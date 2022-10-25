Brightway Selects Rick Fox for Chief Revenue Officer

Will Focus on Franchisor Growth and Expansion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightway Insurance, one of the nation's fastest-growing franchisors, announces the appointment of Rick Fox as the company's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this newly created role Fox will be responsible for driving all revenue opportunities across Brightway; supporting agency customer growth; the continued expansion of operations through new technology, product offerings and revenue streams; and the insurance distributor's acquisition of new franchisees.

"Through his deep understanding of the agency experience and insurance industry technology, Rick is uniquely positioned to drive innovation and support our vision to become a leading tech-enabled insurance distribution business in the U.S.," said Brightway Insurance President and CEO, Mark Cantin. "I am confident in his ability to architect the next phase of our strategic expansion and accelerate our already robust growth."

Fox joins Brightway from Vertafore where he was most recently Head of Agency Sales. While at Vertafore, he held responsibility for all revenue generation through the Agency channel, as well as hosted the award-winning Vertafore Insurance Podcast. Prior to Vertafore, he was the President of Agency Revolution, an agency automation and marketing consultancy. Fox began his insurance career in Southern California at a large independent agency, before graduating from college. After graduating from the University of Washington, he started his own independent insurance agency. Through organic growth and the acquisition of six additional agencies he grew the scale of his agency and his passion for the insurance industry.

"I am thrilled to join Brightway and energized by the opportunity to use my knowledge and experience to support the company's evolution into a leading tech-enabled U.S. insurance distributor," shared Fox. "This is an outstanding opportunity to drive revenue growth and build stronger relationships among our franchise agents, customers and partner insurance companies."

Brightway Insurance is the highest-ranked insurance franchisor on the Franchise Times Top 500 Franchises List of 2022 and has been named to the list for eight consecutive years. With more than 300 franchises in 30 states, Brightway has also placed for five consecutive years on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 list.

Brightway produces winning outcomes for franchisees by offering access to customized coverage solutions from a range of insurers paired with comprehensive back office and marketing support. This winning model allows our franchisees to focus on addressing the needs of their customers to become trusted advisors and grow their business.

