Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Results

Third-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 21% to $15.0 billion

Third-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.87 ; adjusted profit per share of $3.95

Returned $2.0 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter

Third Quarter ($ in billions except profit per share)

2022 2021 Sales and Revenues

$15.0 $12.4 Profit Per Share

$3.87 $2.60 Adjusted Profit Per Share

$3.95 $2.66

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced third-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $15.0 billion, a 21% increase compared with $12.4 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.

Operating profit margin was 16.2% for the third quarter of 2022, compared with 13.4% for the third quarter of 2021. Third-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.87, compared with third-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share in the third quarter of 2022 was $3.95, compared with third-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.66. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $5.0 billion, and the company ended the third quarter with $6.3 billion of enterprise cash. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.4 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion.

"I'd like to thank our global Caterpillar team for delivering another quarter of double-digit top-line growth and record adjusted profit per share," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our team remains focused on serving our customers as we continued to see healthy demand across most of our end markets during the third quarter."

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison

Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2021 (at left) and the third quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $14.994 billion, an increase of $2.597 billion, or 21%, compared with $12.397 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories, higher sales of equipment to end users and higher services. Dealers increased inventories by $700 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease of $300 million during the third quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.

Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of dollars) Third

Quarter

2021

Sales Volume

Price Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment /

Other

Third

Quarter

2022

$ Change

% Change































Construction Industries $ 5,255

$ 423

$ 781

$ (229)

$ 46

$ 6,276

$ 1,021

19 % Resource Industries 2,366

338

443

(59)

(1)

3,087

721

30 % Energy & Transportation 5,077

618

409

(171)

253

6,186

1,109

22 % All Other Segment 119

2

—

(2)

(16)

103

(16)

(13 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations (1,110)

16

2

—

(282)

(1,374)

(264)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 11,707

1,397

1,635

(461)

—

14,278

2,571

22 %































Financial Products Segment 762

—

—

—

57

819

57

7 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (72)

—

—

—

(31)

(103)

(31)



Financial Products Revenues 690

—

—

—

26

716

26

4 %































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 12,397

$ 1,397

$ 1,635

$ (461)

$ 26

$ 14,994

$ 2,597

21 %

































Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region

North America

Latin America

EAME

Asia/Pacific

External Sales

and Revenues

Inter-Segment

Total Sales

and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg

$

% Chg Third Quarter 2022





















































Construction Industries $ 3,106

29 %

$ 799

51 %

$ 1,247

1 %

$ 1,084

1 %

$ 6,236

19 %

$ 40

767 %

$ 6,276

19 % Resource Industries 1,122

66 %

472

13 %

526

15 %

893

20 %

3,013

32 %

74

(1 %)

3,087

30 % Energy & Transportation 2,422

26 %

468

42 %

1,280

12 %

827

11 %

4,997

21 %

1,189

27 %

6,186

22 % All Other Segment 16

(11 %)

—

— %

4

33 %

15

7 %

35

— %

68

(19 %)

103

(13 %) Corporate Items and Eliminations 1





—





—





(4)





(3)





(1,371)





(1,374)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 6,667

33 %

1,739

36 %

3,057

8 %

2,815

9 %

14,278

22 %

—

— %

14,278

22 %























































Financial Products Segment 522

9 %

90

32 %

100

(5 %)

107

(4 %)

819

7 %

—

— %

819

7 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (54)





(20)





(12)





(17)





(103)





—





(103)



Financial Products Revenues 468

6 %

70

27 %

88

(8 %)

90

(8 %)

716

4 %

—

— %

716

4 %























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 7,135

31 %

$ 1,809

36 %

$ 3,145

7 %

$ 2,905

9 %

$ 14,994

21 %

$ —

— %

$ 14,994

21 %























































Third Quarter 2021





















































Construction Industries $ 2,417





$ 528





$ 1,240





$ 1,076





$ 5,261





$ (6)





$ 5,255



Resource Industries 674





417





456





744





2,291





75





2,366



Energy & Transportation 1,924





329





1,144





744





4,141





936





5,077



All Other Segment 18





—





3





14





35





84





119



Corporate Items and Eliminations (19)





