GRUPO ELEKTRA ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.40,045 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.4,119 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

—Strong growth of Grupo Elektra's consolidated gross portfolio; increases 20%, to Ps.155,737 million—

—15% increase in consolidated deposits, to Ps.208,014 million, generates solid prospects for the financial business, with optimal cost of funding—

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: ELEKTRA* Latibex: XEKT), Latin America's leading specialty retailer and financial services company, and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results.

Third quarter results

Consolidated revenue grew 13% to Ps.40,045 million in the period, compared to Ps.35,504 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Operating costs and expenses were Ps.35,926 million, from Ps.29,947 million in the same period of 2021.

As a result, EBITDA was Ps.4,119 million, compared to Ps.5,557 million a year ago. Operating income was Ps.1,802 million this quarter, from Ps.3,433 million in the same period of 2021.

The company reported net loss of Ps.2,384 million, compared to net income of Ps.999 million a year ago.



3Q 2021 3Q 2022 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $35,504 $40,045 $4,541 13 %









EBITDA $5,557 $4,119 $(1,437) -26 %









Operating profit Net result $3,433 $999 $1,802 $(2,384) $(1,631) $(3,383) -48% ----









Net result per share $4.40 $(10.55) $(14.95) ----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of September 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.2 million and as of September 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Revenue

Consolidated revenue increased 13% in the period, as a result of a 19% growth in financial income and a 5% increase in commercial sales.

The increase in financial income — to Ps.23,949 million, from Ps.20,202 million in the previous year — largely reflects a 22% increase in revenue from Banco Azteca México — which further strengthens its solid financial margin— in the context of dynamic growth of the gross credit portfolio in the period, which improves the well-being of millions of families and the growth of businesses.

The increase in sales of the commercial business — to Ps.16,095 million, from Ps.15,302 million a year ago — is largely the result of strong growth in sales of Italika motorcycles — which strengthens the productivity of the businesses and the mobility of the families —, white line — which boosts the quality of life in households — and income related to electronic money transfers, in the context of important transfer flows from the United States to Mexico, which contribute to the well-being and progress of millions of families.

Costs and expenses

Consolidated costs for the quarter were Ps.18,653 million, compared to Ps.16,855 million from the previous year. The growth is explained by a 21% increase in the financial cost — derived from a higher creation of allowance for credit risks, in the context of the solid dynamism of the consolidated gross portfolio, as well as higher interest payments, in line with rising market rates. — and a 5% increase in the commercial cost, consistent with higher income from the sale of merchandise.

Sales, administration and promotion expenses totaled Ps.17,273 million, from Ps.13,092 million a year ago, mainly as a result of higher operating expenses in the period. The increase is related to the development of supply logistics strategies that will further strengthen the product supply process, to promptly meet the growing demand for world-class merchandise by millions of families, both on the sales floor and through the company's Omnichannel operations.

Similarly, impacting expenses are system developments to additionally promote high efficiency standards, both in digital banking — which currently has more than 18 million users and is growing dynamically — and in Omnichannel sales — with superior levels of security, comfort and time savings — as well as higher personnel and maintenance expenses, in the context of a solid expansion of contact points, which allow maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

EBITDA and net result

EBITDA was Ps.4,119 million, from Ps.5,557 million the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.1,802 million, compared to Ps.3,433 million in the same quarter of 2021.

The most important variation below EBITDA was a reduction of Ps.2,805 million in other financial results, which reflects an 11% loss this quarter in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to a 3% loss a year ago.

Consistent with the results of the quarter, a reduction of Ps.1,534 million was recorded in the tax provision in the period.

Grupo Elektra reported a net loss of Ps.2,384 million, from a net income of Ps.999 million a year ago.

Unconsolidated Balance Sheet

A proforma balance sheet exercise of Grupo Elektra is presented, which allows knowing the non-consolidated financial situation, excluding the net assets of the financial business, whose investment is valued in this case under the participation method.

This presentation shows the debt of the company without considering Banco Azteca's immediate and term deposits, which do not constitute debt with cost for Grupo Elektra. Also, the pro forma balance sheet does not include the bank's gross loan portfolio.

This provides greater clarity on the situation of the different businesses that make up the company, and allows financial market participants to make estimates of the value of the company, considering only the relevant debt for said calculations.

Thus, the debt with cost was Ps.40,609 million as of September 30, 2022, compared to Ps.32,505 million of the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Busatiles and bank loans during the period.

The balance of cash and cash equivalents was Ps.9,480 million, from Ps.7,476 million in the previous year.

As of September 30, 2022, the company's stockholders' equity was Ps.94,406 million, and the ratio of stockholders' equity to total liabilities was 1.16 times.





















