Halozyme to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, following the close of trading.

Halozyme will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. The conference call may be accessed live with pre-registration via this link: https://conferencingportals.com/event/QfiVLXsr.

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available online on the investor relations section of the Halozyme Therapeutics corporate website at www.halozyme.com.

About Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED®, TLANDO™ and NOCDURNA® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Pfizer and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

