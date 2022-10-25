NovaCHARGE, Recognized Leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment, Appoints Two New Board Members

John T. Kurtzweil and Benjamin Patz both bring deep experience in accounting, finance, and capital raises at a pivotal point for NovaCHARGE's growth plans

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NovaCHARGE, Inc., today announced the addition of two independent members, John T. Kurtzweil, and Benjamin Patz, to its Board of Directors.

The board selected Mr. Kurtzweil, an independent consultant to technology firms, to serve as a director based on his decades of experience in the semiconductor and networking industries. He has held senior financial positions in a number of technology infrastructure companies, including Akoustis, Cirrus Logic, Cree, Inc. (now Wolfspeed), and Extreme Networks.

Mr. Kurtzweil also brings to the board more than 20 years as chief financial officer for publicly traded companies, where he was a key player in financings of over $2 billion, plus several mergers and acquisitions. He is a director on other boards, both private and public, and is an active member of the National Association of Corporate Directors. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Arizona State University, a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and is a licensed CPA and CMA.

Mr. Patz is a Founding Partner and Managing Director at DeepWork Capital, an early-stage investment firm focused on finding and supporting life science and technology startups. DeepWork is based in Orlando, FL, and was founded in October 2015.

The NovaCHARGE board selected Mr. Patz for his extensive experience in guiding high-growth technology companies as a senior leader and technologist. Prior to founding DeepWork Capital, he was COO for Presidio Networked Solutions, a multi-billion-dollar information technology solutions provider. He joined Presidio through the acquisition of Coleman Technologies, Inc. (CTI) in 2009, a firm he co-founded and managed as CEO, growing sales to more than $250 million.

An engineer and technologist at heart, Mr. Patz helped guide a joint project between CTI and the University of Central Florida (UCF) that took the teams to the finals of the DARPA Urban Challenge, an autonomous vehicle competition.

He has a BSEE from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and MSEE degree from the University of Central Florida. He earned Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year award for Florida in 2002 and received UCF's Professional Achievement Award in 2006 and 2016.

On their selection to the board, Oscar Rodriguez, Chairman and CEO of NovaCHARGE, made these remarks, "Adding John and Ben to our board is a seminal event for the future direction and growth of NovaCHARGE. The addition of these two seasoned executives, who have 'been-there-done-that' on so many fronts for fast-growth technology firms, means we have a true dream team to guide us to the top of the EVSE market."

