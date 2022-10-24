SCALI RASMUSSEN NAMED A TOP BOUTIQUE LAW FIRM IN CALIFORNIA

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen announced today that it has been recognized as a "Top Boutique" in a special feature by the Daily Journal, the foremost legal publication in California.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's commitment to our clients, the business community and the legal profession as a whole," says Founding and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali. "It's an honor to be recognized among other, accomplished firms."

The feature highlights some of Scali Rasmussen's prowess in the automotive industry by highlighting some of their most notable work, including a case with "overlapping claims by disgruntled employees after a complete change of management at a dealership." The firm arbitrated the claims together, allowing them to "play off the weaknesses of one claim against the others." This left one employee asking for several million dollars. According to Scali, "We spooked them by not settling. As the result of the commitment to our client, the other side folded."

In another case, the issue was the right of an auto manufacturer to terminate a dealership that Rasmussen represented. "Following a lot of testimony and investigation, the board agreed with Rasmussen in a 91-page decision," demonstrating that the manufacturer had no right to close the dealership.

Scali Rasmussen is an on-call, one-stop, in-house counsel, backed by the added value of a diverse and talented team at your disposal. Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, manufacturing and distribution, hospitality and other leading sectors count on Scali Rasmussen to manage the full range of legal issues that arise for thriving companies.

Working from offices across California, Scali Rasmussen helps you make the most of new opportunities. They use their brand of business legal common sense to resolve your challenges. As attorneys who "think big," they also can help international entrepreneurs establish and grow their presence in the United States.

Whether devising practical regulatory programs for car dealerships, ensuring data privacy compliance across 50 states, or settling complex breach of contract claims, our attorneys focus on preventing issues from becoming hurdles.

This year, Scali Rasmussen was also recognized as a "Most Admired Law Firm" by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

About Scali Rasmussen Named one of the "Most Admired Law Firms" in 2021 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, Scali Rasmussen, PC serves businesses across California as trusted legal advisors. Our standard-setting, legal solutions for the automotive industry and dealer franchise relationship prevent issues from becoming hurdles. With a niche practice advising Italian enterprises entering U.S. markets, the firm provides in-depth counsel on business litigation, cybersecurity, trade secret misappropriation, COVID-19 compliance, and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

View original content:

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen