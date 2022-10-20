Berkshire Hills Reports Third Quarter Results

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) today reported third quarter 2022 earnings per share ("EPS") totaling $0.42. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted EPS totaled $0.62 for this period.

GAAP EPS decreased from $0.50 in the prior quarter due to $11 million in third quarter charges primarily consisting of branch restructuring costs following the completion of the previously announced branch consolidation program.

Excluding these charges, adjusted EPS increased by 21% from $0.51 in the prior quarter. Results benefited from a 13% increase in net interest income driven by a 37 basis point increase in the net interest margin due to loan growth and higher market interest rates.

Third quarter GAAP EPS decreased from $1.31 in 2021 due to $52 million in gains recorded on the sale of branch and insurance operations in 2021. Excluding these gains, adjusted EPS increased year-over-year by 18%. Berkshire's 2022 results demonstrate positive operating leverage from its BEST strategic transformation initiatives.

THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Changes are quarter-over-quarter unless otherwise stated. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled on pages F-9 and F-10).

6.8% return on tangible common equity and 9.9% adjusted return on tangible common equity

11% increase quarter-over-quarter in total net revenue; 10% increase in adjusted net revenue

3.48% net interest margin, increased from 3.11% in 2Q22 and 2.56% in 3Q21

62% efficiency ratio, improved from 67% in 2Q22 and 69% in 3Q21

2% end-of-period loan growth quarter-over-quarter; 16% growth year-over-year

0.74% delinquent and non-accrual loans/loans

7% reduction in period-end shares outstanding year-over-year reflecting stock buybacks

Prepayment of $75 million in subordinated debt in September 2022

CEO Nitin Mhatre stated "Berkshire posted strong revenue growth in the third quarter and achieved the highest adjusted per share earnings since 2019. We're ahead of our BEST strategic transformation plan targets for performance improvement and accelerating our progress towards our vision of becoming a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank."

"Berkshire posted another quarter of loan growth and asset quality remains strong. Our balance sheet remains positioned to benefit from further increases in market interest rates. The Company's expense discipline continues to support positive operating leverage and improved efficiency, allowing us to reinvest in targeted business lines. Our focused capital management has improved our capital returns to shareholders while also maintaining a strong capital base to support further franchise growth."

Mr. Mhatre concluded, "We continue to evolve our organization to meet shifting consumer, business, community, and employee expectations while enhancing our DigitouchSM model of customer engagement. We've increased our base pay rates, announced a number of promotions, and continue targeted recruiting of frontline bankers. Our teams are finding opportunities to add new relationships in the changing local banking landscape. We're making steady progress in our multi-billion BEST Community Comeback program along with our ESG activities and are encouraged by the ongoing momentum within our organization and communities."

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Earnings: Third quarter EPS of $0.42 decreased from $0.50 quarter-over-quarter, while adjusted EPS increased by 21% to $0.62 from $0.51. Third quarter EPS decreased from $1.31 in 2021 due to gains recorded on the sale of business operations in 2021. Third quarter adjusted EPS increased from $0.53 in 2021.

The improvement in adjusted earnings reflects positive operating leverage, with 11% revenue growth and 3% growth in adjusted operating expense compared to the prior quarter. The efficiency ratio improved to 62% in the most recent quarter, compared to 67% in the linked quarter and to 69% in the third quarter of 2021.

The third quarter 2022 return on tangible common equity measured 6.8% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on tangible common equity measured 9.9%, The return on assets measured 0.66% and the non-GAAP measure of adjusted return on assets measured 0.99%.

The Company also utilizes the financial measure of Pre-tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR") to evaluate the results of operations before the impact of the provision and tax expense. Compared to the prior quarter, PPNR decreased by $2 million to $27 million due to the restructuring expenses. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted PPNR increased by 28% to $39 million. Adjusted PPNR increased by 53% on a year-over-year basis.

Earnings per share benefited from share repurchases in most quarters during 2021 and 2022. At period-end, the Company had approximately $35 million remaining in its 2022 share repurchase authorization.

Revenue and expense comparisons to the third quarter of 2021 include the impact of the sale of branch and insurance operations at the end of that period. Revenue and expense related to those operations were components of operating income in that period and in prior periods.

Revenue: Total net revenue increased by 11% quarter-over-quarter and decreased by 25% year-over-year, due to the gains recorded on the sale of operations in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's non-GAAP measure of adjusted revenue increased by 10% and 17% for the above periods.

Net interest income has been the primary driver of revenue growth in recent periods. Third quarter net interest income increased by $11 million, or 13%, compared to the linked quarter and by $21 million, or 29%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. After several quarters of relative stability, including a 2.56% margin in the third quarter of 2021, the margin expanded strongly to 3.11% in the second quarter of 2022, and then rose further to 3.48% in the third quarter of 2022.

This improvement primarily reflected the impact of rapidly rising market interest rates which the Company was positioned to benefit from due to the positive asset sensitivity of its balance sheet. The margin also reflected the benefit of the reduction in higher cost wholesale funds as well as the reinvestment of excess cash into loan growth. The interest margin has also benefited from a lag in the responsiveness of deposit costs to the initial upward move in market interest rates.