—





—





(2)





(21)





(1,089)





(1,110)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,014





1,274





2,843





2,576





11,707





—





11,707



























































Financial Products Segment 478





68





105





111





762





—





762



Corporate Items and Eliminations (37)





(13)





(9)





(13)





(72)





—





(72)



Financial Products Revenues 441





55





96





98





690





—





690



























































Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 5,455





$ 1,329





$ 2,939





$ 2,674





$ 12,397





$ —





$ 12,397





























































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison

Third Quarter 2022 vs. Third Quarter 2021

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2021 (at left) and the third quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.425 billion, an increase of $761 million, or 46%, compared with $1.664 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. SG&A/R&D expenses increased primarily due to investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

Profit by Segment (Millions of dollars) Third Quarter

2022

Third Quarter

2021

$ Change

% Change Construction Industries $ 1,209

$ 866

$ 343

40 % Resource Industries 506

280

226

81 % Energy & Transportation 935

706

229

32 % All Other Segment 8

5

3

60 % Corporate Items and Eliminations (373)

(286)

(87)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation 2,285

1,571

714

45 %















Financial Products Segment 220

173

47

27 % Corporate Items and Eliminations 30

(7)

37



Financial Products 250

166

84

51 %















Consolidating Adjustments (110)

(73)

(37)



















Consolidated Operating Profit $ 2,425

$ 1,664

$ 761

46 % Corporate Items and Eliminations included corporate-level expenses, timing differences (as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis), methodology differences between segment and consolidated external reporting (the company values segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology), certain restructuring costs and inter-segment eliminations.

















Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2022 was income of $242 million , compared with income of $225 million in the third quarter of 2021. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange and higher investment and interest income, partially offset by lower gains on marketable securities and lower pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan income.





The provision for income taxes for the third quarter of 2022 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with 25% for the third quarter of 2021, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2021 was 23%.



In the third quarter of 2022, the company reached a settlement with the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) that resolves all issues for tax years 2007 through 2016, without any penalties. The company's settlement includes, among other issues, the resolution of disputed tax treatment of profits earned by Caterpillar SARL (CSARL) from certain parts transactions. The company vigorously contested the IRS's application of the "substance-over-form" or "assignment-of-income" judicial doctrines and its proposed increases to tax and imposition of accuracy related penalties. The settlement does not include any increases to tax in the United States based on those judicial doctrines and does not include any penalties. The final tax assessed by the IRS for all issues under the settlement was $490 million for the ten-year period. This amount was primarily paid in the third quarter of 2022, and the associated estimated interest of $250 million is expected to be paid by the end of 2022. The settlement was within the total amount of gross unrecognized tax benefits for uncertain tax positions and enables us to avoid the costs and burdens of further disputes with the IRS. As a result of the settlement, the company recorded a discrete tax benefit of $41 million to reflect changes in estimates of prior years' taxes and related interest, net of tax. The company is subject to the continuous examination of our income tax returns by the IRS, and tax years subsequent to 2016 are not yet under examination.



The provision for income taxes in third quarter of 2022 also included a $20 million benefit due to a decrease in the estimated annual tax rate, compared to $39 million in the third quarter of 2021. The company also recorded a discrete tax benefit of $36 million to reflect changes in estimates related to the prior year's U.S. taxes in the third quarter of 2021.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2021

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 5,255

$ 423

$ 781

$ (229)

$ 46

$ 6,276

$ 1,021

19 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 3,106

$ 2,417

$ 689

29 %















Latin America

799

528

271

51 %















EAME

1,247

1,240

7

1 %















Asia/Pacific

1,084

1,076

8

1 %















External Sales

6,236

5,261

975

19 %















Inter-segment

40

(6)

46

767 %















Total Sales

$ 6,276

$ 5,255

$ 1,021

19 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 1,209

$ 866

$ 343

40 %















Segment Profit Margin

19.3 %

16.5 %

2.8 pts























































Construction Industries' total sales were $6.276 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.021 billion, or 19%, compared with $5.255 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. The increase in sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased during the third quarter of 2022, compared with a decrease during the third quarter of 2021.

