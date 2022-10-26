FireTeam Solutions Merges with Case Consulting

Combination Expands Mission-Critical Technology Service Solutions for the U.S. Intelligence Community

RESTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FireTeam Solutions ("FireTeam"), a leading provider of mission-critical technology services to the U.S. intelligence community, announced today that it has merged with Case Consulting, Inc. ("Case Consulting," or "the Company"), a high-end software development and engineering services provider to the U.S. Intelligence Community's most discerning customers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined company will continue to use their respective brand names in the market. This marks the first transaction for FireTeam as a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI"), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services and specialty industrial markets. In October 2021, AEI made a significant investment in FireTeam through its AE Industrial Partners Structured Solutions I Fund.

Headquartered in Leesburg, Virginia, Case Consulting provides highly cleared software developers, architects, and engineers to support the mission critical requirements of its Intelligence Community customers. The Company's leading edge capabilities include system engineering, data science, and high-end application design and development. Case Consulting was founded in 2012 by its CEO Paul Farmer, Jr., who will become CEO of the newly combined entity.

"The combination of FireTeam's exceptional experience in cloud engineering and software development and AEI's expertise in business growth and relationships in defense and intelligence made this merger a clear choice," said Mr. Farmer. "This new partnership will allow us to more fully support the growth and development of our employees and further enable us to continue providing innovative technical solutions for our customers. I'm humbled and excited for the opportunity to lead this group of amazing people."

"Adding Case Consulting's highly skilled technology specialists to FireTeam's cadre of dedicated professionals will allow the Company to broaden and deepen its customer reach and expand into new capabilities," said Jeffrey Hart, Principal at AE Industrial Partners. "We're looking forward to working with Paul and his team as they continue to offer the next-generation software development and engineering solutions their customers require."

FireTeam Solutions delivers a broad range of premier engineering, development, and programmatic services to customers across the Department of Defense and intelligence community. The Company's mission-critical services include secure cloud architecture and analytics, software development and automation, and systems engineering and integration.

Maynard Cooper Gale served as legal advisor and BDO served as financial advisor to FireTeam. Offit Kurman served as legal advisor and Peloton Strategies Group served as financial advisor to Case Consulting.

About Case Consulting, Inc.

Case Consulting supports the mission critical requirements of the federal government and private industry by providing highly talented and exceptionally skilled software developers, architects, software testers, and program managers. Its exceptional employees have deep experience in delivering superior system engineering expertise, project management support, and application development and design via Agile methodologies. Case Consulting has a well-earned reputation for quality, responsiveness and absolute excellence. For more information please visit www.consultwithcase.com.

About FireTeam Solutions

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, FireTeam Solutions is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business that delivers a broad range of premier engineering, development, and programmatic services to customers across the Department of Defense and Intelligence community. For more information please visit www.fireteamsolutions.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