As of September 30 2021 As of September 30 2022 Change Ps. %



















Cash and cash equivalents $7,476 $9,480 2,004 27 % Marketable financial instruments 34,734 34,411 (323) (1 %) Inventories 19,130 24,204 5,074 27 % Accounts receivables 59,809 43,287 (16,522) (28 %) Other current assets 5,167 5,226 58 1 % Investments in shares 38,189 37,238 (951) (2 %) Fixed assets 7,406 9,704 2,298 31 % Right of use assets 8,700 10,413 1,713 20 % Other assets 1,356 1,674 318 23 %









Total assets $181,967 $175,636 ($6,331) (3 %)









Short-term debt $14,450 $13,643 (808) (6 %) Suppliers 8,374 7,041 (1,334) (16 %) Other short-term liabilities 12,967 19,395 6,428 50 % Long-term debt 18,055 26,966 8,911 49 % Differed taxes 12,284 1,800 (10,484) (85 %) Other long-term debt 11,198 12,387 1,188 11 %









Total liabilities $77,328 $81,230 $3,902 5 %









Stakeholder´s equity $104,639 $94,406 ($10,233) (10 %)









Liabilities and equity $181,967 $175,636 ($6,331) (3 %)



















Figures in millions of pesos

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Loan Portfolio and Deposits

As detailed in the previous quarter, starting on January 1, 2022, Banco Azteca México adopted IFRS-9 ('Financial Instruments') and IFRS-16 ('Leases'), contained in the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) to report their financial statements. These changes implied: growth in its portfolio, in the reserve for credit risks and in the accumulated results (IFRS-9) and a growth in the assets for rights of use and in the liabilities for leases (IFRS-16), when compared to figures for 2021.

The consolidated gross portfolio of Banco Azteca México, Purpose Financial and Banco Azteca Latin America as of September 30, 2022, grew 20%, to Ps.155,737 million, from Ps.129,929 million in the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's gross portfolio balance increased 34% to Ps.149,849 million, from Ps.111,888 million a year ago. The Bank's delinquency rate at the end of the quarter was 3.2%, compared to 4.7% a year earlier.

Grupo Elektra's consolidated deposits grew 15%, to Ps.208,014 million, from Ps.180,609 million a year ago. Banco Azteca México's deposits were Ps.207,233 million, 16% above the Ps.177,908 million of the previous year.

Banco Azteca México's ratio of deposits to gross portfolio was 1.4 times, which allows solid growth for the Bank, with optimal funding costs.

The capitalization index of Banco Azteca México was 14.73%.

Infrastructure

Grupo Elektra currently has 6,207 points of contact, compared to 6,400 units the previous year. The decrease results from the closure of 294 points of contact of Purpose Financial in the United States — in the context of strategies aimed at boosting online credit operations and strengthening the company's operational efficiency — partially offset by growth of 81 points of contact in Mexico and 20 in Central America.

In Mexico, in the last twelve months, 38 new Elektra stores were opened in strategic locations, with a format that offers an optimal mix of merchandise and services, and allows maximizing the customer's shopping experience.

The company has 4,843 storefronts in Mexico at the end of the quarter, 978 in the United States, and 386 in Central America. The important distribution network allows the company to maintain close contact with customers and grants a superior market positioning in the countries where it operates.

Nine-month results

Consolidated revenue in the first nine months of the year grew 13%, to Ps.116,394 million, from Ps.102,957 million registered in the same period of 2021, driven by a growth of 17% in financial income and 9% in commercial sales.

EBITDA was Ps.14,873 million, compared to Ps.16,076 million in the previous year. The company reported operating income of Ps.7,080 million, from Ps.9,989 million a year ago.

In the first nine months of 2022, a net loss of Ps.8,764 million was registered, compared to a net income of Ps.10,996 million a year ago. The change reflects, to a large extent, a decrease in the market value of the underlying financial instruments held by the company — and which does not imply cash flow — compared to the gain of the previous year.



9M 2021 9M 2022 Change





Ps. %









Consolidated revenue $102,957 $116,394 $13,437 13 %









EBITDA $16,076 $14,873 $(1,203) -7 %









Operating profit Net result $9,989 $10,996 $7,080 $(8,764) $(2,909) $(19,760) -29% ----









Net result per share $48.40 $(38.80) $(87.20) ----











Figures in millions of pesos

EBITDA: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.

As of September 30, 2021, Elektra* outstanding shares were 227.2 million and as of September 30, 2022, were 225.9 million.

