Hispanic-owned, small businesses recognized in the Tampa Bay area

Prospera celebrates successful entrepreneurship among top stakeholders

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prospera hosted its traditional event to celebrate Hispanic entrepreneurship on Thursday, October 20 at Armature Works in Tampa. The event, presented by Duke Energy, brought together the nonprofit's top supporters—funders, clients, volunteers, and partners—to recognize local small business owners who have demonstrated success and business growth since receiving Prospera's assistance.

Prospera, a nonprofit economic development organization that helps start, sustain, and grow Hispanic-owned businesses to achieve community prosperity. (PRNewsfoto/Prospera) (PRNewswire)

Five success stories were highlighted, showing how the entrepreneurs are stronger than before the pandemic:

The 2022 Prospera Success Stories event in the West Coast of Florida was led by Prospera Regional Vice President Fabian Yepez. The videos of the five honorees can be viewed online. In addition to the clients recognized, the program showcased donors, volunteers, and partners in a celebration of local entrepreneurial success and community collaboration to foster economic development.

"For several years, Duke Energy Florida has supported Prospera in its efforts to empower Hispanic entrepreneurs through training, tools and resources so their businesses can grow and prosper," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida State President. "With another fruitful event behind us thanks to Prospera's Success Stories event, we look forward to exploring more opportunities to support and recognize local small businesses that improve the lives of customers and the communities we serve."

"Our organization has generated $4.9 billion in economic impact since it was established in Tampa in 1991, 1.2 billion of which was generated in our West Coast region. We have also marketed locally more than $66 million in loans for small business clients, and generated $27.6 million in direct state and local tax revenues," said Prospera Regional Vice President Fabian Yepez.

Alongside Duke Energy, the event was carried out with the support of the following sponsors:

Hosts : CITY Furniture, TECO, Visit Tampa Bay, Truist, and Wells Fargo

Champions : Hill Ward Henderson, JPMorgan Chase, Nielsen, and Suncoast Credit Union

Leaders: Bank of America, GTE Financial, Tampa Bay Rays & Rowdies, and TD Bank

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 specializes in bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years, Prospera has facilitated over $61 million in loans, trained over 18,000 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain over 16,000 jobs. It serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Fabian Yepez, 813-230-0059, fyepez@prosperausa.org

Photos available upon request

2022 Prospera Success Stories clients honored in the West Coast of Florida with volunteers and staff (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prospera