In North America , sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2022.

Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory increased more during the third quarter of 2022 than during the third quarter of 2021.

In EAME, sales were about flat. Unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the euro, were offset by favorable price realization.

Sales were about flat in Asia/Pacific . Favorable price realization was offset by unfavorable currency impacts, primarily related to the Japanese yen and Australian dollar.

Construction Industries' profit was $1.209 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $343 million, or 40%, compared with $866 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2021

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 2,366

$ 338

$ 443

$ (59)

$ (1)

$ 3,087

$ 721

30 %

































Sales by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 1,122

$ 674

$ 448

66 %















Latin America

472

417

55

13 %















EAME

526

456

70

15 %















Asia/Pacific

893

744

149

20 %















External Sales

3,013

2,291

722

32 %















Inter-segment

74

75

(1)

(1 %)















Total Sales

$ 3,087

$ 2,366

$ 721

30 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 506

$ 280

$ 226

81 %















Segment Profit Margin

16.4 %

11.8 %

4.6 pts























































Resource Industries' total sales were $3.087 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $721 million, or 30%, compared with $2.366 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to the impact of changes in dealer inventories, higher sales of aftermarket parts and higher sales of equipment to end users. Dealer inventory decreased during the third quarter of 2021, compared with an increase during the third quarter of 2022.

Resource Industries' profit was $506 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $226 million, or 81%, compared with $280 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars)































Segment Sales































Third

Quarter 2021

Sales

Volume

Price

Realization

Currency

Inter-

Segment

Third

Quarter 2022

$ Change

% Change Total Sales

$ 5,077

$ 618

$ 409

$ (171)

$ 253

$ 6,186

$ 1,109

22 %

































Sales by Application



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















Oil and Gas

$ 1,323

$ 1,088

$ 235

22 %















Power Generation

1,320

1,010

310

31 %















Industrial

1,158

948

210

22 %















Transportation

1,196

1,095

101

9 %















External Sales

4,997

4,141

856

21 %















Inter-segment

1,189

936

253

27 %















Total Sales

$ 6,186

$ 5,077

$ 1,109

22 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 935

$ 706

$ 229

32 %















Segment Profit Margin

15.1 %

13.9 %

1.2 pts























































Energy & Transportation's total sales were $6.186 billion in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.109 billion, or 22%, compared with $5.077 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales. The increase in sales was primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts.

Oil and Gas – Sales increased due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and engines used in gas compression and well servicing applications.

Power Generation – Sales increased in large reciprocating engines, primarily data center applications, and small reciprocating engines. Turbines and turbine-related services increased as well.

Industrial – Sales were up across all regions.

Transportation – Sales increased in reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and marine applications. International locomotive deliveries were also higher.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $935 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $229 million, or 32%, compared with $706 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was driven by favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material costs, freight and the impact of manufacturing inefficiencies. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives, higher labor-related costs and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT (Millions of dollars)































Revenues by Geographic Region



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

$ Change

% Change















North America

$ 522

$ 478

$ 44

9 %















Latin America

90

68

22

32 %















EAME

100

105

(5)

(5 %)















Asia/Pacific

107

111

(4)

(4 %)















Total Revenues

$ 819

$ 762

$ 57

7 %

















































Segment Profit



















Third

Quarter 2022

Third

Quarter 2021

Change

% Change















Segment Profit

$ 220

$ 173

$ 47

27 %



















































Financial Products' segment revenues were $819 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $57 million, or 7%, compared with $762 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher average financing rates in North America and Latin America.

Financial Products' segment profit was $220 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $47 million, or 27%, compared with $173 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from a lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by mark-to-market adjustments on derivative contracts.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.00%, compared with 2.41% at the end of the third quarter of 2021. Past dues decreased across all our portfolio segments, with the exception of an increase in Latin America. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $13 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $76 million for the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $339 million, or 1.30% of finance receivables, compared with $376 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, at June 30, 2022. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2021 was $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $343 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $50 million from the third quarter of 2021, primarily driven by increased expenses due to timing differences, partially offset by favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology differences and lower corporate costs.