The yield on average earning assets improved quarter-over-quarter to 3.91% from 3.34%. The cost of funds increased to 0.46% from 0.24%, while the cost of deposits increased to 0.33% from 0.17%. The Company's interest rate sensitivity remained positive at period-end and was positioned to benefit from further interest rate increases anticipated by the market.

Deposit fees increased 5% quarter-over-quarter and 9% year-over-year, reflecting increased customer activity. Most lending related fees were down due to lower commercial activity in the most recent quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses on Loans: Berkshire recorded a $3 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to a zero provision in the second quarter of 2022 and a credit of $4 million in the third quarter of 2021. The Company continues to maintain strong credit quality, and the allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $3 million to $96 million during the quarter.

Non-Interest Expense: Berkshire has maintained quarterly operating non-interest expenses generally stable within a targeted range of $68-70 million for more than a year, with a goal of reinvesting expense savings into frontline bankers and technology. Total expense increased to $82 million in the most recent quarter, primarily due to the $11 million charge for restructuring and other expense. The non-GAAP measure of adjusted non-interest expense totaled $70 million during this quarter. Total compensation expense increased by $2 million quarter-over-quarter including wage increases and increased performance based compensation. Full time equivalent staff totaled 1,300 positions at period-end, compared to 1,319 positions at the start of the year. The effective tax rate was 21% in the most recent quarter, which was an increase from 20% for the year 2021.

BALANCE SHEET (references are to period-end balances unless otherwise stated)

Summary: Total loans grew by 2% quarter over quarter and by 16% year-over-year, including increases near double digits or greater across all major categories. Total deposits decreased by 1% quarter-over-quarter and 4% year-over-year, due primarily due to reductions of brokered deposits and overnight payroll deposits. Period-end liquidity and capital remained strong, with the ratio of loans/deposits measuring 80% and tangible common equity/tangible assets measuring 8.1%. The Company remained positively sensitive to interest rate increases based on its asset/liability profile at period-end.

Loans: Quarter-over-quarter loan growth was concentrated in a 12% increase in residential mortgages. Year-over-year loan growth was concentrated in a 41% increase in residential mortgages and a 10% increase in commercial loans. Berkshire has expanded its mortgage origination team and its in-footprint relationship bank channel. The Company expanded its commercial teams over the last year, and business volumes and credit usage have benefited from improved market demand. Loan growth has also benefited from a decline in prepayments in the prevailing rising rate environment.

Asset Quality: Asset quality metrics remained within historically favorable ranges through the third quarter. Period-end non-performing assets measured 0.35% of total assets, and total delinquent and non-accruing loans were 0.74% of total loans. Annualized net loan charge-offs measured 0.16% of average loans for the first nine months of the year. The ratio of the allowance for loan credit losses on loans to total loans decreased to 1.21% from 1.27% at midyear and from 1.55% at the start of the year.

Deposits and Borrowings: Total deposits decreased by 1% quarter-over-quarter and 4% year-over-year. Excluding changes in overnight payroll deposits and changes in brokered deposits, total deposits increased by 1% and decreased by 1% for these respective periods. During the third quarter, Berkshire prepaid its ten-year-old 6.875% $75 million subordinated note. The Company completed the issuance of an investment grade rated $100 million sustainable subordinated bond offering in June 2022.

Equity: The $71 million, or 7%, quarter-over-quarter decrease in shareholders' equity included a $61 million net decrease due to after-tax unrealized bond losses caused by rising interest rates. Stock buybacks in the most recent quarter totaled approximately $20 million consisting of approximately 705,000 shares. At period-end, book value per share totaled $20.93 and tangible book value per share totaled $20.36.

ESG & CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY UPDATE

Berkshire Bank is committed to purpose-driven, community-centered banking that enhances value for all stakeholders as it pursues its vision of being a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England and beyond. Learn more about the steps Berkshire is taking at berkshirebank.com/csr and in its most recent Corporate Responsibility Report.

Key developments in the quarter include:

BEST Community Comeback: As a result of the collective efforts of its employees, Berkshire is making steady progress towards the achievement of its "BEST Community Comeback" goals. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. Additional information can be found at As a result of the collective efforts of its employees,is making steady progress towards the achievement of its "BEST Community Comeback" goals. The multi-year plan focuses on four key areas: fueling small businesses, community financing and philanthropy, financial access and empowerment, and funding environmental sustainability. Additional information can be found at berkshirebank.com/comeback.

Current ESG Performance : The Company remained within its BEST ESG goal with a top 23% composite performance in leading ESG indexes in the U.S. for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings. As of September 30, 2022 the Company has ratings of: MSCI ESG- BBB; ISS ESG Quality Score - Environment: 2, Social: 1, Governance: 2; and Bloomberg ESG Disclosure- 62.81. The Company also receives a rating by Sustainalytics. Berkshire continues to rank among the top 1% of all U.S. Banks for ESG in Bloomberg this year.

Recognition & Continued Community Impact: The Boston Business Journal named Berkshire one of Massachusetts' Top Charitable Contributors for the tenth consecutive year. The honor further demonstrates Berkshire's deep commitment to lifting-up its communities which includes recent announcements of $100,000 in scholarships to forty (40) students continuing in their pursuit of an undergraduate degree from an accredited non-profit college or technical school and more than $600,000 in third quarter philanthropic contributions through Berkshire's Foundation to support projects enhancing the quality of life and economic vibrancy in communities where the bank operates.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP

Berkshire Hills Bancorp is the parent of Berkshire Bank . The Bank's goal is to be a high-performing, leading socially responsible community bank in New England, Upstate New York, and beyond. Berkshire Bank provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, wealth management, and investment services. Headquartered in Boston, Berkshire has approximately $11.3 billion in assets and operates 100 financial centers in New England and New York, and is a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. To learn more, call 800-773-5601 or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. You can identify these statements from the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "remain," "target" and similar expressions. There are many factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from expectations described in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please see Berkshire's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our expectations only as of the date of this document. Berkshire does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures provide supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included on pages F-9 and F-10 in the accompanying financial tables. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for adjusted revenue and expense. These measures exclude items which the Company does not view as related to its normalized operations. These items primarily include securities gains/losses, other gains/losses, merger costs, restructuring costs, goodwill impairment, and discontinued operations. In 2021, the Company recorded a third quarter net gain of $52 million on the sale of the Company's insurance subsidiary and the Mid-Atlantic branch operations. Expense adjustments in the first quarter 2021 were primarily related to branch consolidations. Third quarter 2021 adjustments included Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings prepayment costs. They also included other restructuring charges for efficiency initiatives in operations areas including write-downs on real estate moved to held for sale and severance related to staff reductions. The fourth quarter 2021 revenue adjustment was primarily related to trailing revenue on a previously reported sale, and the expense adjustment was due primarily to branch restructuring costs. The revenue adjustments in 2022 were related to fair market value changes in equity and trading investments. The restructuring expense adjustment in third quarter of 2022 primarily related to the termination of leasehold interests and the write-down of related right of use assets and leasehold improvements in conjunction with branch consolidations and real estate reductions.

The Company utilizes Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("Adjusted PPNR") which measures adjusted income before credit loss provision and tax expense. PPNR is used by the investment community due to the volatility and variability across banks related to credit loss provision expense under the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard. The Company also calculates Adjusted PPNR/assets in order to utilize the PPNR measure in assessing its comparative operating profitability.

Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense. This adjustment is determined as the difference between the GAAP tax rate and the effective tax rate applicable to adjusted income. The efficiency ratio is adjusted for adjusted revenue and expense items and for tax preference items. The Company also calculates measures related to tangible equity, which adjust equity (and assets where applicable) to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED - (F-1)

















Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,









2021

2021

2022

2022

2022































NOMINAL AND PER SHARE DATA























Net earnings per common share, diluted $ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42





Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) 0.53

0.42

0.43

0.51

0.62





Net income, (thousands) 63,749

20,248

20,196

23,115

18,717





Adjusted net income, (thousands) (2) 25,695

20,172

20,789

23,562

27,928





Total common shares outstanding, end of period (thousands) 48,657

48,667

47,792

45,788

45,040





Average diluted shares, (thousands) 48,744

48,340

48,067

46,102

45,034





Total book value per common share, (end of period) 24.21

24.30

22.89

22.15

20.93





Tangible book value per common share, (end of period) (2) 23.58

23.69

22.30

21.56

20.36





Dividends per common share 0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12





Full-time equivalent staff 1,333

1,319

1,333

1,322

1,300































PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3)























Return on equity 22.18 % 6.86 % 6.79 % 7.82 % 6.30 %



Adjusted return on equity (2) 8.94

6.83

6.99

7.97

9.40





Return on tangible common equity (2) 23.14

7.37

7.29

8.33

6.76





Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2) 9.53

7.34

7.49

8.48

9.92





Return on assets 2.14

0.71

0.70

0.82

0.66





Adjusted return on assets (2) 0.86

0.71

0.72

0.84

0.99





Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (4)(5) 2.56

2.60

2.61

3.11

3.48





Efficiency ratio (2) 68.76

71.98

72.61

66.60

62.01































FINANCIAL DATA (in millions, end of period)























Total assets

$ 11,846

$ 11,555

$ 12,097

$ 11,579

$ 11,317





Total earning assets 11,145

10,899

11,401

10,849

10,604





Total loans

6,836

6,826

7,267

7,803

7,943





Total deposits

10,365

10,069

10,699

10,115

9,988





Loans/deposits (%) 66 % 68 % 68 % 77 % 80 %



Total shareholders' equity $ 1,178

$ 1,182

$ 1,094

$ 1,014

$ 943































ASSET QUALITY























Allowance for credit losses, (millions) $ 113

$ 106

$ 99

$ 99

$ 96





Net charge-offs, (millions) (2)

