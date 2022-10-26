Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Participation at the Thirteenth American Conference on Pharmacometrics

CONCORD, Mass., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied BioMath ( www.appliedbiomath.com ), the industry-leader in providing model-informed drug discovery and development (MID3) support to help accelerate and de-risk therapeutic research and development (R&D), today announced their participation at the Thirteenth American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP13) occurring October 30th - November 2nd, 2022 in Aurora, CO.

During the pre-conference, Georgi Kapitanov, PhD, Senior Principal Scientist at Applied BioMath will present, "Blinatumomab Trimer Formation - Insights from a Mechanistic PK/PD Model on the Implications for Switching from Infusion to Subcutaneous Dosing Regimen in Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia" on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 11:15-11:30 a.m. This work will also be featured as a poster during the pre-conference (poster #S-001).

Also at ACoP13, Sarah Minucci, PhD, Senior Scientist at Applied BioMath will present, "Mathematical Modeling of Ventilator-induced Lung Inflammation" during the Roller Coaster 1 session occurring Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 9:00-11:00 a.m.

In addition to the presentations, Applied BioMath will present the following posters at ACoP13:

Monday, October 31st

Tuesday, November 1st

"We are looking forward to participating in multiple sessions at ACoP this year," said John Burke, PhD, Co-founder, President and CEO at Applied BioMath. "We appreciate the opportunity to share the breadth of our modeling work. Sharing successes and challenges with our peers is critical to moving the field forward."