Company Profile:

Grupo Elektra is Latin America's leading financial services company and specialty retailer and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States. The group operates more than 6,000 points of contact in Mexico, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Grupo Elektra is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating: economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. These companies include TV Azteca (www.TVazteca.com; www.irtvazteca.com), Grupo Elektra (www.grupoelektra.com.mx), Banco Azteca (www.bancoazteca.com.mx), Purpose Financial (havepurpose.com), Afore Azteca (www.aforeazteca.com.mx), Seguros Azteca (www.segurosazteca.com.mx), Punto Casa de Bolsa (www.puntocasadebolsa.mx), Totalplay (irtotalplay.mx; www.totalplay.com.mx) and Totalplay Empresarial (totalplayempresarial.com.mx). TV Azteca and Grupo Elektra trade shares on the Mexican Stock Market and in Spains' Latibex market. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Grupo Elektra and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel

Grupo Salinas

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

jrangelk@gruposalinas.com.mx

Rolando Villarreal

Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V.

Tel. +52 (55) 1720-9167

rvillarreal@elektra.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































3Q21

3Q22

Change

























Financial income 20,202 57 %

23,949 60 %

3,748 19 %



Commercial income 15,302 43 %

16,095 40 %

793 5 %



Income 35,504 100 %

40,045 100 %

4,541 13 %

























Financial cost 5,849 16 %

7,103 18 %

1,254 21 %



Commercial cost 11,006 31 %

11,549 29 %

543 5 %



Costs 16,855 47 %

18,653 47 %

1,797 11 %

























Gross income 18,649 53 %

21,392 53 %

2,743 15 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 13,092 37 %

17,273 43 %

4,181 32 %

























EBITDA 5,557 16 %

4,119 10 %

(1,437) -26 %

























Depreciation and amortization 2,132 6 %

2,318 6 %

186 9 %

























Other income, net (8) 0 %

(1) 0 %

7 86 %

























Operating income 3,433 10 %

1,802 4 %

(1,631) -48 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 242 1 %

268 1 %

27 11 %



Interest expense (867) -2 %

(1,241) -3 %

(374) -43 %



Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 65 0 %

(27) 0 %

(92) -100 %



Other financial results, net (1,492) -4 %

(4,297) -11 %

(2,805) -100 %





(2,052) -6 %

(5,296) -13 %

(3,244) -100 %

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 24 0 %

(19) 0 %

(44) ----

























Income (loss) before income tax 1,405 4 %

(3,514) -9 %

(4,919) ----

























Income tax (404) -1 %

1,130 3 %

1,534 ----

























Income (loss) before discontinued operations 1,001 3 %

(2,383) -6 %

(3,385) ----

























Result from discontinued operations (2) 0 %

(1) 0 %

1 59 %

























Consolidated net income (loss) 999 3 %

(2,384) -6 %

(3,383) ----

























GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS















































9M21

9M22

Change

























Financial income 58,217 57 %

67,835 58 %

9,618 17 %



Commercial income 44,740 43 %

48,559 42 %

3,819 9 %



Income 102,957 100 %

116,394 100 %

13,437 13 %

























Financial cost 16,325 16 %

18,215 16 %

1,890 12 %



Commercial cost 31,884 31 %

35,030 30 %

3,146 10 %



Costs 48,209 47 %

53,245 46 %

5,036 10 %

























Gross income 54,748 53 %

63,149 54 %

8,401 15 %

























Sales, administration and promotion expenses 38,672 38 %

48,276 41 %

9,604 25 %

























EBITDA 16,076 16 %

14,873 13 %

(1,203) -7 %

























Depreciation and amortization 6,194 6 %

6,757 6 %

563 9 %

























Other (income) loss, net (106) 0 %

1,037 1 %

1,143 ----

























Operating income 9,989 10 %

7,080 6 %

(2,909) -29 %

























Comprehensive financial result:



