(4)

(3)

(0)

(6)





Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.12 % 0.23 % 0.15 % 0.02 % 0.30 %



Provision (benefit)/expense, (millions) $ (4)

$ (3)

$ (4)

$ -

$ 3





Non-performing assets, (millions) 39

37

32

29

40





Non-performing loans/total loans 0.54 % 0.52 % 0.41 % 0.34 % 0.48 %



Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans 304

300

335

368

254





Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.65

1.55

1.37

1.27

1.21































CAPITAL RATIOS























Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets(6) 15.3 % 15.0 % 13.9 % 12.9 % 12.7 %



Tier 1 capital leverage ratio(6) 9.9

10.5

10.3

10.2

10.1





Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets(2) 9.7

10.0

8.8

8.5

8.1







(1) Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including all references to adjusted and tangible amounts, appear on pages F-9 and F-10. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. adjusted measurements are non-GAAP financial measures that are adjusted to exclude net non-adjusted

charges primarily related to acquisitions and restructuring activities. See pages F-9 and F-10 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. (3) All performance ratios are annualized and are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. (4) Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax advantaged investment securities and loans. (5) The effect of purchase accounting accretion for loans, time deposits, and borrowings on the quarterly net interest margin was an increase in all

quarters, which is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter: 0.06%, 0.06%,

0.03%, 0.03%, 0.01% (6) Presented as projected for September 30, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED - (F-2)

September 30, December 31, June 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2022 2022 Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 153,185 $ 109,350 $ 156,470 $ 128,509 Short-term investments 1,971,345 1,518,457 714,547 566,404 Total cash and cash equivalents 2,124,530 1,627,807 871,017 694,913









Trading security 8,574 8,354 7,040 6,812 Marketable equity securities, at fair value 15,601 15,453 14,154 12,790 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,643,965 1,877,585 1,697,019 1,470,949 Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 651,863 636,503 602,611 592,503 Federal Home Loan Bank stock and other restricted securities 12,041 10,800 9,365 7,264 Total securities 2,332,044 2,548,695 2,330,189 2,090,318 Less: Allowance for credit losses on investment securities (125) (105) (94) (95) Net securities 2,331,919 2,548,590 2,330,095 2,090,223









Loans held for sale 5,176 6,110 1,062 4,124









Total loans 6,836,235 6,825,847 7,803,451 7,943,481 Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (112,916) (106,094) (99,021) (96,013) Net loans 6,723,319 6,719,753 7,704,430 7,847,468









Premises and equipment, net 99,233 94,383 89,657 86,809 Goodwill and other intangible assets 30,907 29,619 27,046 25,761 Other assets 527,049 524,074 550,275 563,946 Assets held for sale 3,743 4,577 5,386 3,830 Total assets $ 11,845,876 $ 11,554,913 $ 11,578,968 $ 11,317,074









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Demand deposits $ 3,022,821 $ 3,008,461 $ 2,921,347 $ 2,896,659 NOW and other deposits 1,982,089 976,401 2,247,544 1,045,970 Money market deposits 2,438,832 3,293,526 2,327,004 3,388,932 Savings deposits 1,095,959 1,111,625 1,143,352 1,111,304 Time deposits 1,825,714 1,678,940 1,475,417 1,545,256 Total deposits 10,365,415 10,068,953 10,114,664 9,988,121









Senior borrowings 13,369 13,331 58,542 4,494 Subordinated borrowings 97,454 97,513 195,659 121,001 Total borrowings 110,823 110,844 254,201 125,495









Other liabilities 191,563 192,681 196,053 260,896 Total liabilities 10,667,801 10,372,478 10,564,918 10,374,512









Common shareholders' equity 1,178,075 1,182,435 1,014,050 942,562 Total shareholders' equity 1,178,075 1,182,435 1,014,050 942,562 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 11,845,876 $ 11,554,913 $ 11,578,968 $ 11,317,074

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-3) LOAN ANALYSIS































































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2021

Balance

June 30, 2022

Balance

September 30, 2022

Balance

Quarter ended

September 30, 2022

Year to Date

























Total commercial real estate

$ 3,598

$ 3,920

$ 3,902

(0) % 8 % Commercial and industrial loans

1,330

1,471

1,435

(2)

8

Total commercial loans

4,928

5,391

5,337

(1)

8

























Total residential mortgages

1,392

1,819

2,033

12

46

























Home equity

253

241

234

(3)

(7)

Auto and other

253

352

339

(4)

34

Total consumer loans

506

593

573

(3)

13

Total loans

$ 6,826

$ 7,803

$ 7,943

2 % 16 %















































































































































DEPOSIT ANALYSIS







































Growth % (in millions)

December 31, 2021

Balance

June 30, 2022

Balance

September 30, 2022

Balance

Quarter ended

September 30, 2022

Year to Date

Non-interest bearing

$ 3,008

$ 2,921

$ 2,897

(1) % (4) % NOW and other

976

2,248

1,046

(53)

7

Money market

3,294

2,327

3,389

46

3

Savings

1,112

1,143

1,111

(3)

