American Autoflower Cup 2023 is uniting cannabis growers and breeders on legendary Green Street in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past 10 years, we have seen huge breakthroughs in cannabis genetics, and nowhere is this more obvious than in the world of US autoflowers. Despite this massive shift, autoflowering strains are still sometimes thought of as a bit of an outcast when compared to the classic photoperiod strains.

Nowadays, autoflowering strains are competing with (and oftentimes surpassing) the very best photoperiod strains in terms of cannabinoid potency, yield sizes, and terpene production. Auto growers are no longer operating in the shadows, and thanks to a cultural shift and advances in cultivation technology the US autoflowering community is growing larger by the minute.

For the first time ever in California, we are proud to present the first edition of the A.A.C - American Autoflower Cup . Test your growing skills head-to-head with the best growers and breeders in the United States and become the first American Autoflower Cannabis Cup Winner in the following categories:

Best Sativa strain

Best Indica strain

Best Autoflower Breeder

Judges will be awarding prizes to autoflower growers who have achieved extraordinary success, pushed the autoflowering genetic pool, and shown a strong commitment to the autoflowering cannabis industry in the United States.

The full judging panel will be announced soon, but we are pumped to present our Cup Curator - Jeremy Norrie, winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup for Best Product in Amsterdam. His in-depth knowledge of how the judging criteria works for cannabis competitions in national and international cups will make this the best Autoflower Cup ever!

Come check out the latest and greatest autos the cannabis world has to offer while enjoying live music and good company, and even better buds. See the future of cannabis cultivation firsthand and celebrate all things autoflower.

The event will take place in LA's premier cannabis location - Green Street, located at 718 South Hill Street, Los Angeles. Applications are open, and sample submissions will be accepted from December 1st 2022 through January 10th 2023.

For more information visit https://americanautoflowercup.com or send us an email info@americanautoflowercup.com

