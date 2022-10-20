24 Exchange Joins the Talos Partner Network as New Liquidity Venue for Cryptocurrency Spot Trading

Through this new partnership, Talos customers can access liquidity via Crypto Spot trades on 24 Exchange's global, multi-asset class platform

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Exchange announced today that it has joined the partner network of Talos, the premier provider of institutional digital asset trading technology. Through the addition of 24 Exchange, Talos users can seamlessly access liquidity found on the 24 Exchange global platform via its unique "central dealer" model in Crypto Spot. This model, where all counterparties face 24 Exchange Broker LTD, allows for seamless execution and settlement of Crypto Spot trades.

24 Exchange helps its growing number of institutional market clients to increase profitability through highly competitive fees, high quality service and R&D, and a global, 24/7 platform that keeps connectivity simple. In addition to Crypto Spot trading, the company currently offers trading in Crypto NDFs, FX Swaps, FX NDFs and FX Spot.

24 Exchange CEO and Founder, Dmitri Galinov, said, "By integrating into the growing Talos partner network, 24 Exchange will provide Talos customers with enhanced access to digital asset trading opportunities and increased liquidity. Expanding access to Crypto Spot trading is a key component of 24 Exchange's growth strategy, and we are pleased to achieve that while also delivering a new liquidity venue in partnership with a respected pioneer such as Talos."

Developed in 2018, the Talos platform powers institutional access to digital assets by supporting end-to-end trading – from onboarding to price discovery, execution, and settlement – including bilateral access to liquidity providers. Talos offers customizable connectivity solutions for institutions on the buy-side and sell-side, including hedge funds, asset managers, service providers, prime brokers, OTC liquidity providers, lenders, custodians, exchanges, and more.

Talos co-founder and CEO Anton Katz said: "24 Exchange has quickly established itself as an efficient and reliable global exchange that continues to expand the asset classes its customers can trade, including Crypto NDFs and Spot. Clients on the Talos partner network are seeking access to the seamless execution and settlement services that 24 Exchange is offering in Crypto Spot. We are excited to bring 24 Exchange's high-caliber liquidity destination to our network and platform."

In February, 24 Exchange submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission a final Form 1 application for a license to create a new national exchange that would allow 24/7/365 trading of U.S. securities.

About 24 Exchange

24 Exchange is a multi-asset class trading platform that allows market participants to seamlessly exchange their exposures at the lowest possible cost. 24 Exchange's mission is to enable members to initiate the most cost-effective trades across a growing range of asset classes, 24 hours a day. 24 Exchange lowers the cost of exchanging assets in the global markets while delivering creative and unique workflows catered to each asset class. 24 Exchange is operated by 24 Exchange Bermuda Limited and 24 Exchange Broker Limited which are regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) for the purposes of conducting Digital Asset Business, pursuant to the Digital Asset Business Act.

More information is available at https://24exchange.com/

About Talos

Talos powers digital asset trading strategies globally. Engineered by a team with unmatched experience in building institutional trading systems, the Talos platform is trusted by the largest and most sophisticated market participants and their end clients for its performance, reliability, and security. Its growing network of services – trading platform, lending marketplace, data and analytics, and portfolio and settlement tools, all offered directly or through service providers on a white-label basis – enable clients of all types to transact end-to-end without concern for unnecessary intermediary risk or potential conflicts of interest. Talos has offices in New York, London, Sweden, and Singapore. For additional information visit www.talos.com.