(0)

Time deposits

1,679

1,476

1,545

5

(8)

Total deposits (1)

$ 10,069

$ 10,115

$ 9,988

(1) % (1) % (1) Included in total deposits are brokered deposits of $163.6 million, $112.9 million, and $228.1 million at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022, and

December 31, 2021, respectively.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED - (F-4)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Interest income $ 103,671

$ 79,688

$ 265,873

$ 253,205 Interest expense 11,587

8,320

23,368

31,351 Net interest income, not FTE 92,084

71,368

242,505

221,854 Non-interest income













Deposit related fees 8,377

7,657

23,733

22,291 Loan fees and revenue 3,785

8,285

16,673

25,962 Insurance commissions and fees -

1,581

-

7,003 Wealth management fees 2,353

2,653

7,753

7,944 Mortgage banking fees 58

461

186

1,797 Other 2,154

1,279

7,132

5,638 Total non-interest income excluding (losses) 16,727

21,916

55,477

70,635 Securities (losses), net (476)

(166)

(2,194)

(681) Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net -

51,885

-

51,885 Total non-interest income 16,251

73,635

53,283

121,839 Total net revenue 108,335

145,003

295,788

343,693 Total net revenue excluding (losses) 108,811

93,284

297,982

292,489















Provision expense/(benefit) for credit losses 3,000

(4,000)

(1,000)

2,500 Non-interest expense













Compensation and benefits 39,422

37,068

114,773

112,773 Occupancy and equipment 8,702

10,421

28,207

32,044 Technology and communications 8,719

8,397

25,857

25,204 Professional services 3,285

3,180

8,890

13,495 Other expenses 10,076

8,969

29,449

28,053 Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses 11,473

1,425

11,526

4,917 Total non-interest expense 81,677

69,460

218,702

216,486 Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other 70,204

68,035

207,176

211,569















Income before income taxes $ 23,658

$ 79,543

$ 78,086

$ 124,707 Income tax expense 4,941

15,794

16,058

26,291 Net income $ 18,717

$ 63,749

$ 62,028

$ 98,416















Basic earnings per common share $ 0.42

$ 1.32

$ 1.35

$ 1.98 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.42

$ 1.31

$ 1.34

$ 1.97















Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 44,700

48,395

46,056

49,672 Diluted 45,034

48,744

46,396

49,963

















BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED - (F-5)

























Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

Interest income

$ 79,688

$ 75,860

$ 74,823

$ 87,379

$ 103,671

Interest expense

8,320

6,548

5,760

6,021

11,587

Net interest income, not FTE

71,368

69,312

69,063

81,358

92,084

Non-interest income





















Deposit related fees

7,657

7,522

7,351

8,005

8,377

Loan fees and revenue

8,285

9,098

8,265

4,623

3,785

Insurance commissions and fees

1,581

-

-

-

-

Wealth management fees

2,653

2,586

2,625

2,775

2,353

Mortgage banking fees

461

259

19

109

58

Other

1,279

993

3,166

1,812

2,154

Total non-interest income excluding (losses)/gains

21,916

20,458

21,426

17,324

16,727

Securities (losses), net

(166)

(106)

(745)

(973)

(476)

Gain on sale of business operations and assets, net

51,885

1,057

-

-

-

Total non-interest income

73,635

21,409

20,681

16,351

16,251

Total net revenue

145,003

90,721

89,744

97,709

108,335

Total net revenue excluding (losses)/gains

93,284

89,770

90,489

98,682

108,811

























Provision (benefit)/expense for credit losses

(4,000)

(3,000)

(4,000)

-

3,000

Non-interest expense





















Compensation and benefits

37,068

37,816

37,521

37,830

39,422

Occupancy and equipment

10,421

9,738

10,067

9,438

8,702

Technology and communications

8,397

8,599

8,527

8,611

8,719

Professional services

3,180

2,365

2,692

2,913

3,285

Other expenses

8,969

10,025

9,725

9,648

10,076

Merger, restructuring and other non-operating expenses

1,425

864

18

35

11,473

Total non-interest expense

69,460

69,407

68,550

68,475

81,677

Total non-interest expense excluding merger, restructuring and other

68,035

68,543

68,532

68,440

70,204

















































Income before income taxes

$ 79,543

$ 24,314

$ 25,194

$ 29,234

$ 23,658

Income tax expense

15,794

4,066

4,998

6,119

4,941

Net income

$ 63,749

$ 20,248

$ 20,196

$ 23,115

$ 18,717

























Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





















Basic

48,395

47,958

47,668

45,818

44,700

Diluted

48,744

48,340

48,067

46,102

45,034



















































BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES AND AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS - UNAUDITED - (F-6)





Sept. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

Sept. 30, 2022













(in millions) Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate



Average

Balance Average

Yield/Rate

Assets







































Commercial real estate 3,577 3.40 % 3,569 3.49 % 3,651 3.35 % 3,831 3.79 % 3,926 4.53 % Commercial and industrial loans 1,370 4.78



