Turtle & Hughes Releases Second Annual ESG Report

After another unprecedented year, Turtle & Hughes anchors its ESG strategy with a new report outlining its commitments to sustainable business services, growing philanthropic donations, and achieving an Ecovadis gold rating, among others.

LINDEN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turtle & Hughes, one of the nation's largest independent electrical and industrial distribution companies and a recognized leader in integrated supply, published today its second annual ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Report. In preparation for Turtle's 100th Anniversary in January 2023, this year's report reflects on ESG innovations that have made Turtle an industry leader, and will continue to drive positive change over the next century. This report builds on its 2021 predecessor, featuring updated metrics, goals, and success stories. Readers can access and download the report digitally on turtle.com.

"ESG and sustainability have long been at the core of the Turtle business. It is a purpose-driven strategy delivered by our talented and innovative staff," said CEO Kathleen Shanahan. "This year's report provides a high level of transparency into our sustainable offerings and internal operations, and how we achieve positive outcomes for our customers, teams and communities."

The report features examples of how Turtle puts its ESG strategy into action for customers, team members and its communities:

Customers : 100% of specialty business is tied to projects with sustainability components primarily aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions or supporting the use of clean energy. Additionally, a wide array of its infrastructure projects at major airports, waterways, ports and train stations, and lighting upgrades, save customers energy and money. Some examples:

Team Members : Turtle saw increases in diverse hiring and promotions in the first nine months of 2022: 72% of positions filled were with diversity candidates; 65% of all promotions were diverse employees. Today, close to 50% of all managers are diverse and 32% of managers are women.

Communities: Turtle is on track to exceed 2021 donations supporting corporate causes -- Gary Sinise Foundation, Make-a-Wish International and Sea Turtle Conservancy, as well as disaster relief to Ukraine , American Red Cross and Feeding America, among others.

The 2022 ESG Report also establishes baseline metrics and KPIs across businesses to base future goals that include these targets, among others:

Expand diversity supply chain in 2023 by 20% from a base line of 49 diverse suppliers.

Grow electric van (EV) fleet by eight vehicles in the next five years, a 400% increase .

In 2023 as part of its Centennial Celebration, it will grant 100 wishes for Make-A-Wish International .

Achieve an Ecovadis Gold rating following a recent improvement to Silver.

About Turtle & Hughes

Founded in 1923, Turtle & Hughes has powered a better tomorrow for a century through innovation in industrial and electrical distribution as well as supply chain services. A fourth-generation, family-owned business, it services regions across North America. Turtle & Hughes is a Certified Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) and continues to grow its business alongside its ESG efforts.

