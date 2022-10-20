Mid-Continent Donates Semi-Truck Load of Materials to Help Farmers and Ranchers Devastated by Hurricane Ian Leading Manufacturer in Agricultural Fencing Donates 42,000 Pounds of Barbed Wire, Staples, and Brace Wire to Florida Cattlemen's Association

Mid-Continent Donates Semi-Truck Load of Materials to Help Farmers and Ranchers Devastated by Hurricane Ian Leading Manufacturer in Agricultural Fencing Donates 42,000 Pounds of Barbed Wire, Staples, and Brace Wire to Florida Cattlemen's Association

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (MCSW), one of the biggest wire manufacturers in North America, today announced it is sending a semi-truck carrying 42,000 pounds of materials to help farmers and ranchers devastated by Hurricane Ian. The truck will be delivered to the Florida Cattlemen's Association (FCA), which will handle distribution of goods. Donated materials include Stay-Tuff brand barbed wire, staples, and brace wire.

The announcement comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state, causing catastrophic flooding and damage. It's estimated that across Florida, 4 million acres of farmland were trampled and 42% of the state's cattle population was affected, raising questions about the impact on the food industry.

"Our hearts go out to all of the people whose lives have been impacted by Hurricane Ian," said Fernando Villanueva, Mid-Continent's CEO. "Florida's agriculture community has been dealt a devastating blow, and the true toll won't likely be known for a while. As farmers and ranchers work to rebuild and restore, we are proud to donate barbed wire, staples and brace wire to the effort."

Stay-Tuff is a leading manufacturer of agricultural fences, making some of the most durable and impact resistant fences in the market, plus a full line of fencing tools and accessories. Stay-Tuff fences are renowned for their impact resistance, durability, and a lower total cost of installation than any other agricultural fence. The products are currently used on farms and ranches, as well as other types of locations in Florida and throughout the country.

"The Mid-Continent family knows how devastating natural disasters can be, both physically and emotionally, and how long the recovery process can take," said Tim Hooks, Mid-Continent's Florida Sales Manager. "When Florida's farmers and ranchers receive these materials, I hope they are reminded that they aren't in this alone. Mid-Continent's got their back."

Mid-Continent has been serving customers across Florida for many years and has a large network in the state that includes authorized sellers of product lines like Stay-Tuff and more.

For more information about Mid-Continent, visit www.mcswusa.com.

About Mid-Continent Steel and Wire (MCSW): Mid-Continent Steel and Wire is one of the biggest wire manufactures in North America and with its MAGNUM brand it is the nation's largest nail manufacturer. The company's main locations are in Poplar Bluff, MO; Houston, TX; and Laredo, TX.

MCSW and its dedicated family of brands and employees are committed to providing a comprehensive mix of high-quality products and outstanding service each and every day. We aim to build and secure the future of our communities, employees, customers, suppliers, and shareholders by offering reliable, best-in-class steel solutions at an unbeatable value.

For more information, visit www.mcswusa.com.

Contact Elizabeth Heaton, elizabeth@EAHstrategiesLLC.com, 202-445-9858

View original content:

SOURCE Mid Continent Steel & Wire, Inc.