Interest income 620 1 %

664 1 %

44 7 %



Interest expense (2,782) -3 %

(3,187) -3 %

(405) -15 %



Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 309 0 %

(22) 0 %

(332) ----



Other financial results, net 7,618 7 %

(17,115) -15 %

(24,733) ----





5,766 6 %

(19,660) -17 %

(25,426) ----

























Participation in the net income of



















CASA and other associated companies 45 0 %

193 0 %

148 100 %

























Income (loss) before income tax 15,800 15 %

(12,387) -11 %

(28,187) ----

























Income tax (4,673) -5 %

3,624 3 %

8,298 ----

























Income (loss) before discontinued operations 11,126 11 %

(8,763) -8 %

(19,889) ----

























Result from discontinued operations (130) 0 %

(1) 0 %

130 99 %

























Consolidated net income (loss) 10,996 11 %

(8,764) -8 %

(19,760) ----



























GRUPO ELEKTRA, S.A.B. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET











MILLIONS OF MEXICAN PESOS



































Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra

Commercial Business Financial Business Grupo Elektra





















Change























At September 30, 2021

At September 30, 2022

























Cash and cash equivalents 7,476 29,399 36,875

9,480 30,904 40,384

3,509 10 %





















Marketable financial instruments 7,233 112,619 119,852

7,162 88,226 95,388

(24,464) -20 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 75,574 75,574

- 83,091 83,091

7,517 10 % Total past-due loans - 5,057 5,057

- 4,620 4,620

(437) -9 % Gross loan portfolio - 80,631 80,631

- 87,711 87,711

7,080 9 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 12,257 12,257

- 11,040 11,040

(1,217) -10 %





















Loan portfolio, net - 68,374 68,374

- 76,671 76,671

8,297 12 %





















Inventories 19,130 - 19,130

24,204 - 24,204

5,074 27 %





















Other current assets 19,433 9,643 29,076

19,587 16,875 36,462

7,386 25 %





















Total current assets 53,273 220,035 273,307

60,432 212,676 273,108

(199) 0 %





















Financial instruments 27,501 50 27,551

27,249 32 27,281

(270) -1 %





















Performing loan portfolio - 48,213 48,213

- 66,506 66,506

18,292 38 % Total past-due loans - 1,085 1,085

- 1,520 1,520

436 40 % Gross loan portfolio - 49,298 49,298

- 68,026 68,026

18,728 38 %





















Allowance for credit risks - 1,996 1,996

- 4,336 4,336

2,339 117 %





















Loan portfolio - 47,302 47,302

- 63,691 63,691

16,389 35 %





















Other non-current assets 32,590 313 32,902

15,694 204 15,897

(17,005) -52 % Investment in shares 1,879 - 1,879

2,275 - 2,275

396 21 % Property, furniture, equipment and



















investment in stores, net 7,406 8,783 16,189

9,704 10,118 19,821

3,632 22 % Intangible assets 519 6,568 7,087

542 7,574 8,116

1,029 15 % Right of use asset 8,488 2,462 10,950

10,233 2,384 12,616

1,666 15 % Other assets 837 7,593 8,430

1,132 2,594 3,726

(4,704) -56 % TOTAL ASSETS 132,492 293,106 425,598

127,260 299,270 426,531

933 0 %











































Demand and term deposits - 180,609 180,609

- 208,014 208,014

27,405 15 % Creditors from repurchase agreements - 43,657 43,657

- 19,040 19,040

(24,617) -56 % Short-term debt 14,450 102 14,553

13,323 445 13,768

(785) -5 % Leasing 1,412 1,104 2,516

2,042 944 2,986

470 19 % Short-term liabilities with cost 15,863 225,471 241,334

15,365 228,442 243,807

2,473 1 %





















Suppliers and other short-term liabilities 19,700 15,218 34,918

24,185 21,589 45,775

10,856 31 % Short-term liabilities without cost 19,700 15,218 34,918

24,185 21,589 45,775

10,856 31 %





















Total short-term liabilities 35,563 240,690 276,252

39,550 250,032 289,582

13,329 5 %





















Long-term debt 18,055 14 18,069

25,111 11 25,122

7,053 39 % Leasing 8,039 1,325 9,363

9,283 1,555 10,837

1,474 16 % Long-term liabilities with cost 26,094 1,338 27,432

34,394 1,565 35,959

8,527 31 %





















Long-term liabilities without cost 15,443 1,831 17,274

4,904 1,680 6,584

(10,690) -62 %





















Total long-term liabilities 41,537 3,170 44,707

39,298 3,246 42,543

(2,163) -5 %





















TOTAL LIABILITIES 77,100 243,859 320,959

78,848 253,277 332,125

11,166 3 %





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 55,392 49,246 104,639

48,413 45,993 94,406

(10,233) -10 %











































LIABILITIES + EQUITY 132,492 293,106 425,598

127,260 299,270 426,531

933 0 %















































INFRASTRUCTURE

























3Q21

3Q22

Change

















Points of sale in Mexico















Elektra 1,146 18 %

1,173 19 %

27 2 % Salinas y Rocha 36 1 %

33 1 %

(3) -8 % Banco Azteca 1,854 29 %

1,885 30 %

31 2 % Freestanding branches 1,726 27 %

1,752 28 %

26 2 % Total 4,762 74 %

4,843 78 %

81 2 %

















Points of sale in Central America















Elektra 107 2 %

111 2 %

4 4 % Banco Azteca 206 3 %

215 3 %

9 4 % Freestanding branches 53 1 %

60 1 %

7 13 % Total 366 6 %

386 6 %

20 5 %

















Points of sale in North America















Purpose Financial 1,272 20 %

978 16 %

(294) -23 % Total 1,272 20 %

978 16 %

(294) -23 %

















TOTAL 6,400 100 %

6,207 100 %

(193) -3 %







































































Floor space (m²) 1,456 100 %

1,484 100 %

28 2 %





















































Employees















Mexico 59,720 88 %

63,559 88 %

3,839 6 % Central and South America 5,283 8 %

5,624 8 %

341 6 % North America 2,980 4 %

2,707 4 %

(273) -9 % Total employees 67,983 100 %

71,890 100 %

3,907 6 %

