Creative Medical Technology Holdings Develops AlloStem™ Clinical Cell Line

PHOENIX, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), a biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology, and orthopedics, announced today that through predominantly internal and collaborative development, it has produced an allogenic Cell Line called AlloStem™, which includes a Master Cell Bank and a Drug Master File which shall be submitted for FDA registration.

"The importance of the company creating and developing such assets, as opposed to licensing agreements with third parties, provides further de-risking of an important component to many of our programs, including, but not limited to, the ImmCelz® immunotherapy platform for multiple diseases, OvaStem® for Premature Ovarian Failure, AlloStem™ for Type 1 diabetes, StemSpine® for lower back pain, and IPSCelz ™ inducible pluripotent stem cell program in ongoing development with Greenstone Biosciences," said Timothy Warbington, CEO.

"Drug Master Files, registered with the FDA, are a highly valuable tool in cross referencing data in Orphan Drug Development of interventional drug products, Investigational New Drug Development and Investigational Device Exemptions to the FDA. Drug Master Files do not expire and are utilized by many pharmaceutical and biotechnology giants as well as many other industries for their products, dating back to the 1940s," said Courtney Bartlett DNP, Director of Clinical Development.

"As our programs roll out, the company intends to publicly disclose the progress at the appropriate time," Timothy Warbington said further.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine/stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, endocrinology, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

