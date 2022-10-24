EV Mobility and Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, a 3,000 room Hotel and Timeshare property, signed an agreement to deploy EVs for their guests

EV Mobility will deploy the largest number of Tesla's in a single property to date. The agreement paves the way to deploy EVs in 22 more Westgate themed properties nationwide

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EV Mobility, LLC. , The leading all-electric vehicle car-sharing platform and Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino announced today that they have signed an agreement to deploy EVs for hotel and timeshare guests.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to partner with Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino as the first hotel in their portfolio offering transportation to guests as part of the experience," said Ramy El-Batrawi, CEO of EV Mobility "We expect high utilization from timeshare owners," Mr. El-Batrawi continued.

Timeshares provide flexibility and guaranteed vacations every year. The average cost of a timeshare is nominal compared to a lifetime of hotel stays. Accommodations at timeshare resorts are larger, with private bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens, spacious living room areas, and more amenities. The Tesla's will add to Westgate's amenities offered at the property. The average stay at a timeshare is a week, making the need for transportation a must. By having on-demand EVs on site, guests will find it more convenient to get around during their stay, eliminating the expensive and inconvenient need of traditional rental cars.

About Westgate Resorts:

Westgate Resorts is the largest privately held timeshare company in the world and one of the largest resort developers in the United States. Founded in 1982 by David Siegel, the company is headquartered in Orlando with seven Orlando hotel resorts and 22 themed destination resorts nationwide, featuring more than 14,000 luxury villas and hotel rooms in popular vacation destinations throughout the United States, such as Orlando, and Cocoa Beach, Florida; New York City, New York; Park City, Utah; Las Vegas, Nevada; Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Williamsburg, Virginia; Branson, Missouri; and Mesa, Arizona. In 2022, the company launched the cutting-edge World of Westgate (WOW) Loyalty Program, an exclusive program that rewards Westgate owners and hotel guests with prestigious perks and privileges at no added cost. The company has garnered many distinct accolades, including the 2022 ACE Project of Excellence Award from the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) for Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo, recognition from Forbes Travel Advisor ranking Westgate Park City Resort & Spa as a recommended resort in its 2022 Star Awards and 73 Best of State Awards for Westgate Park City Resort & Spa after winning 10 years in a row. Westgate Resorts locations are known to feature a variety of unique restaurant, retail and spa concepts, including Los Amigos Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar, Villa Italiano Chophouse, Drafts Burger Bar, Edge Steakhouse, Westgate Marketplace & Deli and Serenity Spa by Westgate. For more information about Westgate Resorts, visit WestgateResorts.com. Find Westgate Resorts on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About EV Mobility:

EV Mobility is the leading all electric vehicle car-sharing platform, providing electric vehicles on-demand through an easy-to-use mobile app. EV Mobility offers EVs as an amenity for luxury hotels, multi-family apartments, and commercial buildings. Through the app, residents or guests access electric vehicles located in their building or hotel, while properties benefit from the added value they can now offer to residents or guests of a low-cost, zero emission electric vehicle on demand. The all-electric car-sharing service began in Los Angeles in 2021 and is presently expanding across other cities.

Evmobility.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EV Mobility