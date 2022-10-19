The innovative woman-owned snack manufacturer has launched its best-selling Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Crisps across Eastern Canada Costco Wholesale locations.

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Undercover Snacks, the rapidly growing NJ-based manufacturer of unbelievably delicious, crazy-crispy chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you, announced today that its best-selling, plant-based Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Quinoa Crisps have launched in approximately 70 Costco Wholesale locations across Eastern Canada. This launch follows Undercover's success in recent US Costco rotations across the Southeast and San Francisco Bay Area.

Undercover Snacks Announces Launch into Costco Eastern Canada

Undercover's new 434 g (15.3 oz) club sized bag, priced at CAD $11.99 provides phenomenal value for the brand's award-winning guilt-free, gluten-free, allergen-friendly, sustainably sourced treats. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover's Chocolate Quinoa Crisps offer the perfect permissible indulgence, with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories.

"We are extremely excited to be expanding our distribution both in Costco and across Canada, following our two recent successful US Costco rotations," said Diana Levy, Founder, Co-Owner and CEO of Undercover Snacks. We believe that our unique product offering, expansive growth and ability to manufacture our own snacks has enabled us to respond quickly to opportunities as well as to achieve the economies of scale needed to offer premium, phenomenally delicious snacks at a great value to Costco customers."

About Undercover Snacks:

Undercover Snacks is a covert operation, crafting delicious chocolate snacks that are secretly better for you. Satisfying even the truest chocoholics, Undercover Snacks offer tasty, guilt-free, gluten-free and allergen-friendly treats with superfood protein and lower sugar and calories. The WBENC-certified woman-owned company was launched in 2017 by CEO & Founder Diana Levy, who sought an innovative solution for her own healthier chocolate cravings, and those of her 2-out-of 3 daughters diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Undercover is safely made in the company's own custom engineered, SQF-certified chocolate factory located in East Hanover, New Jersey. Find all nine flavors of Undercover's award winning dark and milk chocolate-covered crispy quinoa snacks at Amazon.com, UndercoverSnacks.com, and over 15,000 stores including Loblaw's, Kroger, Publix, Whole Foods, Albertsons, CVS, Rite-Aid, and an expanding number of natural, specialty and grocery retailers. They are also frequently available in snack boxes onboard United and other Airlines.

