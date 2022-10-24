Coffee, Inc. - Name change now complete as company gears up for move into blockchain tech to support global coffee farmers
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee, Inc. [OTCPINK: COFE] today announced that its planned name change to Coffee, Inc. (from Café Holdings Inc) has been completed, as it prepares to move forward with the deployment of its revolutionary blockchain technology aimed at disrupting the global green coffee market. Further announcements will be forthcoming.
SOURCE Coffee, Inc.