Notes

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)

Operating

Profit

Operating

Profit

Margin

Profit

Before

Taxes

Provision

(Benefit) for

Income

Taxes

Effective

Tax Rate

Profit

Profit per

Share





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP

$ 2,425

16.2 %

$ 2,558

$ 527

20.6 %

$ 2,041

$ 3.87 Restructuring costs

49

0.3 %

49

9

18.4 %

40

$ 0.08 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 - Adjusted

$ 2,474

16.5 %

$ 2,607

$ 536

20.6 %

$ 2,081

$ 3.95 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP

$ 1,664

13.4 %

$ 1,775

$ 368

20.7 %

$ 1,426

$ 2.60 Restructuring costs

35

0.3 %

35

6

15.0 %

29

$ 0.06 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 - Adjusted

$ 1,699

13.7 %

$ 1,810

$ 374

20.7 %

$ 1,455

$ 2.66































Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 14 to 24 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Sales and revenues:













Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 14,278

$ 11,707

$ 40,703

$ 35,091 Revenues of Financial Products 716

690

2,127

2,082 Total sales and revenues 14,994

12,397

42,830

37,173















Operating costs:













Cost of goods sold 10,202

8,617

29,736

25,510 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,401

1,340

4,172

3,943 Research and development expenses 476

427

1,413

1,247 Interest expense of Financial Products 151

111

377

352 Other operating (income) expenses 339

238

908

854 Total operating costs 12,569

10,733

36,606

31,906















Operating profit 2,425

1,664

6,224

5,267















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 109

114

326

376 Other income (expense) 242

225

755

751















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,558

1,775

6,653

5,642















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 527

368

1,423

1,313 Profit of consolidated companies 2,031

1,407

5,230

4,329















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9

21

20

44















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,040

1,428

5,250

4,373















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

2

(1)

4















Profit 1 $ 2,041

$ 1,426

$ 5,251

$ 4,369































Profit per common share $ 3.89

$ 2.62

$ 9.91

$ 8.00 Profit per common share — diluted 2 $ 3.87

$ 2.60

$ 9.85

$ 7.94















Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)













– Basic 525.0

544.0

530.1

545.8 – Diluted 2 527.6

547.6

533.2

550.2

















1 Profit attributable to common shareholders. 2 Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



September 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,346

$ 9,254 Receivables – trade and other 8,158

8,477 Receivables – finance 8,918

8,898 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,295

2,788 Inventories 16,860

14,038 Total current assets 42,577

43,455







Property, plant and equipment – net 11,643

12,090 Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,278

1,204 Long-term receivables – finance 11,859

12,707 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,218

1,840 Intangible assets 806

1,042 Goodwill 6,092

6,324 Other assets 4,434

4,131 Total assets $ 80,907

$ 82,793







Liabilities





Current liabilities:





Short-term borrowings:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 3

$ 9 -- Financial Products 4,199

5,395 Accounts payable 8,260

8,154 Accrued expenses 4,013

3,757 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,204

2,242 Customer advances 1,831

1,087 Dividends payable —

595 Other current liabilities 2,878

2,256 Long-term debt due within one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 120

45 -- Financial Products 6,694

6,307 Total current liabilities 30,202

29,847







Long-term debt due after one year:





-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation 9,479

9,746 -- Financial Products 16,030

16,287 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,038

5,592 Other liabilities 4,536

4,805 Total liabilities 65,285

66,277







Shareholders' equity





Common stock 6,523

6,398 Treasury stock (30,883)

(27,643) Profit employed in the business 43,304

39,282 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,353)

(1,553) Noncontrolling interests 31

32 Total shareholders' equity 15,622

16,516 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 80,907

$ 82,793

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021 Cash flow from operating activities:





Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 5,250

$ 4,373 Adjustments for non-cash items:





Depreciation and amortization 1,661

1,766 Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (349)

(321) Other 132

102 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:





Receivables – trade and other 365

(326) Inventories (3,088)

