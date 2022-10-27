Award recognizes excellence among U.S. service providers

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplySci, the leading provider of regulatory technology and compliance for the financial services industry, announced today it received a Private Equity Wire U.S. Award for 2022 Best New Solution Provider.

ComplySci (PRNewsfoto/ComplySci) (PRNewswire)

ComplySci named 2022 'Best New Solution Provider' by Private Equity Wire Award.

"We are thrilled to receive this distinguished honor in recognition of our platforms," said ComplySci's Chief Executive Officer Amy Kadomatsu. "Our robust compliance technology, consulting and education solutions have made us the leading private equity compliance partner. A private equity-backed company ourselves, ComplySci understands what it takes to help our clients as they grow and become more complex."

In 2021, ComplySci secured a $120 million growth investment from K1 Investment Management and subsequently completed three major acquisitions that year. Bringing RIA in a Box, NRS and illumis into the ComplySci network of companies accelerated the firm's innovation across its products and created next-generation compliance solutions for the financial services industry. It continues to work to leverage the industry's most experienced and talented professionals to create a full suite of governance, risk and compliance consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions.

From Nov. 8 to 10, ComplySci will host its inaugural ComplyConnect Conference & Expo in Austin, Texas. The three-day event brings together regulatory and compliance professionals, industry leaders and technology experts from across the United States to discuss current trends, industry best practices and the impact of recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) regulations.

The Private Equity Wire U.S. Award recognizes excellence among private equity fund managers and services providers in the United States across a wide range of categories. Firms in the service provider categories are nominated from a survey of more than 100 general partners and other key industry participants. Voting for winners is conducted via an online poll of the entire Private Equity Wire userbase. Participants are asked to choose from shortlisted firms in each category.

ComplySci was also shortlisted in the Best Regulatory & Compliance Technology category.

Winners were recognized at an Oct. 26 gala at The University Club of New York.

About ComplySci

ComplySci believes advanced compliance technology empowers compliance professionals to transform their business. More than 7,000 customers, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, rely on ComplySci's scalable and sophisticated platform to stay ahead of risk and unlock the strategic potential of their compliance data. The company's portfolio of firms includes ComplySci, RIA in a Box, illumis, a ComplySci company, NRS, a ComplySci company, and ITEGRIA®, a division of RIA in a Box.

Together, the portfolio of firms offers a full suite of governance, risk and compliance (GRC) consulting, technology, managed services, analytics and outsourcing solutions for the financial services industry. Its regulatory technology solutions help compliance organizations identify, monitor, manage and report on risk and conflicts of interest, including personal trading, gifts and entertainment, political contributions, outside business affiliations and other Code of Ethics violations. Learn more at complysci.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ComplySci