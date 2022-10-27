Sleepiz joins American Telemedicine Association (ATA); reports expansion progress

Three months ago, FDA approval paved the way for MedTech startup Sleepiz to enter the US market with its remote patient monitoring device, now the company is already reporting expansion progress and joining the largest US organization for telemedicine.

ZURICH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It was only in July that the Swiss MedTech startup registered its Sleepiz One+ device for contactless measurement of breathing and heart rate with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and announced its expansion into the US. Now Sleepiz is joining the American Telemedicine Association (ATA). Membership gives the company access to a broad network of tech providers, investors, health institutions, industry experts and policy makers.

Sleepiz One+ monitors breathing during sleep with 99 percent accuracy (PRNewswire)

Three months after expanding into the U.S., Sleepiz joins the ATA - a broad network of leading healthcare delivery systems, academic institutions, technology solution providers and payers, committed to advancing telehealth in the United States. Founded in 1993 and with more than 400 members, the organization is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, and appropriate care when and where they need it.

"Membership with the ATA gives us the opportunity to raise awareness of Sleepiz's technology in U.S. and global markets," said Robb LaChappelle, Sleepiz's vice-president in the United States. Sleepiz CEO Soumya Dash said, "This is an important step in bringing the benefits of our technology to patients, physicians and researchers, expanding the company's success into foreign markets."

Sleepiz One+ provides new insights into patient health status

Sleepiz One+ is one of the first respiratory monitoring devices to contactlessly capture and record patient data during sleep. The technology provides entirely new insights into patient health, as physicians no longer have to rely on random measurements, but gain access to continuous data. Physicians in the U.S. can prescribe Sleepiz One+ to their patients to measure their vital signs in the short and long term, providing greater insight into patients' physiological status. For patients, Sleepiz One+ provides a new and convenient way to take continuous measurements at home by simply placing a small device on their bedside table before bed.

Product visuals and portrait pictures are available for download at https://we.tl/t-fED1yygtix

About Sleepiz

Sleepiz AG (Ltd.) is a Zurich, Switzerland-based medical technology company with a mission to provide patient-centric disease management through seamless integration of contactless monitoring into people's homes. Sleepiz leverages the power of sleep insights with a device that is simply placed on the bedside table. The device operates in a contactless fashion and measures movements originating from heart contractions and breathing patterns, as well as body motions with medical-grade accuracy. While focusing on respiratory illnesses in a first step, Sleepiz aims to improve people's lives by creating the future of healthcare. By making use of wireless millimeter wave technology, sensor fusion and artificial intelligence, Sleepiz will not only be able to diagnose sleep disorders but also perform long-term monitoring in the future. This will allow the monitoring of the progression of chronic diseases for faster intervention and better treatment.

Media contact

Oppenheim & Partner GmbH

Marash Pulaj

Stockerstrasse 32, CH-8002 Zurich

+41 44 515 65 00

Sleepiz contact

Robb LaChappelle

Vice President Sleepiz USA

Photo https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1930390/Sleepiz_One.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860099/Sleepiz_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Sleepiz AG) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sleepiz AG