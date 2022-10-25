CentralBDC Acquires Connecticut-Based PowerBDC

Company adds developed portfolio of automotive, RV, powersports and marine dealers

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralBDC, one of the nation's leading privately-owned outsourced business development centers (BDCs) for automotive dealerships, announced that it has acquired PowerBDC out of Stamford, Conn. PowerBDC is staffed by an experienced team representing 200+ years of inbound and outbound lead generation, lead management, and CRM experience in the retail automotive, RV, powersports, and marine marketplace. The transaction represents CentralBDC's first acquisition in the industry, further augmenting the current suite of services offered for large and small dealership groups.

"PowerBDC represents an excellent example of a turn-key BDC solution in the market that is capable of closing more sales and increasing customer satisfaction within their existing base of accounts. Our goal is to continue to grow by acquiring other businesses with similar and complementary technology and customer base with the goal of being the number one marketing partner in the industry", said Central's Founder and President, Benjamin Shamsizadeh."We look forward to integrating Power's offerings and unique approach into our playbook to continue to enhance future growth opportunities."

Founded in 2014 by 35-year automotive industry veteran, Bill Sinko, PowerBDC has built a scalable structure, and toolkit tailored to dealerships in an effort to maximize leads, increase productivity and provide seamless service."We are very excited to be able to expand our team, while continuing to provide customized options for our clients."

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla, CentralBDC provides dealers with advanced platforms and combines people and technology to improve customer engagement. The company has responded to over 32 million customer calls and scheduled over 1.3 million appointments for dealer partners.

