Claudia Robinson joins AreaProbe Inc. as Head of Institutional Capital & Real Estate Advisory Services

Claudia B. Robinson joins AreaProbe Inc., a Washington, DC based Real Estate Advisory firm as Head of Institutional Capital & Real Estate Advisory Services. Ms. Robinson will manage the national historic tax credits (HTCs) and New Market Tax Credits (NMTC) platform by supporting investment selections, structuring, and combining of federal and state programs, along with other subsidies. She is also in charge of partnering with institutional investors to optimize the tax credit portfolio for property owners.

Claudia has 31 years of experience structuring and investing tax credit investments including low-income housing tax credits (LIHTCs), federal HTCs, energy investment tax credits (ITCs) and state tax credit programs. During her career at Bank of America, she managed various programs, including the HTC, NMTC and LIHTC distribution platforms. Her expertise extends to financing and securing tax credit equity for all asset types including residential, commercial office, industrial, entertainment and other special use assets.

Claudia began her career at Bank of America as a commercial real estate lender doing both construction and commercial mortgage lending. She transitioned into the community development group where she developed affordable housing for Banc of America CDC. Claudia has been a tax credit originator making investments in a wide range of LIHTC, HTC, energy ITC and NMTC projects for the past 25 years. Some of her past transactions include the Climate Pledge Arena, Apollo Theater, Oakland Civic, and San Francisco's Ferry Building. In addition, Claudia has worked in the development of other tax credit programs including state economic tax credit programs and green initiatives. She completed her bachelor's degree at McGill University and holds a master's degree in environmental science and an M.B.A. in finance from the University of Maryland.