1,278 4.37



1,373 4.14



1,447 4.46



1,449 5.21



Residential mortgages 1,499 3.65



1,403 3.82



1,436 3.56



1,652 3.57



1,926 3.53



Consumer loans 545 3.95



516 3.96



514 4.24



562 5.41



587 6.24



Total loans (1) 6,991 3.77



6,766 3.76



6,974 3.61



7,492 3.99



7,888 4.54



Securities (2) 2,312 2.09



2,367 2.04



2,649 1.95



2,621 1.97



2,400 2.13



Short-term investments and loans held for sale 1,762 0.17



1,609 0.17



1,202 0.17



476 0.57



342 1.96



Mid-Atlantic region loans held for sale 155 3.82



- -



- -



- -



- -



Total earning assets 11,220 2.86



10,742 2.84



10,825 2.82



10,589 3.34



10,630 3.91



Goodwill and other intangible assets 31





30





29





27





26





Other assets 674





655





639





644





659





Total assets 11,925





11,427





11,493





11,260





11,315















































Liabilities and shareholders' equity







































NOW and other 1,316 0.05 % 1,331 0.05 % 1,456 0.04 % 1,454 0.12 % 1,362 0.48 % Money market 2,716 0.16



2,731 0.16



2,871 0.16



2,811 0.19



2,737 0.46



Savings 1,112 0.04



1,100 0.04



1,117 0.03



1,127 0.03



1,129 0.03



Time 1,893 0.86



1,750 0.80



1,624 0.71



1,460 0.64



1,528 0.85



Total interest-bearing deposits 7,037 0.31



6,912 0.28



7,068 0.24



6,852 0.24



6,756 0.48



Borrowings (3) 263 3.89



121 5.68



122 5.21



160 4.61



251 5.46



Mid-Atlantic region interest-bearing deposits 306 0.51



- -



- -



- -



- -



Total interest-bearing liabilities 7,606 0.43



7,033 0.37



7,190 0.32



7,012 0.34



7,007 0.66



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 2,901





3,038





2,968





2,903





2,913





Other liabilities (4) 269





175





146





163





206





Total liabilities 10,776





10,246





10,304





10,078





10,126















































Common shareholders' equity 1,149





1,181





1,189





1,182





1,189





Total shareholders' equity 1,149





1,181





1,189





1,182





1,189





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 11,925





11,427





11,493





11,260





11,315















































Net interest spread

2.43 %

2.47 %

2.50 %

2.99 %

3.25 % Net interest margin, FTE (5)

2.56





2.60





2.61





3.11





3.48



Cost of funds

0.31





0.26





0.23





0.24





0.46



Cost of deposits

0.22





0.19





0.17





0.17





0.33













































Supplementary data







































Net Interest Income, not FTE 71.368





69.312





69.063





81.358





92.084





Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment 1.586





1.604





1.524





1.560





1.715





Net Interest Income, FTE 72.954





70.916





70.587





82.918





93.799















































Average PPP loans (6) 90





37





27





NM





NM





Average loans excluding PPP loans (6) 6,901





6,729





6,947





7,492





7,888





Total PPP loans, end of period (6) 46





30





16





NM





NM





Total loans excluding PPP loans, end of period (6) 6,790





6,796





7,251





7,803





7,943





PPP interest income 2.063





0.302





0.200





NM





NM















































Total average non-maturity deposits 8,045





8,200





8,412





8,295





8,141





Total average deposits 9,938





9,950





10,037





9,755





9,669















































Purchase accounting accretion 1.695





1.548





0.717





0.773





0.280





Total average tangible equity (7) 1,118





1,151





1,160





1,155





1,163



















































(1) Total loans include non-accruing loans. (2) Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost. (3) Average balances for borrowings includes the financing lease obligation which is presented under other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheet. (4) The average balance for September 30, 2021 includes the Mid-Atlantic region non-interesting bearing deposits. (5) The effect of PPP loans on the quarterly net interest margin is shown sequentially as follows beginning with the earliest quarter and ending with the most recent quarter:

(0.05%, 0.00%, 0.00%, 0.00%, 0.00%) This calculation excludes gross interest income on PPP loans and average PPP loan balances. (6) As of June 30, 2022, the PPP loan balances and interest are not considered material and will no longer be considered in adjusted metrics. (7) See page F-9 for details on the calculation of total average tangible equity.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED - (F-7)





Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands) 2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

NON-PERFORMING ASSETS



















Non-accruing loans:



















Commercial real estate $ 14,845

$ 13,954

$ 8,984

$ 8,277

$ 2,976

Commercial and industrial loans 7,140

6,747

5,618

4,891

21,008

Residential mortgages 9,763

9,825

11,079

10,331

10,407

Consumer loans 5,399

4,800

4,000

3,385

3,463

Total non-accruing loans 37,147

35,326

29,681

26,884

37,854

Other real estate owned -

-

-

-

-

Repossessed assets 1,664

1,736

2,004

2,004

2,175

Total non-performing assets $ 38,811

$ 37,062

$ 31,685

$ 28,888

$ 40,029























Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.54 %

0.52 %

0.41 %

0.34 %

0.48 %

Total non-accruing loans/total loans excluding PPP loans 0.55 %

0.52 %

0.42 %

0.38 %

0.54 %

Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.33 %

0.32 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.35 %























PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS













Balance at beginning of period $ 119,044

$ 112,916

$ 106,094

$ 99,475

$ 99,021

Charged-off loans (4,334)