(2,195) Accounts payable 786

1,232 Accrued expenses 70

46 Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 15

934 Customer advances 751

39 Other assets – net 57

138 Other liabilities – net (623)

(2) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 5,027

5,786 Cash flow from investing activities:





Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (868)

(673) Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,023)

(1,014) Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 666

877 Additions to finance receivables (9,914)

(9,603) Collections of finance receivables 9,738

9,221 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 50

44 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (44)

(449) Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 1

23 Proceeds from sale of securities 2,080

424 Investments in securities (2,399)

(934) Other – net 15

(8) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,698)

(2,092) Cash flow from financing activities:





Dividends paid (1,820)

(1,733) Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 2

122 Common shares repurchased (3,309)

(1,622) Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months) 5,570

6,931 Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) (5,289)

(8,620) Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less) (1,311)

1,324 Other – net (1)

(4) Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (6,158)

(3,602) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (79)

(9) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,908)

83 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

9,366 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,355

$ 9,449

Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)











Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 14,278

$ 14,278

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 716

—

852

(136) 1 Total sales and revenues 14,994

14,278

852

(136)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 10,202

10,203

—

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,401

1,271

136

(6) 2 Research and development expenses 476

476

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 151

—

151

—

Other operating (income) expenses 339

43

315

(19) 2 Total operating costs 12,569

11,993

602

(26)



















Operating profit 2,425

2,285

250

(110)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 109

110

—

(1) 3 Other income (expense) 242

160

(27)

109 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 2,558

2,335

223

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 527

464

63

—

Profit of consolidated companies 2,031

1,871

160

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 9

11

—

(2) 5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 2,040

1,882

160

(2)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

2

(2) 6

















Profit 7 $ 2,041

$ 1,883

$ 158

$ —



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 11,707

$ 11,707

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 690

—

787

(97) 1 Total sales and revenues 12,397

11,707

787

(97)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 8,617

8,618

—

(1) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,340

1,147

200

(7) 2 Research and development expenses 427

427

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 111

—

111

—

Other operating (income) expenses 238

(56)

310

(16) 2 Total operating costs 10,733

10,136

621

(24)



















Operating profit 1,664

1,571

166

(73)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 114

114

—

—

Other income (expense) 225

143

9

73 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 1,775

1,600

175

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 368

331

37

—

Profit of consolidated companies 1,407

1,269

138

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 21

23

—

(2) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 1,428

1,292

138

(2)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 2

1

3

(2) 5

















Profit 6 $ 1,426

$ 1,291

$ 135

$ —



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 40,703

$ 40,703

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 2,127

—

2,493

(366) 1 Total sales and revenues 42,830

40,703

2,493

(366)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 29,736

29,741

—

(5) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,172

3,714

475

(17) 2 Research and development expenses 1,413

1,413

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 377

—

377

—

Other operating (income) expenses 908

31

936

(59) 2 Total operating costs 36,606

34,899

1,788

(81)



















Operating profit 6,224

5,804

705

(285)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 326

327

—

(1) 3 Other income (expense) 755

497

(26)

284 4

















Consolidated profit before taxes 6,653

5,974

679

—



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,423

1,250

173

—

Profit of consolidated companies 5,230

4,724

506

—



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 20

26

—

(6) 5

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 5,250

4,750

506

(6)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (1)

(1)

6

(6) 6

















Profit 7 $ 5,251

$ 4,751

$ 500

$ —



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T. 4 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 5 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 7 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Sales and revenues:















Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation $ 35,091

$ 35,091

$ —

$ —

Revenues of Financial Products 2,082

—

2,371

(289) 1 Total sales and revenues 37,173

35,091

2,371

(289)



















Operating costs:















Cost of goods sold 25,510

25,515

—

(5) 2 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,943

3,471

483

(11) 2 Research and development expenses 1,247

1,247

—

—

Interest expense of Financial Products 352

—

352

—

Other operating (income) expenses 854

(30)

931

(47) 2 Total operating costs 31,906

30,203

1,766

(63)



















Operating profit 5,267

4,888

605

(226)



















