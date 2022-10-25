Savvy Ladies partners with Financial Fitness Group to launch its Financial Knowledge Program of Courses, furthering its Mission to Empower Women Through Free Financial Education

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvy Ladies , a nationally recognized non-profit organization championing financial literacy and supporting free financial education for women, is launching the Savvy Ladies® Financial Knowledge Program. This new educational program of free financial courses is in partnership with the Fitness Financial Group , developers of industry-leading interactive financial wellness solutions for top financial service firms, government agencies, and large corporations, enabling Savvy Ladies to bring the best-in-class courses created by industry experts and curated for the Savvy Ladies audience of women seeking financial education.

"Our goals are similarly aligned," states Judy Herbst, Executive Director of Savvy Ladies, "the Financial Fitness Group is a leading provider of interactive financial wellness programming and believes in the power of education to engage and empower financial well-being. We are delighted to be able to bring such a great library of courses to Savvy Ladies."

These interactive financial courses will help women gain confidence and make informed financial decisions wherever they are on their financial journey. All courses are FINRA-compliant and are designed to create confident learners. The courses for Savvy Ladies cover the key topics and questions received on the Savvy Ladies Helpline, from budgeting, debt management, investing, and retirement; the program is designed for women to gain the knowledge and tools they need to help them build their personal finance roadmap.

Each category is introduced with a video by a Savvy Ladies Helpline Volunteer enriching the experience, inviting each client to visit the free helpline to answer a personal financial question. Learners will be able to move through the courses, making their learning personal and effective while building their financial confidence every step of the way.

"The need for financial education remains crucial as people face increasingly complex financial choices throughout their lives," said Fitness Financial Group CEO & Executive Chairman Patrick D. Quirk. "We feel our partnership with Savvy Ladies to provide personalized Financial Literacy classes for Women will make a positive impact and empower them to navigate their personal and unique life situations."

Fitness Financial Group's internal platform metrics indicate women want to learn about finances showing that women were 45% more likely to engage with the resources provided. Women are taking initiative on their own to bridge the gender-based financial literacy gap, but they need the support of financial education resources. Savvy Ladies goal is to provide free resources to women and continue to expand and connect them through their volunteer helpline and financial education platform. A selection of courses is available in Spanish.