(7,976)

(6,048)

(1,593)

(7,424)

Recoveries on charged-off loans 2,206

4,154

3,429

1,139

1,416

Net loans charged-off (2,128)

(3,822)

(2,619)

(454)

(6,008)

Provision (benefit)/expense for loan credit losses (4,000)

(3,000)

(4,000)

-

3,000

Balance at end of period $ 112,916

$ 106,094

$ 99,475

$ 99,021

$ 96,013























Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.65 %

1.55 %

1.37 %

1.27 %

1.21 %

Allowance for credit losses/total loans excluding PPP loans 1.66 %

1.56 %

1.37 %

1.27 %

1.21 %

Allowance for credit losses/non-accruing loans 304 %

300 %

335 %

368 %

254 %























NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS



















Commercial real estate $ (1,391)

$ (2,208)

$ (3,280)

$ (76)

$ (854)

Commercial and industrial loans 110

(1,649)

653

(237)

(4,931)

Residential mortgages (677)

(2)

(50)

(30)

122

Home equity 106

106

135

33

1

Auto and other consumer (276)

(69)

(77)

(144)

(346)

Total, net $ (2,128)

$ (3,822)

$ (2,619)

$ (454)

$ (6,008)























Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.12 %

0.23 %

0.15 %

0.02 %

0.30 %

Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.30 %

0.29 %

0.15 %

0.08 %

0.16 %

























BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED (F-8)





September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

(in thousands) Balance Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

Balance

Percent of

Total Loans

30-89 Days delinquent $ 18,365 0.27 %

$ 39,863

0.58 %

$ 13,517

0.19 %

$ 36,184

0.46 %

$ 14,662

0.18 %

90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 3,803 0.06 %

3,270

0.05 %

6,613

0.09 %

6,760

0.09 %

6,285

0.08 %

Total accruing delinquent loans 22,168 0.33 %

43,133

0.63 %

20,130

0.28 %

42,944

0.55 %

20,947

0.26 %

Non-accruing loans 37,147 0.54 %

35,326

0.52 %

29,681

0.41 %

26,884

0.34 %

37,854

0.48 %

Total delinquent and non-accruing loans $ 59,315 0.87 %

$ 78,459

1.15 %

$ 49,811

0.69 %

$ 69,828

0.89 %

$ 58,801

0.74 %



BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-9)









Sept. 30,

Dec. 31,

March 31,

June 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2021

2022

2022

2022

Total revenue (A) $ 145,003

$ 90,721

$ 89,744

$ 97,709

$ 108,335

Adj: Net securities losses (1)

166

106

745

973

476

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(51,885)

(1,057)

-

-

-

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B) $ 93,284

$ 89,770

$ 90,489

$ 98,682

$ 108,811

























Total non-interest expense (C) $ 69,460

$ 69,407

$ 68,550

$ 68,475

$ 81,677

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense

(1,425)

(864)

(18)

(35)

(11,473)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 68,035

$ 68,543

$ 68,532

$ 68,440

$ 70,204

























Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C) $ 75,543

$ 21,314

$ 21,194

$ 29,234

$ 26,658

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D) 25,249

21,227

21,957

30,242

38,607

























Net income

$ 63,749

$ 20,248

$ 20,196

$ 23,115

$ 18,717

Adj: Net securities losses (1)

166

106

745

973

476

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets

(51,885)

(1,057)

-

-

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense

1,425

864

18

35

11,473

Adj: Income taxes (expense)/benefit

12,240

11

(170)

(561)

(2,738)

Total adjusted income (2) (E) $ 25,695

$ 20,172

$ 20,789

$ 23,562

$ 27,928

























(in millions, except per share data)





















Total average assets (F) $ 11,925

$ 11,427

$ 11,493

$ 11,260

$ 11,315

Total average shareholders' equity (G) 1,149

1,181

1,189

1,182

1,189

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H) 1,118

1,151

1,160

1,155

1,164

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I) 1,118

1,151

1,160

1,155

1,164

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J) 1,147

1,153

1,066

987

917

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K) 1,147

1,153

1,066

987

917

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L) 11,815

11,525

12,069

11,552

11,291

























Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M) 48,657

48,667

47,792

45,788

45,040

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N) 48,744

48,340

48,067

46,102

45,034

























GAAP earnings per common share, diluted (2)

$ 1.31

$ 0.42

$ 0.42

$ 0.50

$ 0.42

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N) 0.53

0.42

0.43

0.51

0.62

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M) 23.58

23.69

22.30

21.56

20.36

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L) 9.71

10.00

8.83

8.54

8.12

























Performance ratios (4)





















