Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern to Celebrate 90th Anniversary

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestled among the lovely streets of Old Town stands an iconic red brick three-flat at the corner of Sedgwick and Eugenie streets. History marks the building's existence all the way back to 1881. And for the past 90 years, it's been home to Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern. Since 1932, the legendary rib joint has welcomed guests, celebrities and served as major movie locations. It provided space for neighborhood camaraderie through The Great Depression, a world war, prohibition and a pandemic.

Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern in Chicago is celebrating its 90th Anniversary during the month of November!

Twin Anchors is dedicating the entire month of November to celebrating its 90th anniversary with a variety of opportunities for customers to partake in the milestone! Every Tuesday in November will feature a rib dinner priced at $19.32 (a nod to the founding year). There will be drink specials, 90th anniversary merch for sale, a giveaway for the 90th guest each day, and more.

Philip and Laureen Tuzi bought Twin Anchors in 1978. Over the decades, their children and current owners, Gina Manrique, Mary Kay Tuzi and Paul Tuzi have continued to develop tight-knit relationships with their staff and customers. They are approaching this milestone anniversary with immense gratitude for their entire restaurant community.

"We couldn't have done it without them," Mary Kay said. "Through world wars, natural disasters and social and economic changes, our customers have supported Twin Anchors and helped us keep serving our ribs no matter what." Gina continued, "We have many long-time staff members. They are like family. We've stuck together through thick and thin to keep this place going and maintain an inviting establishment."

Gina described some special memories that have accumulated over the years, some dating back 40 years, such as their annual New Year's Eve parties. "I would come in during the day with a friend or two and we would blow up dozens of balloons to hang in a net on the ceiling. We would come back at night to enjoy the many hors d'oeuvres our mom would prepare, and the dancing and dropping of balloons at midnight."

Paul said the filming of blockbusters such as The Dark Knight and Return to Me at the restaurant were very exciting times. But after wrap, they always reopened in quick fashion. "I have a personal motto with regards to the restaurant: 'The Show Must Go On.' This has meant that somehow, someway, we stay open and our customers can count on this," Paul said.

What does the next chapter hold for Twin Anchors? "We are working to take our ribs and sauce into retail sales, but the business at 1655 N. Sedgwick St. will always be our baby," Mary Kay said. "We think of our business as a living breathing entity that we will protect and encourage to grow for many years to come."

The Tuzis have their sights set on the future which includes "Still providing great ribs, a cold beer and a true Chicago experience," Paul said.

