Online Ticket Orders Skyrocket in Colorado as Powerball Rises to $800 Million

DENVER, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- theLotter Colorado, the state's new online ticket purchasing service, is reporting a large increase in traffic to its website this week after the multistate Powerball rolled over on Wednesday. The US Powerball jackpot rose to $800 million after no one picked the right numbers. Eager to take part in Saturday night's drawing, more and more people turn to the Coloradan online ticketing service to order an official Colorado Lottery ticket.

"Together with the Mega Millions, Powerball is of course well-known to produce very large jackpots," says Peggy Daniel, theLotter's U.S. Managing Director. "Three ticketholders shared Powerball's 2016 jackpot of $1.586 billion, then Mega Millions set a record in October 2018 when a single player in South Carolina won the entire $1.537 billion jackpot. And only three months ago, on July 29, Mega Millions made it all the way up to the $1.337 billion mark again. Powerball has good cards to surpass that number soon and, if the $800 million Powerball jackpot isn't won, the top prize could easily fly past the $1 billion mark again. Coloradans are increasingly finding their way online for lottery tickets. We have already welcomed great lottery winners, but it would be fantastic if this time someone in Colorado walks away with a substantial sum after having used our online ticket purchasing service."

So how does it work? "Our service aims to make playing the Colorado Lottery convenient and safe: a client simply places an order on our site and one of our couriers buys the ticket on the client's behalf. We then upload a scan of the actual paper ticket and always notify the client after winning any prize. Wins of up to $600 are transferred directly to a client's account, bigger prizes can be collected in person at Colorado Lottery offices," clarifies Daniel.