Interest expense excluding Financial Products 376

376

—

—

Other income (expense) 751

819

56

(124) 3

















Consolidated profit before taxes 5,642

5,331

661

(350)



















Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,313

1,158

155

—

Profit of consolidated companies 4,329

4,173

506

(350)



















Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies 44

52

—

(8) 4

















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies 4,373

4,225

506

(358)



















Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4

3

9

(8) 5

















Profit 6 $ 4,369

$ 4,222

$ 497

$ (350)



1 Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T. 2 Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products. 3 Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T. 4 Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 5 Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 6 Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,346

$ 5,403

$ 943

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 8,158

3,134

652

4,372 1,2 Receivables – finance 8,918

—

13,446

(4,528) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,295

2,013

316

(34) 3 Inventories 16,860

16,860

—

—

Total current assets 42,577

27,410

15,357

(190)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 11,643

7,810

3,833

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,278

319

512

447 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 11,859

—

12,338

(479) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 2,218

2,745

106

(633) 4 Intangible assets 806

806

—

—

Goodwill 6,092

6,092

—

—

Other assets 4,434

3,663

1,946

(1,175) 5 Total assets $ 80,907

$ 48,845

$ 34,092

$ (2,030)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 4,202

$ 3

$ 4,199

$ —

Accounts payable 8,260

8,149

267

(156) 6 Accrued expenses 4,013

3,622

391

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,204

2,160

44

—

Customer advances 1,831

1,831

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,878

2,126

807

(55) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 6,814

120

6,694

—

Total current liabilities 30,202

18,011

12,402

(211)



















Long-term debt due after one year 25,509

9,511

16,030

(32) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,038

5,038

—

—

Other liabilities 4,536

3,659

1,565

(688) 4 Total liabilities 65,285

36,219

29,997

(931)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,523

6,523

905

(905) 9 Treasury stock (30,883)

(30,883)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 43,304

38,898

4,395

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,353)

(1,946)

(1,407)

—

Noncontrolling interests 31

34

202

(205) 9 Total shareholders' equity 15,622

12,626

4,095

(1,099)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 80,907

$ 48,845

$ 34,092

$ (2,030)



1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery, Energy & Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,254

$ 8,428

$ 826

$ —

Receivables – trade and other 8,477

3,279

435

4,763 1,2 Receivables – finance 8,898

—

13,828

(4,930) 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,788

2,567

358

(137) 3 Inventories 14,038

14,038

—

—

Total current assets 43,455

28,312

15,447

(304)



















Property, plant and equipment – net 12,090

8,172

3,918

—

Long-term receivables – trade and other 1,204

375

204

625 1,2 Long-term receivables – finance 12,707

—

13,358

(651) 2 Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes 1,840

2,396

105

(661) 4 Intangible assets 1,042

1,042

—

—

Goodwill 6,324

6,324

—

—

Other assets 4,131

3,388

1,952

(1,209) 5 Total assets $ 82,793

$ 50,009

$ 34,984

$ (2,200)



















Liabilities















Current liabilities:















Short-term borrowings $ 5,404

$ 9

$ 5,395

$ —

Accounts payable 8,154

8,079

242

(167) 6 Accrued expenses 3,757

3,385

372

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 2,242

2,186

56

—

Customer advances 1,087

1,086

1

—

Dividends payable 595

595

—

—

Other current liabilities 2,256

1,773

642

(159) 4,7 Long-term debt due within one year 6,352

45

6,307

—

Total current liabilities 29,847

17,158

13,015

(326)



















Long-term debt due after one year 26,033

9,772

16,287

(26) 8 Liability for postemployment benefits 5,592

5,592

—

—

Other liabilities 4,805

4,106

1,425

(726) 4 Total liabilities 66,277

36,628

30,727

(1,078)



















Shareholders' equity















Common stock 6,398

6,398

919

(919) 9 Treasury stock (27,643)

(27,643)

—

—

Profit employed in the business 39,282

35,390

3,881

11 9 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,553)

(799)

(754)

