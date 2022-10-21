Akebia Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at ASN Kidney Week 2022

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that it will present data at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2022 (ASN Kidney Week 2022), which will take place in Orlando, November 3-6, 2022.

The poster titled, "Prevalence of Hyporesponse to Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents Among Medicare Patients with CKD-Related Anemia According to Absolute or Weight-Based Definitions," poster number TH-PO666, will be presented during the Anemia and Iron Metabolism session on Thursday, November 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EDT. View the abstract here: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2022/program-abstract.aspx?controlId=3769598.

ASN Kidney Week 2022 attendees can visit the Akebia Booth #1721.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

