data access controls platform for SaaS applications, improving security and operational efficiency with ease for enterprises. DoControl is backed by investors Insight Partners, StageOne Ventures, Cardumen Capital, RTP Global and global cybersecurity leader CrowdStrike's early-stage investment fund, the CrowdStrike Falcon Fund. The company's leadership team combines product, engineering and sales experience across cybersecurity, enterprise and SaaS innovators. For more information, please visit www.docontrol.io . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022, please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