—

Noncontrolling interests 32

35

211

(214) 9 Total shareholders' equity 16,516

13,381

4,257

(1,122)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 82,793

$ 50,009

$ 34,984

$ (2,200)



1 Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products. 2 Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables. 3 Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products. 4 Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction. 5 Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products. 6 Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products. 7 Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities. 8 Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products. 9 Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 5,250

$ 4,750

$ 506

$ (6) 1 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,661

1,072

589

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (349)

(294)

(55)

—

Other 132

(83)

(123)

338 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other 365

97

21

247 2,3 Inventories (3,088)

(3,074)

—

(14) 2 Accounts payable 786

701

74

11 2 Accrued expenses 70

28

42

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 15

27

(12)

—

Customer advances 751

752

(1)

—

Other assets – net 57

128

(28)

(43) 2 Other liabilities – net (623)

(913)

239

51 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 5,027

3,191

1,252

584

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (868)

(860)

(10)

2 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,023)

(20)

(1,024)

21 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 666

63

612

(9) 2 Additions to finance receivables (9,914)

—

(10,584)

670 3 Collections of finance receivables 9,738

—

10,328

(590) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

678

(678) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 50

—

50

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

—

5

(5) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (44)

(44)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 1

1

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 2,080

1,820

260

—

Investments in securities (2,399)

(1,925)

(474)

—

Other – net 15

84

(69)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (1,698)

(881)

(228)

(589)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,820)

(1,820)

—

—

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 2

2

—

—

Common shares repurchased (3,309)

(3,309)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(5)

—

5 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 5,570

—

5,570

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (5,289)

(20)

(5,269)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days (1,311)

(138)

(1,173)

—

Other – net (1)

(1)

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (6,158)

(5,291)

(872)

5

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (79)

(42)

(37)

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,908)

(3,023)

115

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,263

8,433

830

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,355

$ 5,410

$ 945

$ —



1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)







Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated

Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation

Financial Products

Consolidating Adjustments

Cash flow from operating activities:















Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies $ 4,373

$ 4,225

$ 506

$ (358) 1,5 Adjustments for non-cash items:















Depreciation and amortization 1,766

1,162

604

—

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes (321)

(255)

(66)

—

Other 102

104

(135)

133 2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:















Receivables – trade and other (326)

(338)

40

(28) 2,3 Inventories (2,195)

(2,194)

—

(1) 2 Accounts payable 1,232

1,194

28

10 2 Accrued expenses 46

117

(71)

—

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits 934

905

29

—

Customer advances 39

39

—

—

Other assets – net 138

133

24

(19) 2 Other liabilities – net (2)

(193)

144

47 2 Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 5,786

4,899

1,103

(216)

Cash flow from investing activities:















Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others (673)

(670)

(11)

8 2 Expenditures for equipment leased to others (1,014)

(23)

(997)

6 2 Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment 877

71

818

(12) 2 Additions to finance receivables (9,603)

—

(10,292)

689 3 Collections of finance receivables 9,221

—

9,946

(725) 3 Net intercompany purchased receivables —

—

100

(100) 3 Proceeds from sale of finance receivables 44

—

44

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

1,000

3

(1,003) 4 Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired) (449)

(449)

—

—

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold) 23

23

—

—

Proceeds from sale of securities 424

44

380

—

Investments in securities (934)

(542)

(392)

—

Other – net (8)

59

(67)

—

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (2,092)

(487)

(468)

(1,137)

Cash flow from financing activities:















Dividends paid (1,733)

(1,733)

(350)

350 5 Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued 122

122

—

—

Common shares repurchased (1,622)

(1,622)

—

—

Net intercompany borrowings —

(3)

(1,000)

1,003 4 Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days 6,931

494

6,437

—

Payments on debt > 90 days (8,620)

(1,910)

(6,710)

—

Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days 1,324

(10)

1,334

—

Other – net (4)

(4)

—

—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (3,602)

(4,666)

(289)

1,353

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9)

(14)

5

—

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 83

(268)

351

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 9,366

8,822

544

—

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 9,449

$ 8,554

$ 895

$ —



1 Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries. 2 Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting. 3 Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory. 4 Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products. 5 Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

