Equifax to Enhance Pre-Employment Verification Services with New Talent Report™ Employment Staffing

Streamlined Solution Delivers First Verification of Employment Service Developed Specifically for the Staffing Industry

ATLANTA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Equifax ® (NYSE: EFX) announced the launch of Talent Report™ Employment Staffing, the first and only pre-employment verification service designed specifically to meet the unique needs of the staffing industry. By providing instant verifications of employment via The Work Number® database in a single, streamlined report, Equifax Workforce Solutions is helping staffing professionals fill roles more quickly and with greater confidence.

According to the American Staffing Association, U.S. staffing companies hire 16 million temporary and contract employees during the course of one year, and roughly six in 10 staffing employees work in the industry to fill in the gap between jobs or to help land a job. Faced with the dual challenges of high hiring volume and high turnover, staffing companies will be able to leverage Talent Report Employment Staffing to help support their employer clients with more efficient hiring processes.

"In today's uncertain hiring market, it's critical for staffing companies to be able to move quickly when they've found the right candidate for their client," said Lisa Chall, Vice President, Onboarding and Talent Solutions at Equifax Workforce Solutions. "Given our long history of serving staffing clients, Equifax is uniquely positioned to anticipate their needs and develop innovative new solutions to help meet unique industry requirements."

Talent Report Employment Staffing is powered by The Work Number, providing the most complete employment and income verification coverage available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The web-based and integrated solution helps provide greater flexibility to staffing agencies and their employer clients, with instant report access to real-time candidate data. Each report provides credentialed verifiers with candidate information on the two most recent employers, including employer name, job title, start date and end date (when applicable).

Talent Report Employment Staffing will be available to the staffing industry in the first quarter of 2023. For more information on other pre-employment verification services available from Equifax, click here .

