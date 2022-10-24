GID ANNOUNCES 2021 ANNUAL ESG REPORT

In 2021 GID Investment Vehicle Achieved 1st Place as Regional Sector Leader in GRESB Benchmark

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a real estate owner and fiduciary that invests in multiple asset classes, is proud to announce the release of its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report offers comprehensive insight on GID's ESG initiatives and tracks and evaluates its yearly performance.

"At GID, we believe that in order to be a great company, we must first strive to do good," says Philip Carmody, Head of ESG and Corporate Programs at GID. "This year, we made great strides toward our program goals - we expanded our DEI program offerings, implemented numerous environmental initiatives, and engaged our residents and associates through charitable activities in their local communities. The principles of ESG are integral to our corporate mission and we are steadfast in our commitment to make a positive impact on the communities in which we live and work."

In 2021, for the second consecutive year, a GID investment vehicle achieved recognition as Residential Americas Regional Sector Leader, earning 1st place in the 2021 GRESB Real Estate Benchmark in the U.S. Residential, Multifamily Core Non-Listed Category for the second consecutive year. In addition, a second investment vehicle managed by GID in the same asset class has earned a top ten ranking in its first reporting year.

The report also includes other key highlights that showcase a year of successful ESG benchmarks:

GID's leadership team developed language for its employee values and traits and strengthened its core values, resulting in new values that describe the company culture: Accountable, Inclusive, Energizing, and Courageous.

Earning 65 certifications across 49 properties, including 17 Energy Star certifications and 13 LEED certifications.

Making substantial progress towards its 2027 environmental targets in all four impact areas, with a 10% reduction from the 2017 baseline in energy use, a 7% reduction in emissions, a 4% reduction in water usage, and a 27.6% waste diversion rate.

Rolling out seven key Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives through the DEI Committee, chaired by the company's CEO, Greg Bates , to help integrate DEI in all facets of the organization.

Improved recycling programs at 98% of these properties, with waste data coverage of 83%, and completed lighting retrofit projects at 15 communities resulting in projected annual savings of nearly 1,540,000 kWh, or $212,300 in energy costs.

Raised over $77,000 for various charities through its community engagement programs.

To view the entire 2021 Annual ESG Report, visit www.gid.com/esg/reporting.

Disclaimer

GID's 2021 GRESB Ranking was awarded on October 1, 2021 by The Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) and is based on CY 2020 performance. GID is a Participating Member of GRESB. Fees paid as a Participating Member totaled USD$4,800.

About GID

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York City, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $28.5 billion as of June 30, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 48,000 residential units, more than 21 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

