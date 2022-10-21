Wemade and Multichain team up to offer a month-long feeless bridging experience

A strategic partnership that enables feeless bridging for Multichain and WEMIX 3.0 users

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade is commemorating the launch of their mainnet, WEMIX 3.0 with a strategic partnership with Multichain. Starting from October 22nd, bridging into and from WEMIX 3.0 via Multichain will attract zero fees. The users who use bridging service to transfer their digital assets to or from the WEMIX chain will be charged with zero fee. The designated tokens for the free bridging service include WEMIX, ETH, USDC and KLAY. However, bridging WEMIX out of WEMIX3.0 will charge 0.1% cross-chain fee.

(PRNewswire)

High-performance chains that don't break your bank

WEMIX3.0 is an EVM-compatible open-source protocol that scales to 4k+ TPS with sub-second finality. The network is secured by 40 validators that enter an SPoA (Stake-based Proof of Authority) consensus to secure the network, finding the ideal balance between decentralization and scalability.

To enable favorable onboarding for users, the cross-chain transfers on WEMIX3.0 via Multichain routers will attract zero fees between October 22nd – November 22nd, 2022. Wemade also plans to introduce a 100% USDC collateralized stablecoin, WEMIX$. Furthermore, Wemade will also be introducing the following Web3 services after the WEMIX3.0 Mainnet launch –

WEMIX.FI – A Defi platform

NILE – A DAO-powered NFT platform

WEMIX Web3 wallet

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX token as a key currency in the gaming industry.

About Multichain

Born as Anyswap on July 20th, 2020, Multichain is positioned as a decentralized cross-chain router to address the clear need for distinct and diverse blockchains to communicate with one another.

Multichain promotes interoperability across different networks and actualizes smooth asset and value transfers as a cross-chain architecture. In addition, Multichain also powers the seamless data or message transmission across chains by anyCall, enabling the building of cross-chain Dapps.

Multichain is the leader in the cross-chain sector, with a constantly growing family of EVM and non-EVM chains (currently 68) and deployed bridges (nearly 3,000). Multichain, working hard to push the boundary of multi-chain, envisions being the ultimate router for Web3.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd