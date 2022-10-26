Sezzle Premium Surpasses 100,000 Active Subscribers

Premium Provides Consumers Additional Features and More Brands

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the flexible payments industry, is pleased to announce that the number of active subscribers now exceeds 100,000. Introduced in June 2022, Sezzle Premium has garnered a significant number of subscribers within a short time, as consumers have been attracted to the many benefits of Sezzle Premium:

Name Brands (e.g., Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, Doordash)

Exclusive Deals and Discounts

Priority Consumer Support

1 Additional Free Payment Reschedule per Order 1

Extra Rewards on Select Sezzle Payments2

Through a Sezzle Premium subscription, consumers receive access to non-integrated merchant brands, such as Amazon and Walmart. As the payments landscape continues to evolve, Sezzle is intent on expanding its suite of product features to serve the trends of shoppers beyond its free core product. The value proposition of Sezzle Premium has been well received by subscribers as the monthly average purchase activity exceeds that of non-subscribers. In a recent survey of 2,000 Sezzle Premium subscribers, 87% would recommend Sezzle Premium to friends and family - a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80.

"We are excited to grow the Sezzle consumer experience with Sezzle Premium. Shoppers love the broader selection of big-box brands, exclusive deals, and priority support," stated Sezzle CEO, Charlie Youakim. "We will continue to evolve and grow our product suite to support our customers on their journey."

To access Sezzle Premium, eligible shoppers will see a Sezzle Premium tab in Account Settings within the Sezzle app. After selecting the Sezzle Premium tab, shoppers may choose the subscription plan which suits them best.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a fintech company on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle's payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers apply, approval is instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer elects to opt-in to a credit building feature, called Sezzle Up.

1 Consumers are unable to place new orders until caught up on current payments.

2 Must be enrolled in Sezzle Rewards.

Note: Reschedules and Sezzle Rewards are not eligible for orders financed through Sezzle's long-term lending partners.

