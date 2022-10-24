Ansys Congratulates Oracle Red Bull Racing Team on Constructors' Championship Victory

Oracle Red Bull Racing and driver Max Verstappen stand as champions this season, powered by Ansys simulation software

Ansys Innovation Partner Oracle Red Bull Racing wins Constructors' Formula One World Championship

The team also won the Drivers' Formula One World Championship earlier in the season, marking a double win for the first time since 2013 with its new-generation cars

Oracle Red Bull Racing leverages Ansys' simulation solutions for computational fluid dynamics (CFD), materials data management, and virtual impact testing

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is proud to congratulate Oracle Red Bull Racing for winning the Formula One World Constructors' Championship for the 2022 season on Sunday, October 23. The team also took home the Drivers' Championship earlier in the season when Max Verstappen triumphed as the season's top driver for the second consecutive year on October 9. As an Ansys Innovation Partner since 2008, the team looks to Ansys' best-in-class simulation solutions to dominate on the track.

This year, new regulation changes for the 2022 racing season had a substantive impact on vehicle aerodynamics, requiring Oracle Red Bull Racing to rethink its designs. Ansys simulation software helped Oracle Red Bull Racing to better understand airflow around those changes, then use the data to make holistic design improvements and improve aero performance.

Specifically, Oracle Red Bull Racing employs Ansys' world-class simulation solutions for aerodynamics and the engine cooling intakes by using Ansys® CFD™, materials data management and optimization with Ansys® Granta MI™, and virtual impact testing and impact with Ansys® LS-DYNA® to secure the win.

"Ansys simulation gives us the confidence to benchmark against rapidly changing requirements both on and off the track," said Matt Cadieux, CIO at Oracle Red Bull Racing. "The iterative design capabilities of Ansys tools help us quickly get up to speed to identify and address any opportunities for improvement and respond in real time."

"Ansys is proud to be a long-term innovation partner and contributor to Oracle Red Bull Racing's championship-winning car," said Shane Emswiler, senior vice president of products at Ansys. "The team's victories this year in what was expected to be a hyper-competitive season are a great success and a testament to the longstanding partnership between Oracle Red Bull Racing and Ansys."

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

