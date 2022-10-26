Denny's Drops a Hot New Set of Creator Meal Collabs

America's Diner and three TikTok influencers teamed up on meals that can only be described as Fire

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the All Day Diner Deals value menu launch, today Denny's announces the release of three tasty new eats developed in partnership with popular TikTok creators who have a passion for food, flavor and fresh experiences. The distinct and dynamic new menu items - available at locations nationwide for a limited time - are part of the brand's newest Social Stars Influenced Menu, bursting with bold flavors and creative twists on sweet and savory pairings to excite the palate.

With a finger on the pulse of influencers who represent today's diverse America, Denny's continues to drive awareness and cultural relevance among a younger audience. The craveable new meals represent the fourth drop in Denny's Social Stars Influenced Menu campaign which first launched in February 2022 and has featured menu items inspired by TikTok stars who each put their own personal spin on iconic menu items. Since its initial launch, 2.4 million meals have been sold from the curated menu.

Guests are encouraged to go bananas with delicious new pancakes that Denny's developed along with Cy Nguyen ( @cylovesfrogs ) and Achieng Agutu ( @noordinarynoire ). The It's Bananas Salted Caramel Pancakes feature two fluffy buttermilk pancakes with layers of shortbread cookie pieces and is topped with vanilla cream, fresh bananas, more shortbread crumbles and a salted caramel drizzle. Served with eggs, hash browns and a choice of bacon or sausage, it's a meal of your flippin' dreams.

Denny's is bringing something new to the table that's a cut above the rest when it comes to steak and bourbon. In partnership with Eric Sedeño ( @ricotaquito ) and Tway Nguyen ( @twaydabae ), the all-new Straight Up Bourbon Steak includes a tender 8 oz., USDA choice cut sirloin steak topped with velvety Bourbon sauce, caramelized onions, chopped bacon and sauteed mushrooms. This imaginative take on a classic American dish is served with two sides and dinner bread to entice steak lovers of all ages.

For a sweet dream of a dessert, the Yes, We Pecan! Salted Caramel Milkshake by Ahmad Alzahabi ( @thegoldenbalance ) and Yasmine Sahid ( @ladyyasmina1 ) blends hand-dipped premium ice cream with salted caramel and glazed pecans for a festive bite with everything nice.

"Celebrating food, creativity and the uniqueness of each and every guest is in our DNA," said John Dillon, Denny's President. "Collaborating with these creators has been an exciting journey and has given us the opportunity to not only give guests the quality meals that they want, when they want them, but continue to cement ourselves as America's value destination that consumers count on us for."

The newest Social Stars Influenced Menu drop can be ordered in-restaurant, online or through the new Denny's iOS and Android apps. For more information please visit dennys.com.

