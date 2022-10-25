National Autism Center Offers 10 Reasons Why Adults with Autism Make Good Employees

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

RANDOLPH, Mass., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers who hire individuals with autism and other intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) will benefit from the unique skills and strengths they can bring to any workplace. In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness Month, the National Autism Center at May Institute offers the following 10 reasons why these individuals make good employees:

They want to work and are dedicated to doing a good job. Those who have participated in vocational training programs have undergone extensive assessments and job training that have determined their skills and interests. Generally, these interests and skills match up with the job they are seeking. They have dedicated teams of people supporting them who will provide them – and their employers – with any assistance that is required. They are often extremely detail-oriented, a trait that can be a major asset in many jobs. With appropriate on-the-job supports, they can learn to do a variety of tasks. They are genuinely interested in the people they work with and for. This can create a positive social climate in the workplace. They usually will stay at one job for longer periods of time than the typical worker. Hiring people with IDD is an important part of creating a diverse workplace – one that respects and values individuals from all walks of life. Successful work experiences help these individuals become more independent and better able to contribute to their communities. The unemployment rate of individuals with a disability is nearly 60% higher than the rate of individuals without a disability. People with IDD and their families are a significant part of our economy. They will be more likely to do business with companies that support diversity in their hiring practices.

"Improving employment opportunities for adults with IDD will result in a "win-win" situation," says Margaret Walsh, M.A., BCBA, Clinical Director for the May Center for Adult Services. "It will benefit the business community by providing employers with access to a larger pool of capable, previously under-utilized employees. And it will benefit individuals with IDD by giving them an opportunity to use the skills they have mastered, earn a fair wage, and lead more independent and fulfilling lives."