GAAP return on equity

22.18 % 6.86 % 6.79

7.82 % 6.30 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G) 8.94

6.83

6.99

7.97

9.40

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)

23.14

7.37

7.29

8.33

6.76

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I) 9.53

7.34

7.49

8.48

9.92

GAAP return on assets

2.14

0.71

0.70

0.82

0.66

Adjusted return on assets (2)

0.86

0.71

0.72

0.84

0.99

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)

2.53

0.75

0.74

1.04

0.94

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)

0.85

0.74

0.76

1.07

1.36

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R) 68.76

71.98

72.61

66.60

62.01

Net interest margin, FTE

2.56

2.60

2.61

3.11

3.48

















































Supplementary data (in thousands)





















Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O) $ 2,195

$ 2,057

$ 596

$ 595

$ 620

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P) (1,789)

(1,448)

(357)

(351)

(445)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P) 406

609

239

244

175

























Intangible amortization (Q) $ 1,296

$ 1,288

$ 1,286

$ 1,286

$ 1,285

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R) 1,586

1,604

1,524

1,560

1,715



























(1) Net securities losses/(gains) include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed by taking intangible

assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a 27% marginal rate,

by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis and total adjusted

non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide important information regarding its

operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA- UNAUDITED - (F-10)



At or for the Nine Months Ended





Sept. 30,

Sept. 30,

(in thousands)



2021

2022

Total revenue (A)

$ 343,693

$ 295,788

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



681

2,194

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(51,885)

-

Total adjusted revenue (2) (B)

$ 292,489

$ 297,982















Total non-interest expense (C)

$ 216,486

$ 218,702

Less: Merger, restructuring and other expense



(4,917)

(11,526)

Adjusted non-interest expense (2) (D)

$ 211,569

$ 207,176















Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (A-C)

$ 127,207

$ 77,086

Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (B-D)

80,920

90,806















Net income



$ 98,416

$ 62,028

Adj: Net securities losses (1)



681

2,194

Adj: Net (gains) on sale of business operations and assets



(51,885)

-

Adj: Restructuring expense and other expense



4,917

11,526

Adj: Income taxes benefit/(expense)



11,685

(3,469)

Total adjusted income/(loss) (2) (E)

$ 63,814

$ 72,279















(in millions, except per share data)











Total average assets (F)

$ 12,268

$ 11,355

Total average shareholders' equity (G)

1,161

1,187

Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2)(3) (H)

1,128

1,159

Total average tangible common shareholders' equity (2)(3) (I)

1,128

1,159

Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (J)

1,147

917

Total tangible common shareholders' equity, period-end (2)(3) (K)

1,147

917

Total tangible assets, period-end (2)(3) (L)

11,815

11,291















Total common shares outstanding, period-end (thousands) (M)

48,657

45,040

Average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) (N)

49,963

46,396















GAAP earnings/(loss) per common share, diluted (2)



$ 1.97

$ 1.34

Adjusted earnings per common share, diluted (2) (E/N)

1.28

1.56

Tangible book value per common share, period-end (2) (K/M)

23.58

20.36

Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (J/L)

9.71

8.12















Performance ratios (4)











GAAP return on equity



11.30 % 6.97 % Adjusted return on equity (2) (E/G)

7.33

8.12

Return on tangible common equity (2)(5)



11.97

7.46

Adjusted return on tangible common equity (2)(5) (E+Q)/(I)

7.88

8.64

GAAP return on assets



1.07

0.73

Adjusted return on assets (2)



0.69

0.85

PPNR from continuing operations/assets (2)



1.38

0.91

Adjusted PPNR/assets (2)



0.88

1.07

Efficiency ratio (2)(6) (D-Q)/(B+O+R)

69.32

66.75

Net interest margin, FTE



2.60

3.05





























Supplementary data (in thousands)











Tax benefit on tax-credit investments (7) (O)

$ 2,315

$ 1,811

Non-interest income charge on tax-credit investments (8) (P)

(1,996)

(1,153)

Net income on tax-credit investments (O+P)

319

658















Intangible amortization (Q)

$ 3,912

$ 3,857

Fully taxable equivalent income adjustment (R)

4,739

4,799

















(1) Net securities losses include the change in fair value of the Company's equity securities in compliance with the Company's adoption of ASU 2016-01. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. (3) Total tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Total tangible assets is computed

by taking intangible assets at period-end. (4) Ratios are annualized and based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Quarterly data may not sum to year-to-date data due to rounding. (5) Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by dividing the total adjusted income adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming

a 27% marginal rate, by tangible equity. (6) Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing total adjusted tangible non-interest expense by the sum of total net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

and total adjusted non-interest income adjusted to include tax credit benefit of tax shelter investments. The Company uses this non-GAAP measure to provide

important information regarding its operational efficiency. (7) The tax benefit is the direct reduction to the income tax provision due to tax credits and deductions generated from investments in historic rehabilitation

and low-income housing. (8) The non-interest income charge is the reduction to the tax-advantaged investments, which are incurred as the tax credits are generated.

