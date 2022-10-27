Everest Group Names Automation Anywhere a Leader in Everest Group's RPA PEAK Matrix® Assessment

Automation Anywhere earns recognition for sixth consecutive year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere, Inc., a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that Everest Group, a leading research and consulting firm, has named it a "Leader" for the sixth consecutive year in its "Robotic Process Automation (RPA) – Technology Vendor Landscape with Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

(PRNewsfoto/Automation Anywhere) (PRNewswire)

"Automation Anywhere has earned its position as a Leader for the sixth successive time on Everest Group's RPA Products PEAK Matrix®, owing to its strong vision, market presence, and investments in product innovation," said Amardeep Modi, Vice President at Everest Group. "In addition to offering a cloud-native product architecture and advanced RPA functionalities, continued investments in enhancing the ease of use, and a strong focus on enabling a holistic automation solution by combining its RPA with IDP, task mining, human-in-the-loop, and AI/ML capabilities are some of the key factors that contributed to its position."

Automation Anywhere recently announced the Automation Success Platform, designed to accelerate business transformation by making automation accessible for everyone. New automation tools recently announced within the platform, include AARI for Every App, Process Discovery, Document Automation, and the Automation Pathfinder Program.

"Companies of all sizes are using automation to drive business growth, improve productivity, and transform the employee experience," said Prince Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Automation Anywhere. "The Automation Success Platform empowers business users, professional automators, and IT leaders to build a digital workforce and succeed with automation."

Automation Anywhere cloud customers have run an estimated 50 million automations, with leading companies deploying thousands of bots across their organizations. The Automation Success Platform is designed to deliver intelligent automation to every employee across an enterprise and empowers IT and automation leaders to scale across multiple businesses.

Everest Group is a research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and engineering services. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix Assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products & solutions within various market segments.

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

Visit our website: www.automationanywhere.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AutomationAnywh

Explore with us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/automation_anywhere/

Connect with us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/automation-anywhere

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering automation and process intelligence solutions across all industries to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea and build deeper customer relationships that drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com.

Automation Anywhere is a registered trademark/service mark of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Automation Anywhere